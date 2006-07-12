Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Jeans For Every Body Type
1. no titleBEST ALL-AROUND
These boot-cut jeans show off Jessica Simpson's perfect proportions.
2. no titleBEST ALL-AROUND
Jessica Alba's slammin' bod would look good in any jeans style, but she has chosen one that flatters all: a low-rise, stonewashed pair with a slight flare.
3. no titleBEST ALL-AROUND
The relaxed silhouette and generous flared leg conspire to flatter curvy and pear-shaped wearers. A more forgiving style than the skinny.
Tricky Lover style, Joe's, $158.
4. no titlePETITE
Even diminutive Eva Longoria looks long-legged in these close-fitting dungarees, which have been hemmed to hit her feet in just the right spot.
5. no titlePETITE
Reese Witherspoon's teeny figure isn't overpowered by these light-wash five-pocket jeans.
6. no titlePETITE
Attention, petites with a boyish or a curvy figure-these hug in all the right places. Strategic seams stretch the leg, and the ideal length avoids bunching. Sizes 24-32; inseam 27".
Hannah Slim Crop style, Siwy, $194.
7. no titleCURVY
Mischa Barton chooses skinny straight-legs to flatter her willowy figure and feminine hips.
8. no titleCURVY
Debra Messing brilliantly balances her fragile upper body with flared legs and strategic sandblasting.
9. no titleCURVY
The beauty of these jeans is their three different "slope" sizes to accomodate varying bottoms-no more reaching for a larger waist size for a more generous fit. Sizes 25-31 A, B, C.
Ornatus style, Notify, $260.
10. no titlePLUS-SIZE
Queen Latifah makes the most of her voluptuous shape with well-tailored indigo jeans.
11. no titlePLUS-SIZE
This crafty model has forward-angled side seams that slim the hips, higher-placed pockets that improve the rear view, and a waistband that doesn't hug too tightly. Sizes 24-34.
Hollywood Hills style, Paige Premium Denim, $179.
BEST ALL-AROUND
