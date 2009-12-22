Pieter Erasmus had no idea that his design would end up on the neck of the First Lady. "When I saw her wearing it, I had to sit down," he says. "It was a tremendous shock, but in a good way." The jeweler, who calls Mrs. Obama "a very stylish girl," was originally inspired to make the crocheted fresh-water pearl and Swarovski crystal necklace after reading about the gems owned by a 19th-century Indian ruler, but he may have found a new muse. "Mrs Obama has a fantastic sense of personal style," he says, "Feminine and powerful. She is the kind of woman that is in my mind when I design jewelry."