The 13 Most Iconic J.Lo Looks of All-Time

What’s it like to style one of the most photographed women in the world? In a word, busy.

“With Jennifer, it’s like a fashion show all year round,” says Rob Zangardi, who along with Mariel Haenn styles Lopez. And with the star’s packed summer schedule (World of Dance, Gucci-clad #baecations with Alex Rodriguez), let’s just say the pace keeps her stylists on their toes.

It also pushes them to constantly top themselves, putting together outfit after outfit that always seem to land Lopez on the best-dressed list. “She’s a musician, an actress, and involved in so many different things, so for the red carpet, we have a lot of opportunities to experiment,” says Zangardi. “One day she’ll wear something cool and sexy that pushes the envelope, and the next she’ll go classic Old Hollywood glam.”

The one constant? “Every dress has to have that J. Lo wow factor,” says Haenn. Then, the two turn their attention to her makeup and hair, which they say is just as important to Lopez as the dress.

“For Jennifer, it’s always a head-to-toe concept. The hair. The makeup. The nails. In fact, she often changes her manicure when she changes her outfit,” adds Zangardi. “And sometimes after her hair and makeup is done, we will change her outfit to work better with the beauty look. It’s usually a last minute decision on the dress, even for something major like the Oscars. Mariel and I always like to say ‘the best dress wins.’”

