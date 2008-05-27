Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Star Favorites
-
1. Nicole RichieNew mom Nicole Richie keeps baby Harlow close to her heart at all times, with an 'H' charm on a gold chain. The reality TV star has been seen wearing the necklace to both black-tie and casual events.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW Helen Ficalora charm, $50; at shopbop.com.
-
2. Katie HolmesActress (and mom to Suri) Katie Holmes wore this 18kt-yellow-gold necklace out to dinner with husband Tom Cruise.
BUY ONLINE NOW Irene Neuwirth chain, $6,325; at fiskinandfiskin.com.
-
3. Keira KnightleyBritish actress Keira Knightley wears her gold Elsa Peretti pendant with just about everything-from jeans and a T-shirt to red-carpet dresses.
BUY ONLINE NOW Tiffany necklace, $725; at tiffany.com.
-
4. Mandy MooreThese chunky pyramid-shaped earrings were Mandy Moore's go-to Grammys accessory. The singer-actress showed off the oversize studs to full advantage with a half-up hair do.
BUY ONLINE NOW Bing Bang earrings, $115; at bingbang.com.
-
5. Jamie-Lynn SiglerActress Jamie-Lynn Sigler's Art Deco earrings are made from vintage dress clips by jeweler Lulu Frost.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW White-gold Art Deco earrings, $485; at antiquejewelrymall.com.
-
6. Ashlee SimpsonNewlywed Ashlee Simpson bought these diamond-encrusted hoops in 14kt rose gold. The earrings look fabulous with a dressed-down ponytail.
BUY ASHLEE'S LOOK ONLINE NOW CK Designs diamond earrings, $3,500; at fragments.com.
-
7. Debra MessingActress Debra Messing donned these delicately-carved bone earrings for a stroll around Soho.
BUY ONLINE NOW Wendy Mink bird earrings, $65; at wendyminkjewelry.com.
-
8. Mischa BartonMischa Barton's 14kt-gold-vermeil wishbone necklace draws attention to the actress' clavicle, and goes with almost anything-including other necklaces.
BUY ONLINE NOW Dogeared wishbone necklace, $100; at givingtreejewelry.com.
1 of 8
Nicole Richie
New mom Nicole Richie keeps baby Harlow close to her heart at all times, with an 'H' charm on a gold chain. The reality TV star has been seen wearing the necklace to both black-tie and casual events.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW Helen Ficalora charm, $50; at shopbop.com.
BUY THIS LOOK ONLINE NOW Helen Ficalora charm, $50; at shopbop.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM