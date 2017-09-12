Model Jordyn Woods Just Launched a Curve-Friendly Capsule at New York Fashion Week

At this season's fashion week, It model Jordyn Woods (and Kylie Jenner's bestie) walked the catwalk to showcase her new collaboration with Addition Elle, and we sat front row at New York Fashion Week and drooled over every piece. The collection is filled with athleisure staples, such as luxe hoodies, denim, practical joggers, and chic silky separates.

Before the show, we chatted with Woods about what she loves about her new capsule. "This was targeted for the girl who wants to wear something fun, trendy, different! The denim jacket was just perfect. It's oversized and flatters the body," Woods shared with InStyle. "We wanted something that felt new. And of course, [there are] the staples: a great dress and fantastic denim."

The denim pieces are the standouts, as Woods smartly has every type of denim a girl could want at the moment: patchwork, distressed wide-leg, matching separates. The collection is enjoyable, not only to look at but to wear with a luxe feel.

"Girls identify with Jordyn," Roslyn Griner, Vice President of Visual Planning and Marketing of Addition Elle, explained. "We wanted to reach the girl who may be hesitant to go into a plus-size store and show her these fashionable pieces. The idea that Jordyn's fans can buy a piece from her is amazing."

The full collection is available now at additionelle.com. Scroll through to see a couple of our favorite looks straight off the runway!