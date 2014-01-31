Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Jewels of the Season
-
1. REASONS TO LOVE ITDesigners went delightfully nuts with embellishment for spring. Dotted with crystals or encrusted top-to-toe, these pieces are guaranteed to dazzle. Slip one on when you want to feel like a million bucks.
HOW TO WORK IT
These clothes include their own “accessories,” so forgo big jewels and statement bags, and pair with graceful ankle-strap heels or neat ballet flats. Wear your hair up (you don’t want it hiding the detailing). Make a sleek side or middle part, and tuck the ends behind your ears. If a long sparkly dress feels too extravagant, try a mini with sneakers or an embellished top.
Runway photos: (left to right) Christian Dior, Prabal Gurung, Tom Ford, Rochas
-
2. ASOS DressPolyester, $116; asos.com.
-
3. BCBG Max Azria ClutchCotton-silk, $268; bcbg.com.
-
4. J.Crew SkirtSilk-cotton, $695; jcrew.com.
-
5. French Connection DressPolyester, $248; frenchconnection.com.
-
6. Tory Burch JacketCotton, $650; toryburch.com.
-
7. Tibi SkirtCotton-nylon, $365; tibi.com.
-
8. Badgley Mischka HeelsSilk, $225; nordstrom.com.
1 of 8
REASONS TO LOVE IT
Designers went delightfully nuts with embellishment for spring. Dotted with crystals or encrusted top-to-toe, these pieces are guaranteed to dazzle. Slip one on when you want to feel like a million bucks.
HOW TO WORK IT
These clothes include their own “accessories,” so forgo big jewels and statement bags, and pair with graceful ankle-strap heels or neat ballet flats. Wear your hair up (you don’t want it hiding the detailing). Make a sleek side or middle part, and tuck the ends behind your ears. If a long sparkly dress feels too extravagant, try a mini with sneakers or an embellished top.
Runway photos: (left to right) Christian Dior, Prabal Gurung, Tom Ford, Rochas
HOW TO WORK IT
These clothes include their own “accessories,” so forgo big jewels and statement bags, and pair with graceful ankle-strap heels or neat ballet flats. Wear your hair up (you don’t want it hiding the detailing). Make a sleek side or middle part, and tuck the ends behind your ears. If a long sparkly dress feels too extravagant, try a mini with sneakers or an embellished top.
Runway photos: (left to right) Christian Dior, Prabal Gurung, Tom Ford, Rochas
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
These Sneakers Are Actually Made from Trees
Mar 15, 2018 @ 10:30 AM