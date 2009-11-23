Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Men's Guide to Style from American Living Sponsored by JCPenney
-
1. No SweatWhat is the one sweater that I can wear anywhere?
Whether you are at the office or out to drinks with your buddies, the American Living half-zip sweater can go anywhere you do. It's extremely versatile and can be worn all weekend long, whether it’s with jeans and a T-shirt to watch a game or over a long-sleeve and corduroys for a night out. To create a put-together, classic look, pair it with chinos and tuck-in a long-sleeve button-down. To really pull the outfit together, add a brown belt and a matching pair of loafers.
-
2. Holiday HelpWhat is an easy way to get dressed for a holiday party?
Just because you are heading to a holiday party doesn’t mean you need to dig out your formal attire. In fact, for most occasions you probably don’t even need to wear a sport coat. A great way to look polished without any hassle is to start with a basic pair of chinos. A versatile pant that works day and night, it is a great building block. Next, put on a plaid button-down and tuck it in. Finally, if you are feeling especially festive, don't be afraid of a novelty sweater, but if you prefer something more basic, go with your trusty half-zip.
-
3. The Perfect PairIs there a classic pair of pants that I can wear all the time?
A good pair of corduroys is worth every penny because you can literally wear them in any setting and look appropriate. Heading to a morning meeting? Throw on a pair of cords and a button-down. Going to watch a little league game Saturday morning? Dress them with a tee and a hoodie. Need something to wear to the office holiday party? Sport a pair with a collared plaid shirt layered under a novelty sweater. Better yet, American Living cords are so comfortable you’ll forget you even own jeans.
-
4. Let it SnowWhat is the easiest way to create a festive look?
This time of year is full of functions. Whether it’s an office party or a family gathering at your parents’ house, you should have one go-to look that is simple, but still has a dose of holiday cheer. A smart buy is America Living’s snowflake sweater. Great with jeans, cords, or chinos, you can literally use it to create multiple different outfits for all your upcoming events. Not only is the print classic, but the half-zip detail looks polished without any effort.
-
5. Knitting ProperlyWhat is the easiest way to create a festive look?
This time of year is full of functions. Whether it’s an office party or a family gathering at your parents’ house, you should have one go-to look that is simple, but still has a dose of holiday cheer. A smart buy is America Living’s snowflake sweater. Great with jeans, cords, or chinos, you can literally use it to create multiple different outfits for all your upcoming events. Not only is the print classic, but the half-zip detail looks polished without any effort.
-
6. Suit YourselfHow do i buy a basic but stylish suit?
First, you should know why you're buying a suit. Are you looking for a suit that you can wear to the office once a week or more? If so, keep it dark and classic. Or are you looking for a suit you'll wear a few times a year to weddings or interviews? You can get a little more daring in this case. If you're feeling conservative, you can't go wrong with a single-breasted, solid suit in black, gray or navy blue.
-
7. The OneWhat is one item every man should have in his closet?
The navy blazer is a must have piece in every man's wardrobe-a versatile staple that can easily function for work or weekend. It can be dressed up with a tie and slacks, or made casual with a simple button-down shirt and easy pants in cotton chino or corduroy. A blazer is the essential piece for creating a perfect look for an everning out or a day at the office.
