10 Moonstone, Pearl, and Alexandrite Birthstone Jewelry Pieces to Treat Yourself with This June

June birthdays fall during such a wonderful time of the year. The days are getting longer, the weather is finally warmer, and it’s the perfect time to take a vacation—especially if it's to celebrate another year on the books. It's time to break out your favorite swimsuit, sunnies, and sandals to celebrate the start of summer.

Whether you're a Gemini or Cancer, you'll want to treat yourself to some new birthstone jewelry this year. Luckily, June doesn’t just have one birthstone—it has three. For those who prefer a more traditional look, pearls make a subtle but classic statement. Dreamy moonstones, on the other hand, lend a bohemian vibe to your everyday uniform, while rare color-changing Alexandrite adds a sophisticated touch. Wear these three special birthstones separately or mix them together for a cool modern effect. Below, 10 of the finest pearl, moonstone, and Alexandrite pieces to help you celebrate the month.