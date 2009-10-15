Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Molly Sims
-
1. Molly SimsInspired by a treasure trove of her mom's vintage jewelry, model-actress Molly Sims created her Grayce line for HSN."I focused on mixed metals, '80s influences, and pearls," she told InStyle. "It's not about totally rocking up your look, just making it a little bit edgier!"
-Blaine Zuckerman
On Molly: Metal Endless Strand necklace with glass pearls, $120 at hsn.com. Hematite plated Grayceful necklace, $90 at hsn.com. All jewelry, Grayce.
-
2. Tassel Necklaces“Lariats are amazing. You can wear them so many different ways. I sometimes wear mine as a belt!”
Left: Gold-plated Tassel necklace with glass crystals, Grayce, $120; at hsn.com.
Right: This vintage find influenced her design.
-
3. Rose-Gold Cuff"Sometimes all you need is a strong cuff. I like the geometric shapes on this. It's feminine but still bold and modern."
Rose-gold-plated Crystal Point cuff with glass crystals, Grayce, $90; at hsn.com.
-
4. Vintage Collection"I have boxes and boxes of stuff from my mom. There's such a wide range of looks. Her best style advice is, Dare to be different."
-
5. Cocktail Ring"I've worn diamond earrings with my own rings to red-carpet events-it was really cool to mix high and low."
Antiqued gold-plated Cocktail Party ring with glass crystals, Grayce, $35; at hsn.com.
-
6. Layered Necklaces"I wanted to make everything easy. Wear this layered look with a white tee or a black evening gown."
Silver-plated Lovely Layered necklace with metal beads and glass crystals, Grayce, $99; at hsn.com.
-
7. Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Earrings"I love fuchsia. I bought these in London. I thought they were amazing and I just had to have them. I had to go back three times and bargain with the woman because I couldn’t afford them."
-
8. Vintage Brooch"My mom gave this to me when she was trying to teach me how to wear a brooch. She always wore it on her lapel. The neat thing is you can wear it on a necklace. You can always change it up. Women are starting to wear two brooches as a necklace. I saw Diane Kruger doing it."
1 of 8
Molly Sims
Inspired by a treasure trove of her mom's vintage jewelry, model-actress Molly Sims created her Grayce line for HSN."I focused on mixed metals, '80s influences, and pearls," she told InStyle. "It's not about totally rocking up your look, just making it a little bit edgier!"
-Blaine Zuckerman
On Molly: Metal Endless Strand necklace with glass pearls, $120 at hsn.com. Hematite plated Grayceful necklace, $90 at hsn.com. All jewelry, Grayce.
-Blaine Zuckerman
On Molly: Metal Endless Strand necklace with glass pearls, $120 at hsn.com. Hematite plated Grayceful necklace, $90 at hsn.com. All jewelry, Grayce.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Feb 27, 2018 @ 2:30 PM
12 Adult-Approved Charm Bracelets Starting at $20
Feb 23, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Yes! These Fancy Jewels Are Up to 80% Off Right Now
Feb 23, 2018 @ 12:15 PM
Angela Lindvall's Sustainable Jewelry Line Is Beloved By Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde
Feb 16, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Break The Rules and Wear Two Different Earrings
Feb 10, 2018 @ 10:00 AM
This Affordable Jewelry Collection Will Fool All of Your Friends
Feb 1, 2018 @ 6:15 PM
Extra Large Hoop Earrings Are Having a Moment, and We're Here for It
Feb 1, 2018 @ 4:00 PM