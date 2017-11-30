Jordyn Woods and Addition Elle Created a New Athleisure Collection That Everyone Is Talking About

By now, we're sure you're well acquainted with Jordyn Woods. She's a curve model, body positive activist, and Kylie Jenner's BFF! She added designer to her resume a few years ago and now that she's a bit more seasoned, she's hitting us with one of her best collections to date: a chic athlesisure collaboration with Addition Elle for women with curves. "Athleisure is huge right now so creating a NOLA capsule [a collection under the Addition Elle brand] really fit my own taste and felt very authentic”, Woods explains in a press release.
VIDEO: Ashley Graham Says Doing This 1 Thing
“Having worked with Addition Elle for some time now," Woods continues, "I felt that they understood my style and together we could create a really cool, of-the-moment collection." The collaboration includes 12 pieces that can each translate for day or night, gym to brunch. You'll find oversized hoodies, logo pants, and varsity style jackets, the perfect necessities for a woman on the go.
RELATED: Plus-Size Retailer Addition Elle Launches New Capsule Collection with Nadia Aboulhosn
Of course, we can expect the same immaculate execution and style that we all know and love from Addition Elle. Pieces range from $26 through $158 and available in sizes 12 through 26. Check out our favorite campaign images featuring Jordyn, above and below. Then, shop the full collection at additionelle.com.
-
1. Comfy separates can still look polished
Mix-and-match this soft jogger set for endless possibilities. These have a stylish denim look and the functionality of sweats.
-
2. A Versatile Hoodie Dress Looks Cool with a Beanie
Pair this dress with leggings or wear alone. Either way, you'll look cool. Added extras like the beanie keeps the sporty flare, while ankle books add the perfect dressed up touch.
-
3. Go for pieces with interesting details
Why not mix in mesh and logos? They add a bit of personality and don't feel boring. Jordyn perfectly paired her look with booties here, perfect for going to brunch after the gym.