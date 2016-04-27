We Found Jennifer Aniston's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

There has always been an ease to Jennifer Aniston's style and that's just the way she likes it. “I just want to be comfortable,” says the Mother's Day star, adding that she’d wear a long jersey tank on the red carpet if she could.
And while she usually ends up in something a little bit more couture, like a hand-beaded Atelier Versace gown or a custom Saint Laurent creation, the effortlessness still shines through in her always natural hair and fresh-faced makeup. “People love Jennifer's look for its modern purity,” says designer Donna Karan, of the 47-year-old actress, who was recently named People Magazine's World's Most Beautiful Woman. “But no matter what she is wearing, it's clear that she is the focus—never the dress.”
See our top 10 favorite Jennifer Aniston looks below. And check out Mother's Day, in theaters Friday.
-
1. Valentino Haute Couture, 2013
"Jennifer looks like a modern-day Grace Kelly," say Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative directors behind Aniston's sweeping Valentino Haute Couture ball gown for the Oscars. "We love how she wears everything with an innate naturalness."
-
2. Atelier Versace, 2015
It took the Atelier Versace team 300 hours to make this fully beaded look for Aniston's Oscar night. The bodice was designed using curved lines to create a painted-on effect.
-
3. Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane, 2015
On the Golden Globes red carpet, the best actress nominee for Cake joked about her #iwokeuplikethis savviness. "Oh, yeah, I slept in these last night," she said of the onyx and gold Neil Lane chandelier earrings that set off this custom Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane number.
-
4. Dior, 2013
Boyfriend jeans and a tank top are her daily uniform, says Aniston. So it's fun to see the no-fuss beauty embrace her girlie side in a floral Dior dress and suede Casadei heels.
-
5. Alexander McQueen, 2013
The secret to Aniston's toned bod is hard work, including a mix of cardio and yoga five days a week. Here, she shows off the impressive results in a waist-cinching Alexander McQueen ensemble.
-
6. Giambattista Valli, 2015
A playful cutout adds an element of surprise to this decidedly feminine Giambattista Valli mini. Christian Louboutin pumps (also seen in Look 8) take the dress to new heights.
-
7. Donna Karan, 2010
"This dress is deceptively simple as it artfully drapes her body," Donna Karan says of the silk jersey gown Aniston wore to the première of The Bounty Hunter. "And the nude color keeps your eyes where they should be—on Jennifer."
-
8. Tom Ford, 2012
Designer Tom Ford, who dreamed up this chevron-printed peplum dress, is more than just a pal to the actress. "I go to him for fashion help," she has said.
-
9. Chanel Haute Couture, 2004
At the Emmy Awards, the nominee for best actress in a comedy series (Friends) chose a Chanel Haute Couture column with gold paillettes. "Bohemian with a little bling-bling" is how she described it.
-
10. Burberry, 2009
No wonder the star deems the blazer one of her closet MVPs: She stuns in this Burberry suit. Fred Leighton necklaces pop against the outfit's sharp lines.