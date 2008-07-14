Jennifer Aniston could be the poster girl for great jeans-they seem to be her uniform of choice. Here she opts for a slim bootcut style from Degaine. "I started this style from our skinny jeans and opened the bottom slightly to make it more casual," says Gregory Abbou, designer for Degaine. "Jennifer is not a tall girl but she likes the bootcut look because it's very casual. Bootcut jeans can make you look shorter because the thighs and knees are too loose, so by using a skinnier base we are able to give the leg a better shape-it makes you look taller and slimmer." The denim also helps make this jean ultra-flattering and wearable. "The fabric feels like a second skin," says Abbou. "It has enough stretch to hide the little imperfections so you can feel sexy without compromising comfort."



