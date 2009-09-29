Life continues to sparkle for Maria Sharapova, the three-time Grand Slam winner, who has very definite opinions on jewelry.



On Her Collaboration with Frank Gehry for Tiffany & Co."His whole thing was movement-for the piece to move when I [play tennis] and run and to have that free movement style."



Do you ever give jewelry as gifts? "I have this crazy picture of my Christmas tree with all these blue boxes and I gave everyone something different from Tiffany. It was really fun."