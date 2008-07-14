Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Jeans: Fit Tricks of the Stars
1. Jennifer Aniston in DegaineJennifer Aniston could be the poster girl for great jeans-they seem to be her uniform of choice. Here she opts for a slim bootcut style from Degaine. "I started this style from our skinny jeans and opened the bottom slightly to make it more casual," says Gregory Abbou, designer for Degaine. "Jennifer is not a tall girl but she likes the bootcut look because it's very casual. Bootcut jeans can make you look shorter because the thighs and knees are too loose, so by using a skinnier base we are able to give the leg a better shape-it makes you look taller and slimmer." The denim also helps make this jean ultra-flattering and wearable. "The fabric feels like a second skin," says Abbou. "It has enough stretch to hide the little imperfections so you can feel sexy without compromising comfort."
BUY ONLINE NOW Degaine Classic Slim Bootcut jeans, $196; at nordstrom.com.
2. Gwyneth Paltrow in SuperfineAs Gwyneth Paltrow demonstrates, the skinny jean is still a strong trend. The good news: Superfine designers Flora Pinter and Lucy Evans swear that when worn with conviction, this style can work just as well for curvy girls as they do for skinny minnies (thanks to a higher rise that knocks muffin-tops out!). Pinter and Evans are also quick to point out that this style works on both short and tall girls-the former should rock them with heels; the latter with heels or flats.
BUY ONLINE NOW Superfine skinny jeans, $90; at madisonla.com.
3. Leighton Meester in Rich & SkinnyThough this Gossip Girl is not terribly tall, she still looks fabulous in Rich & Skinny Sleek jeans, which have long inseams. Says designer Joie Rucker, "They have just the right amount of stretch to show off and accentuate all your best assets. They lift your butt and hold you in where needed." Fans of this denim line also rave about the disappearance of the muffin top when wearing R&S. The dark rinse adds further flattery to the figure by accomplishing the same thing as wearing all black.
BUY ONLINE NOW Rich & Skinny Sleek jeans, $122; at shopbop.com.
4. Cameron Diaz in J Brand"Cameron has long legs and pairing the skinny with a heel makes the whole look even sexier," says J Brand Creative Director and co-founder Susie Crippen, who says this style works on anyone, with one caveat: "What you pair your jeans with is the crucial element. If you have curvy hips, wear a long sweater that moves. If you have slim legs, wear a short jacket and great boot. Pair a looser top with a fitted jean and a fitted top with a baggier jean."
BUY ONLINE NOW J Brand skinny jeans, $187; at bloomingdales.com.
5. Keira Knightley in MiHMiH jeans come in six cuts so there is something for every figure, says designer Chloe Lonsdale. "Keira loves our Berlin high-waisted jean as she has a small waist and-although she is very slim-hips." This trouser style looks great with other menswear pieces like a blazer or vest, or contrasts nicely with a girly blouse and feminine pumps.
BUY ONLINE NOW MiH Berlin jean, $82; at my-wardrobe.com.
6. Rihanna in Grey AntRihanna always rocks and in this carpenter style from Grey Ant, she continues to hit a fashion high note. "This jean looks great on most body types because the waist is not too high," says Grey Ant designer Grant Krajecki. "It appears high due to the pocket details and stitching. They also hug you in and make your legs look really long no matter how tall you are." If you're still hesitant to try the high waist trend, this may be the time to start sampling. "Even though you may be too scared to even try them on, they are really flattering on your butt and make your waist look tiny, your legs look long, and are forgiving over the hips," adds stylist Daniel Caudill, who works with Jessica Alba.
BUY ONLINE NOW Grey Ant Carpenter jeans, $106; at revolveclothing.com.
7. Blake Lively in Earnest SewnLively wears Earnest Sewn's LC fit in the dark Olivia wash, which the designer, Scott Morrison, says, "slims the silhouette" while the tapered cut "complements Blake's long, slender legs." Try leaving the extra-long inseams as is-wearing this style with heels adds even more length to the body. "The LC works well on a straight boyish figure because the fitted stretch denim hugs and defines the body creating the appearance of sexy curves," adds Morrison. Other fans of Earnest Sewn include Sienna Miller, Gwyneth Paltrow, Heidi Klum and Kirsten Dunst.
BUY ONLINE NOW Earnest Sewn LC in Olivia, $198; at ronherman.com.
8. Mischa Barton in Sass & BideTall girls like Barton (here in the Hulsey style) need to pick styles that work with their gams as well as the waist. "The slightly higher rise of this style gives length to legs without putting an emphasis on the waist (or lack thereof in some cases)," say Sass & Bide designers Heidi Middleton and Sarah Jane Clark. "They give a nice svelte line to the silhouette, which is what you should get from a good pair of jeans." High-waisted styles look most flattering when they hit about two-fingers length below the belly button and nothing above the navel.
BUY ONLINE NOW Sass & Bide Hulsey jean, $128; at my-wardrobe.com.
9. Miley Cyrus in Denim of Virtue"Miley Cyrus loves her Denim of Virtue jeans because they come in every color of the rainbow," says her stylist Tara Swennen. We're loving this punchy trend too, but if you're concerned about attracting attention to your lower half, skip colored jeans and go for a dark blue, black or gray rinse. Cyrus is also a huge fan of tucking her jeans into her boots, whether she's performing or out and about. If you're a tucker too, learn to love your skinny jeans-no other cut gets jeans smoothly into boots without bunching at the knees quite as well. BR]
BUY ONLINE NOW Denim of Virtue jean, $170; at couturecandy.com.
10. Eva Longoria Parker in DVBKnown as a petite with a hot body, this actress opts for tight-fitting pairs that flaunt her figure. "I recommend DVB jeans to Eva because they are sexy," says her stylist Robert Verdi, who says that denim is like a library and needs variety. "The denim trinity is a stovepipe leg that you can wear with a jacket to dress up, a boot leg for weekends, and a skinny jean for sexy nights out." Verdi says the pockets have everything to do with finding the most flattering pair. "Pockets that are smaller, and positioned on an angle tend to give the appearance of lifting," he says.
BUY ONLINE NOW DVB jeans, $295; at saks.com.
11. Lauren Conrad in LofliLofli designer Sheel Khemka says the Bluebell trousers are great on Conrad thanks to "pleats and rear pockets that lift and shape the butt." They also look good on hippier gals: "They offer a little more room along the thighs and knees for those with fuller hips, but they also drape beautifully on a slimmer body." Jennifer Aniston is a fan of the label's Streamline style. They're also cut to lift the derriere, and the wash works to lengthen the appearance of the legs.
BUY ONLINE NOW Lofli Bluebell trousers, $96; at my-wardrobe.com.
