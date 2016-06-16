7 Fashion Staples That Are Always in Jessica Alba’s Closet

Fact: It takes Jessica Alba only 15 minutes to get out the door every morning. And yet, whether she is running errands with her two daughters or heading into The Honest Company offices, her street style is always incredibly polished.
The star, who is also InStyle's July cover girl, told us that it takes her 10 minutes to do her face, leaving a mere five minutes to put together a killer outfit and throw everything she needs for the day in her purse. So what's Alba's secret to mixing and matching a memorable LOTD so quickly? A stocked wardrobe full of staples that look good day in and day out, including an army green cargo jacket, which she has in “at least five styles” and a classic leather tote bag that she deems a “timeless essential.”
Scroll down to shop all of her closet MVPs and to see more of her fashion, beauty, and lifestyle faves, pick up the July issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.
1. Leather Moto Jacket
A black leather jacket is the classic choice for Alba, but she says she doesn't rule out other shades either. She often wears a light gray version by Iro that pairs nicely over dresses and T-shirts.
Iro available at sakfifthavenue.com | $1200
2. Tote Bag
Alba loves Cuyana's classic leather tote for an everyday bag. “It's the new timeless essential—modern, responsibly sourced, and quietly luxurious,” she says. Her black bag is also personalized with her initials.
Available at cuyana.com | $175
3. High-Waist Jeans
When it comes to denim, the 35-year-old has tried it all—flares, boot cut, and boyfriend—but she says her staple is a pair of high-waist skinny jeans. She even teamed up with denim brand DL 1961 to design her own collection, JA x DL, which will be available this fall.
Available at dl1961.com | $178
4. Army Green Cargo Jacket
“It's good for a relaxed look,” says Alba, who confesses she has at least five versions of the topper. The fishtail parka by The Great is one of the faves in her rotation.
Available at thisisthegreat.com | $550
5. Cashmere Sweater
Alba’s knit go-tos are oversize and cozy enough to wear all year long. She favors cardigans or pullovers, including a heathered one from Quinn that she styled with printed pants.
Available at quinnshop.com | $445
6. Oversize Duster
Alba has worn dusters by designer pal Narciso Rodriguez, both casually (with jeans) and dressed up (with trousers). Look for a long, streamlined shape to add instant polish to almost any outfit.
Narciso Rodriguez available at neimanmarcus.com | $898 (originally $2,995)
7. Tailored Blazer
The star told us that she loves blazers in almost "every shape and color.” Look for a minimalist cut, like this one by Ganni, a brand Alba has worn.
Available at needsupply.com | $340