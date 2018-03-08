Model Jessica Milagros Wants Plus Women To Be Able To Buy Bathing Suits In Stores, Too

If you're living on the east coast, it's hard to imagine, but Spring is almost here, and with that ... bathing suit shopping season. So what's new on the swimwear horizon to get excited about?

This year, model Jessica Milagros has teamed up with JCPenney to bring us first ever Boutique+ swim capsule for curvy women. "This was a very organic collaboration", Milagros tells InStyle.com. "I'm passionate when it comes to swimwear! As a plus-size model in the fashion industry, I've realized there just aren't enough sizes and styles available and catering to curvy women. JCPenney is taking this opportunity to provide women with more fashionable and fit focused swim."

The collection carries an array of styles including printed bikinis, supportive bra top styles and high waisted bottoms in beautiful colors and smart cuts. And the best part? All pieces are available at an affordable price.

"I'm so proud of the strides we've made with [swimwear] in the past couple of years but [the] variety was still missing," the model/designer explains. "We were lacking size inclusive suits and missed the mark on fun, fashionable swim that is not only sexy, but fits and flatters. Trying to find great swimsuits, in an actual store, in a bigger size? Good Luck! This is why I'm in love with this collection. It's bringing fun patterns, bright colors, full support, and conservatively sexy styles. And it's not only online but in store for women to try on before they buy!"

Whether you prefer online shopping or stepping into the store, this collection is worthy of a space in your swim collection. Expect new suits to continue to roll out through April. Scroll down to check out some of our favorites, including the printed one shoulder, above, that Milagros describes as "classic and sexy." Then head over to shop the full collection at jcpenney.com today.