Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Jewel-Encrusted Fashion
1. Fashion RocksSilk-cashmere cardigan with rhinestones, Tory Burch, $350; 214-363-8311.
Satin T-straps with jeweled heel, Miu Miu, $710; 888-282-6060.
Wood clutch with crystals, Devi Kroell, $1,890; 631-329-2700.
2. Decorated ShoesSuede flats with jeweled trim, Chinese Laundry, $69; chineselaundry.com.
3. Holiday DressPolyester dress with jeweled belt, Karta, $395; shopbop.com.
4. Tailored TopSilk top with jeweled trim, KLS collection, $210; kls.com.
5. Crystal GlovesSuede gloves with Austrian crystals and silk lining, Leiber, $795; 212-223-2999.
6. Gem-Trimmed OutfitCotton-polyester with jeweled velvet trim jacket ($1,635) and skirt ($1,150), D&G; 212-965-8000.
7. Colorful BraceletsRhinestone bracelets, Banana Republic, $32 each; bananarepublic.com.
8. Dainty DressSilk dress with jeweled neckline, Mint Jodi Arnold, $539; 315-475-9601.
9. Fancy LeggingsCotton pants with beaded trim, 2.Ten, $185; at Kimberly Boutique, 215-564-1066.
