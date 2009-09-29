Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:30 PM
Maria Sharapova
-
1. Maria SharapovaLife continues to sparkle for Maria Sharapova, the three-time Grand Slam winner, who has very definite opinions on jewelry.
On Her Collaboration with Frank Gehry for Tiffany & Co."His whole thing was movement-for the piece to move when I [play tennis] and run and to have that free movement style."
Do you ever give jewelry as gifts? "I have this crazy picture of my Christmas tree with all these blue boxes and I gave everyone something different from Tiffany. It was really fun."
-
2. Frank Gehry Collaboration"I've been a fan of Frank Gehry since I was 12. When Tiffany told me he wanted to collaborate on designing these for the U.S. Open, I was blown away. I've always loved architecture, plus I own, like, half of the jewelry line he does for Tiffany. It was such an incredible honor."
Sterling silver double-drop diamond earrings, Frank Gehry for Tiffany amp Co., $925; at tiffany.com.
-
3. Her Jewelry Weakness"My friends and family joke that the greatest gift I could receive would be more fingers for all of my rings!"
-
4. Aquamarine Ring"A friend got this aquamarine for me in India. I couldn't believe the quality and clarity. I went straight to Tiffany and had it set."
-
5. Baptismal Cross"I got this at my baptism when I was 4 years old. It's from my parents and makes me feel secure, so I wear it all the time."
-
6. First Tiffany & Co. Piece"I got this Bubble ring for my 16th birthday. It started my whole collection."
Diamond and platinum ring, Tiffany amp Co., $9,550; at tiffany.com.
-
7. Vintage Locket"I bought this vintage locket at Fetneh Blake, a boutique in Laguna Beach. I love to wear it because it always makes the outfit."
-
8. Her Wimbledon Pick"These are the ones amp#91;in 18kt yellow goldamp#93; that are perfect for this year's Wimbledon."
Drop earrings by Paloma Picasso for Tiffany amp Co., $275; at tiffany.com.
