Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Young Men's Guide to Style from American Living Sponsored by JCPenney
-
1. Fit TestingHow should my denim fit?
Buying a pair of jeans is about more than just your waist size. At American Living, we know that you have different needs for your denim, which is why we offer three distinct fits: a classic fit for those who want a great basic, a relaxed-fit for the guy who likes a little more room all around, and a relaxed bootcut fit for a slightly slimmer and dressier option. No matter what style suits you best, your jeans should rest comfortably near your hip bones. If you need a belt to keep them up, that is an indicator you need to go a size smaller.
-
2. A Shiny New CoatWhat’s the new stylish coat of the season?
The smartest and warmest buy you will make this season is the American Living navy parka. A heavy duty coat that will keep the chill out, this jacket is the season’s biggest trend in outerwear. A faux-fur trimmed hood will have you looking stylish, yet rugged and outdoorsy. Brawny details, like a patriotic American flag patch on one arm and a utilitarian cargo pocket on the other add to its overall athletic feel. Whether you are bundling up for the ski lift or just headed out to meet some friends, your parka is both practical and cool.
-
3. A Real Light WeightWhat can I wear when it’s chilly, but not cold enough for a jacket?
On warmer winter days that don’t require any heavy-duty outwear, a great option is American Living’s khaki fielding shirt. You’ll love the utilitarian feel of its color and side cargo pockets and appreciate that it adds a new element to your usual jeans-and-shirt routine. Left open and layered over a button-down and a henley, this shirt can actually do double-duty as a light-weight jacket. To achieve a cool, laid back effect, try leaving everything untucked and rolling up all your sleeves.
-
4. An Easy TransitionWhat piece of outerwear is a good for transitioning between seasons?
A good pea coat is probably the single most useful piece of outwear you can own because it works fall, winter, and spring. Made from wool, AL’s gray and black plaid jacket will keep you warm on the coldest days when you layer it with a cozy sweater and a scarf. When it starts to thaw, wear it open over a long-sleeve tee or button-down. The dark check print pattern and patchwork details look trendy while the structure of the jacket is a classic so you can wear it for years to come.
