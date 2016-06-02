10 Moonstone, Pearl, and Alexandrite Birthstone Jewelry Pieces to Treat Yourself with This June

June birthdays fall during such a wonderful time of the year. The days are getting longer, the weather is finally warmer, and it’s the perfect time to take a vacation—especially if it's to celebrate another year on the books. It's time to break out your favorite swimsuit, sunnies, and sandals to celebrate the start of summer.
Whether you're a Gemini or Cancer, you'll want to treat yourself to some new birthstone jewelry this year. Luckily, June doesn’t just have one birthstone—it has three. For those who prefer a more traditional look, pearls make a subtle but classic statement. Dreamy moonstones, on the other hand, lend a bohemian vibe to your everyday uniform, while rare color-changing Alexandrite adds a sophisticated touch. Wear these three special birthstones separately or mix them together for a cool modern effect. Below, 10 of the finest pearl, moonstone, and Alexandrite pieces to help you celebrate the month.
-
1. IRENE NEUWIRTH BRACELET
Layer this gemstone bangle on with a stack of other bracelets for your very own arm party.
Irene Neuwirth available at Barneys.com | $4,620
-
2. Jennifer Fisher Ring
Store the pearl earrings in favor of a trendy diamond-accented ring.
Jennifer Fisher available at JenniferFisherJewelry.com | $1,800
-
3. Fallon Earrings
Add an edgy touch to any look with these double pearl ear cuffs.
Fallon available at FallonJewelry.com | $220
-
4. HIROTAKA Earrings
These sculptural gold and pearl hoops are effortlessly cool.
Hirotaka available at Barneys.com | $650
-
5. Iconery Ring
This delicate moonstone ring is still bold enough to catch everyone's attention.
Iconery available at Iconery.com | $255
-
6. Tiffany & Co. Earrings
Pull your hair out of your face with these pearl drop earrings.
Tiffany & Co. available at Tiffany.com | $475
-
7. DANIELA VILLEGAS Bracelet
Wear your birthstone in an sweet way with this Alexandrite and pink gold bracelet.
Daniela Villegas available at Farfetch.com | $2,068
-
8. The Pearl Source Necklace
Take a cue from Coco Chanel and layer on an extra strand of pearls.
The Pearl Source available at ThePearlSource.com | $699
-
9. Delfina Delettrez Earring
Make an unexpected statement with this single diamond, pearl, and topaz earring.
Delfina Delettrez available at SaksFifthAvenue.com | $1,750
-
10. Majorica Earrings
Pearl studs are classic for a reason.
Majorica available at SaksFifthAvenue.com | $60