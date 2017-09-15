5 Ways Juicy Couture Is Making a Major Fashion Comeback

Juicy Couture is officially back, and we're loving the brand's latest offerings as seen at their rooftop presentation during New York Fashion Week. The new direction comes from recently appointed creative director Jamie Mizrahi, a celeb stylist whose LA roots mold perfectly with the brand's core DNA. You can be sure to find updated track suits and plenty of velour in candy colored tones that really play up the nostalgia of the brand, as well as It girl floral dresses and feminine crochet that feel totally modern.

Below, find our five favorite reasons to check out the collection.