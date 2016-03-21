9 Fashion Lessons That Prove Jennifer Lawrence's Style Is as Relatable as Her Charm

There's no denying that Jennifer Lawrence is a complete bombshell on the red carpet (that Oscars look? So good), but it's her off-the-cuff quips, funny one-liners, and adorably goofy demeanor that has won the hearts of millions—and why there's a tiny bit in all of that us that secretly wants to be her BFF. Off-screen and off the carpet though, JLaw's personal style is just as refreshingly relatable as her real-girl attitude toward, well, everything.
When she's left to her own devices, Lawrence prefers sleek menswear-inspired pieces to frills and streamlined classics to trendy items. Though, every so often, she'll bare a slice of midriff or play with a print or embellishment. And when she's feeling really casual, her comfort go-tos are tees and jeans (yes, stars are just like us).
We surveyed her street style and rounded up nine lessons we can take away from her mastery of down-to-earth fashion. From doubling up on denim to grounding dainty dresses, here's everything you need to know about JLaw's style.
1. Dim the Shine
For more casual events, JLaw has shown a tendency to favor minimalism, but for a touch of interest, she went with a bejeweled LBD. She made sure to play down too-much shine with dark embellishment, a black beaded clutch, and dark strappy sandals.
2. Anchor a Delicate Dress
Lawrence used menswear-inspired elements, like a sharp blazer and patent brogues, to ground an airy, delicate slip dress.
3. Give Doubled Denim a Cool-Girl Edge
Leave it to Lawrence to take the Canadian tux into cool-girl territory, selecting an oversize denim jacket, haphazardly cuffing her jeans, and styling the combo with hip downtown-chic pairings, like a slouchy knit beanie, retro round shades, a comfy black tee, and buckled leather sandals.
4. Opt for LBS (Little Black Separates)
Instead of a traditional LBD, the star took a risk and showed off a slice of her midriff in sleek, sexy black separates—a silhouette that she loves, even during more formal occasions.
5. Feminize a Menswear Print
Offset a traditional menswear print, like check or houndstooth, with a pretty LWD. Lawrence took it one step further and went for a light color-coordinated look.
6. Step Up Your Athleisure Game
Sportswear FTW! Lawrence's athleisure look is the perfect example of style and comfort. For the girl on the go, pair distressed denim with a color-block sweatshirt, a studded tote (to hold anything and everything), and cool kicks. As for your pup? Completely optional.
7. Bring Sex Appeal
Who says suiting has to be serious? Lawrence gave her no-nonsense suit separates a hit of sex appeal with a lacy black bandeau (layered with a delicate body chain) and killer strappy stilettos.
8. Go for a Crop
Oversized outerwear might be a current obsession among the fashion set, but there's something to be said for a fitted jacket to create a put-together, night-out look. Lawrence topped off her thigh-slit LBD with a leather moto jacket that defined and accentuated her waist.
9. Brighten Up with Peppy Prints
Break up an all-dark ensemble with an unexpectedly happy print, like daisies in Lawrence's case. Another option? Style a cropped top with a high-waist pant to reveal just a tiny sliver of skin.