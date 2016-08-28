Jennifer Lopez Wows in Sheer Black Gown as She Surprises Marc Anthony Onstage

Jennifer Lopez may have just turned 47, but she looks as youthful as ever—in fact, the singer looked positively radiant as she stepped out on the town in N.Y.C. last night. Her venue of choice? Ex-husband Marc Anthony's concert, where she surprised him by popping up on stage to sing a Spanish duet.

Lopez showed up to the concert dressed to impress. The "Ain't Your Mama" singer wore a nude romper that featured short-shorts and a plunging V-neck. She paired the sexy outfit with gold pumps and matching jewelry, and she pulled her hair back into a half-up style.

AKM-GSI

But she wasn't done yet! Lopez pulled a quick-change to surprise her ex-husband on stage. She donned a stunning black floor-length gown that was semi-sheer and covered in sequins. It featured a waist-high slit and, again, a plunging neckline to show off Lopez's toned body.

The pair, who split in 2011 but remain friendly, thrilled the crowd with several Spanish numbers. Lopez posted an Instagram pic of her impromptu performance, captioning it, "Always fun sharing the stage w this one..."

Despite reports that she recently split with her boyfriend of several years, Casper Smart, Lopez was all smiles at the Saturday-night concert. And why not? When you're that stunning, being single looks good.