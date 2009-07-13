Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
July 13-19
-
1. EXCLUSIVE: The Truth About Katherine Heigl's New Hair Color"I've always wanted to be a brunette... in a town of blondes it makes me look more exotic," Katherine Heigl once told us. Looks like she finally took the plunge! "She wanted a change," explains her hairstylist, Campbell McAuley. "She likes the way it looks." McAuley reveals that the Grey's Anatomy star relied on Beverly Hills colorist Kim Vo to take her hue from sunny to sultry before last night's premiere of The Ugly Truth. So, does this mean Dr. Izzie Stevens got a new 'do too? We'll be watching come September.
-Lisa Tilson
-
2. Leighton Meester's Sin City CocktailBefore taking the stage at Vegas hot spot Body English for an impromptu three-song performance, Leighton Meester sipped an Ultimat Dill martini at the Hard Rock Hotel’s new Rare 120 restaurant. Though it has only been open for a few months, the steakhouse is already known for its signature cocktails, created with seasonal ingredients. The secret to Leighton’s Sin City concoction is the homemade Sweet and Sour mix, made with freshly squeezed lime juice and agave nectar.
Ingredients:
• 1 pinch chopped fresh dill
• 3 thinly sliced cucumber slices
• 4 oz. sweet and sour mix
• 1.5 Ultimat Vodka
Directions:
In a mixing glass, gently muddle (a bartending term that means “to mash”) the dill with 2 slices of cucumber. Add sweet and sour mix and ice and shake until frothy. Strain into a martini glass and float the remaining cucumber slice on top.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
3. We’re Mad About… Steel-Blue Eyes“Colbalt is the new black-when it comes to mascara,” says makeup artist Genevieve Herr in the August issue of InStyle. We’ve always been curious about how to wear blue makeup without looking like a clown and Anne Hathaway’s flawless execution is inspirational. For tips on how to get her steel-blue eyes, see the new issue of InStyle, on newsstands today!
-
4. We're Mad About…Metallic BlazersRachel Bilson looked like a vision in gold, sporting a metallic blazer and matching shorts at the 3.1 Phillip Lim anniversary party last night. Her eye-catching choice has spurred a new fashion obsession-metallic suiting. Since Bilson's blazer is from Lim's upcoming resort collection, we found this tailored version to hold us over. Take a cue from her and pair yours with a classic black top to avoid shine overkill.
Blazer, Maje, $525; visit net-a-porter.com.
- Joyann King
-
5. Rachel McAdams Digs Into The Omnivore's DilemmaAfter shooting scenes for the comedy flick Morning Glory on location in New York City, Rachel McAdams got ready to kick back with her latest read, The Omnivore's Dilemma: A Natural History of Four Meals. From fast food to foraged meals, the bestselling book examines the origins of what we eat and how it affects both our health and our planet. Is this a sign that McAdams is cleaning up her own eating habits? "You have to be so strict to be a vegetarian. And I'm only human," the actress has said of giving up her meat-free lifestyle a few years ago. "I fell off the wagon, right into bacon."
amp#149; Buy the book
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
6. Miranda Kerr’s Airport to Red Carpet MakeoverIt looks like Miranda Kerr has been taking our advice on how to travel in style to heart. The supermodel arrived at LAX airport looking comfortable yet chic in a long, flowy maxidress, white scarf (doubles as a blanket!) and oversize shades. Hours later she hit the ESPY's red carpet looking flawless in a white gown and Veronica Lake-inspired hairdo.
See more ways to travel like a star.
- Joyann King
-
7. Our Emmy Costume Picks: Mad Men & Grey GardensThe 2009 Emmy nominees were announced this morning and our vote for Best Costumes in a Series and in a Miniseries, Movie or Special go to... Mad Men and Grey Gardens respectively. We can't get enough of Betty Draper's (far left; played by January Jones) vintage prints and nipped waists on Mad Men. While Grey Gardens's eccentric mother-daughter duo Little Edie (near left; played by Drew Barrymore) and Big Edie Beale (not shown; played by Jessica Lange) wear items from the '30s through the end of the century that mirrored what they wore in real life. To capture the fashion of these eras, "we compiled a lot of research from photos that were out there from Little Edie's modeling days," said the film's costume designer, Catherine Thomas.
See the complete list of Emmy nominees at EW.com
Come back on Sunday, September 20th for InStyle.com's live coverage of the 61st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
-Amy Barton
-
8. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy's Charitable CoutureThe G8 summit may be intended as a meeting of political superpowers but, thanks to the French First Lady, it is now a meeting of fashion superpowers as well. To go with Bruni-Sarkozy's wardrobe of Chanel and Dior dresses, Bruno Frisoni created a Roger Vivier haute couture crocodile bag especially for the style icon. Fancifully called the "Carlalala," the intent behind it is far from frivolous: proceeds from sales of the made-to-order creation will go to the First Lady's favorite charities. Announced the accessories house: "We consider [the design] our small contribution to the G8."
-Betony Toht
-
9. Marc Jacobs Runway For Your VanityWe couldn’t help but notice that Marc Jacobs's new fragrance Lola looks an awful lot like his covetable color-infused Fall collection. Featuring one of our favorite ‘80s color combos-purple and red-the $65 bottle is a perfectly affordable way to enjoy Marc Jacobs without paying runway prices. So pre-order it now exclusively at bloomingdales.com-your vanity will thank you.
- Joyann King
-
10. Express & Ciara Against Texting And DrivingIn an effort to make the roads a safer place, Express has partnered with RADD (Recording artists, Actors and Athletes Against Drunk Driving) on a campaign against texting while driving. Ciara, Jesse McCartney, Scout Taylor-Compton and Brea Grant are the faces of the keep-your-eyes-on-the-road initiative and encourage others to leave the phone alone when on the road in a Public Service Announcement. Watch the video and take an “I will not text and drive oath” on express.com and get a voucher for a free Hit The Road TXT L8TR T-shirt (near left) with any jeans purchase.
- Joyann King
-
11. The Next Louis Vuitton Scarf To LoveLouis Vuitton’s graffiti-inspired scarves designed by Stephen Sprouse have a mega-cult following including Kate Bosworth, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller, Madonna and Gwen Stefani. In an effort to feed the frenzy, Vuitton is releasing an updated set of scarves in honor of the 20th anniversary of its iconic logo shawl. Three new versions of the monogrammed style are hitting stores soon-the Rock, the Minimalist and the Grunge (near, left). If history does indeed repeat itself, we'll be seeing these around the necks of the uber-stylish set in no time.
For stores and stock info visit louisvuitton.com.
- Joyann King
-
12. Style On Set: Blake Lively Wears Edgy AccessoriesSpotted: Blake Lively wearing a Winifred Grace necklace and carrying a BE amp D bag on the set of Gossip Girl. The fringed jewelry plus the bold hardware of the hobo are perfectly suited for Serena’s modern bohemian style. Wear the necklace and bag with an ‘80s palette of black, grey and hot pink like Blake for a fun look that is anything but in dress code.
BE amp D Cosette Hobo, $895; visit beandd.com.
Winifred Grace Fringe Necklace, $405; visit winifredgrace.com.
See more Gossip Girl style.
- Joyann King
-
13. Reese Witherspoon: I Am Beyond BlessedFeeling “Lucky”, “Happy” or “Grateful” today? Give thanks and give back with Beyond Yoga’s charitable canvas tote. Designer Jodi Guber partnered with graffiti artist Andre Charles to launch limited edition “I am beyond…” bags to raise money for The Art of Elysium. Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, Cameron Diaz and Reese Witherspoon (who choose “Blessed” as her shout out) have all designed their own bags, and starting today you can personalize your own for $65 at beyondyoga.com.
- Joyann King
-
14. Madewell ‘37s: Cool Jeans. Great Price.With a tagline like that, who can resist? Madewell launched their new ultra skinny ‘37s this week and besides being a denim steal at $60, they are a study in perfect fit, versatility and wash. The stovepipe style is available in five washes-black, plume, avalanche (modified acid wash), dark ash and chimney (a bleached-out black-on-grey). And not that you need anymore encouragement, but if you buy a pair of ‘37s this weekend you’ll receive a Madewell reusable rope tote for free (inset)!
See madewell1937.com for store locations.
- Joyann King
-
15. Buy The Scent Of A First LadyWe've been following Michelle Obama’s style choices like hawks since she arrived at the White House, so naturally we're curious to know what she smells like too. According to Fashionweekdaily.com, Creed's Love In White is the scent of choice on Mrs. O's vanity. The eclectic fragrance is made up of orange zest from Spain, white jasmine from Italy, daffodils from France, magnolia from Guatemala and sandalwood from India-an interesting and worldly mix, much like the jet-setting First Lady herself.
Creed Love in White, $130; visit bergdorfgoodman.com.
- Joyann King
-
16. We're Mad About...Ossie ClarkWhen It Girl Emma Watson wore vintage Ossie Clark on the red-carpet last week we couldn't help but feel a little (okay, a lot) jealous. The flowing, flattering pieces from the '70s designer have long been the sought-after scores of stylesetters like Sienna Miller and Keira Knightley. Thankfully, the recently relaunched line (which retains the rich-hippie look of the original without the eau de mothball) is now being sold exclusively in the U.S. by Madison Los Angeles. The new designs don't come cheap, but stylist Rachel Zoe considers a classic Ossie gown an investment piece: "It's just easy and you can wear it for the rest of your life." On a budget? T-shirts emblazoned with original sketches are available from British site my-wardrobe.com for under $100.
amp#149;Ossie Clark designs, from $895-1438; at madisonlosangeles.com.
UPDATE: Collectors' item alert! Ossie Clark is closing-so buy the designs while you can.
-Betony Toht
-
17. Vanessa Steals Blair's Dress!Last night we spotted Jessica Szohr wearing a dress from designer Anna Sui's forthcoming collection for Target at a Louis Vuitton bash. "My personal style is simpler than Vanessa's," Szohr told us earlier this summer. That explains why the ivory "Tablecloth" dress she wore is actually from the part of Sui's collection that pays homage not to the eclectic Vanessa, but to queen bee Blair's more demure taste in fashion. Dress like your favorite Gossip Girl (Jenny and Serena are also represented) when the collection hits Target stores on September 13.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
18. Style Investment: Hot PinkAccording to fall’s color forecast, if you invest in neon now, you'll be reaping the style benefits all the way through next summer. Do it like Blake Lively and Diane Kruger and buy a pick-me-up hot pink dress now and wear it come fall with black tights and a little leather jacket.
Shop more hot pink fashion.
- Joyann King
-
19. Beyonce Designs SunglassesBeyonce is always sporting the latest and greatest in eyewear, so it’s no surprise that House of Dereon-the label she designs with her mom Tina Knowles-is launching sunglasses. The sure-to-be-glamorous collection, with prices ranging from $40 to $200, features bold colors and oversize silhouettes and hits major department stores this month. Look to the mother-daughter style duo as inspiration on how to best wear your sunglasses, because like Tina Knowles told WWD, “sunglasses are truly an essential accessory for any look”.
Shop the current House of Dereon collection.
- Joyann King
-
20. Breakup With Your Boyfriend's Jeans And Throw On His ShirtThe comfy I-stole-it-from-my-boyfriend style-that already evolved from jeans to shorts for summer-has officially moved on to tops. Loosely fit casual button downs, like Jessica Szohr’s faded plaid version, are the new way to wear his clothes. Rihanna and Jessica Simpson are also fans of the boyfriend shirt. Pair it with your boyfriend shorts like Szohr or with skinny jeans and heels for a more pulled together look.
Pony Plaid Top, RVCA, $40; at tillys.com.
Shop more boyfriends shirts.
-Lisa Tilson
-
21. Mango’s New Star: Scarlett JohanssonThe Spanish label Mango just released photos from its fall 2009 campaign starring Scarlett Johansson and animal prints are definitely on the menu. The '80s-inspired shoot features a sultry-looking Johansson wearing cozy knits with tank dresses, lots of leather and fall's must-have silhouette of strong shoulders and a narrow bottom half. The sexy star follows in the footsteps of her Vicky Cristina Barcelona co-star Penelope Cruz as the face of the label. Johansson certainly upheld the brand's sexy image, but now we are just left wondering whether she will design a namesake line for Mango, just like her superstar predecessor.
Shop Mango’s current collection.
- Joyann King
Add to Facebook | Add to Twitter
