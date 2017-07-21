8 Jeans for Shoppers Who Avoid Denim Like the Plague

I'm about to get real with you. I have never been a jeans girl. In truth, I have always found them a bit uncomfortable and stiff—and I never felt like myself when I was wearing them.
However, in the the past couple seasons there's been an influx of denim options that have me rethinking my stance. I'm seeing polished washes, sophisticated details, and more tailored cuts in the formerly stiff bottoms. And I—yes, even I—have morphed into a denim-lover.
Click through to see the styles that could turn anyone into a blue-jeans-believer.
1. Contrast-cuff fisherman jeans
Loewe available at Matches Fashion | $650
2. High-rise straight-leg jeans
Raey available at Matches Fashion | $173
3. Rosa high-rise flared jeans
Attico available at Net-A-Porter | $195 (originally $325)
5. Dark-Wash High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Khaite available at Moda Operandi | $290
6. Black Pearl Jean
Available at Need Supply Co. | $225
8. DUANE WASH ENA JEAN
Nili Lotan available at Nili Lotan | $425