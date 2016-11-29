Josephine Skriver's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Look Has How Many Swarovski Crystals?

Aside from Lily Aldridge's wings and Jasmine Tooke's $3 million Fantasy Bra, little else is known about the extravagant costumes the Victoria's Secret models will wear during the brand's highly anticipated runway spectacle (it airs Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS). What we do know: There will be 85 looks at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and while many have been embellished with Swarovski crystals, only one will be "The Swarovski Look."

In 2015, it was Martha Hunt and the year before, Lily Donaldson; this year, the honor of modeling the Swarovski Look has been bestowed upon Josephine Skriver. The look, which plays on the show's theme "Bright Night Angel," boasts a jaw-dropping total of more than 450,000 individual Swarovski crystals with 3,000 strands of Swarovski crystal fringe on each sleeve. That adds up to about eight to 10 pounds on each arm (just imagine that workout).

"It’s really amazing dripping in crystals," Skriver says about her look. "It's kind of like someone dumped me in a vat of crystals and I rose up out of it."

Courtesy

We can't wait to see what else is in store, but in the meantime, take a behind-the-scenes look at Skriver trying on the Swarovski look:

"The collaboration between Victoria's Secret and Swarovski has been going on for 14 years and counting," says Monica Mitro, executive vice president of public relations at Victoria's Secret. "That is a showstopper—nobody does what Swarovski does."