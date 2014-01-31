Designers went delightfully nuts with embellishment for spring. Dotted with crystals or encrusted top-to-toe, these pieces are guaranteed to dazzle. Slip one on when you want to feel like a million bucks.



HOW TO WORK IT

These clothes include their own “accessories,” so forgo big jewels and statement bags, and pair with graceful ankle-strap heels or neat ballet flats. Wear your hair up (you don’t want it hiding the detailing). Make a sleek side or middle part, and tuck the ends behind your ears. If a long sparkly dress feels too extravagant, try a mini with sneakers or an embellished top.



Runway photos: (left to right) Christian Dior, Prabal Gurung, Tom Ford, Rochas