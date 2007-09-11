Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Jewel Tones
-
1. Heels
-
2. NecklaceBrass necklace with resin stones and Swarovski crystals, Gerard Yosca, $345; oliandlina.com.
-
3. ClocheFelt cloche with feather, Lola, $215; at Neiman Marcus.
-
4. BraceletVelvet bracelet with crystals, Sequin for Badgley Mischka, $250; at Neiman Marcus.
-
5. FlatsLeather flats with brass, Matt Bernson, $185; mattbernson.com.
-
6. BagVelvet bag, Hogan, $1,100; 888-604-6426.
-
7. GlovesWool gloves with faux-fur cuff, Echo, $30; echodesign.com.
-
8. BeltPatent leather belt, Raina Belts, $215; etceteraonline.com.
