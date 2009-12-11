Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
January Deals & Steals
-
1. Party Shoes for 20% Off!Save on festive pumps, sandals and more party-ready pieces at newportnews.com.
Velvet peep-toe T-strap sandals, $31.20 after discount (originally $39); at newport-news.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE at checkout. Offer valid from January 8th until January 31st.
-
2. Work Dress for 20% Off!Save on this chic zipper dress at xoxo.com.
Zipper dress, $47.20 after discount (originally $59); at xoxo.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off this item. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
3. Unique Jewels for 20% Off!Instantly update your jewelry box with savings on everything on offer from letrainbleu.com.
Turquoise enamel orange ring, $30.40 after discount (originally $38); at letrainbleu.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
4. Sexy Boots for 20% OffSave on everything your closet needs at masboutique.com, including winter boots, party dresses and jeans!
12th Street by Cynthia Vincent boots, $220 after discount (originally $275); at masboutique.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
5. Flirty Dresses for 20% Off!Stock up on closet essentials at coreylynncalter.com including dresses, blouses and separates.
Candice Beaded Top, $168.80 after discount (originally $211); at coreylynncalter.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
6. Accessories for 20% Off!Save 20% on chic bags, jewelry and accessories on gorjana.com.
Rivington satchel, $272 after discount (originally $340); at gorjana.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
7. Designer Jewels and More for 20% Off!Save on everything from chic clothes and standout accessories at nationaljeancompany.com.
CC Skye earrings, $113.60 after discount (originally $142); at nationaljeancompany.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
8. Save 20% on Alexander Wang and Other Hot Brands!Save on new and edgy designer clothes and accessories at shopdiavolina.com.
Alexander Wang booties, $432 after discount (originally $540); at shopdiavolina.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
9. Sexy Stilettos for 20% Off!Shop and save on party-ready pumps, boots and flats at shoptheshoebox.com.
Elizabeth & James sandals, $280 after discount (originally $350); at shoptheshoebox.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
10. Get 20% Classic Rings and More!Save on jewels you'll wear now and forever at shoppadevavra.com.
Hematite stud ring, $140 after discount (originally $175); at shoppadevavra.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
11. Edgy Accessories for 20% Off!Update your look with edgy bags, jeans, tops and dresses at shopheist.com.
Eve clutch, $140 after discount (originally $175); at shopheist.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
12. Outfit-Making Jewels for 20% Off!Stock up on ultra-chic jewelry and accessories at jessicaelliot.com.
Jessica Elliot cuff, $200 after discount (originally $250); at jessicaelliot.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
13. Save 20% on Chic JewelryGet exclusive prices on gifts for your most stylish friends and family members at hbelledesign.com
Stackable rings, $86.40 after discount (originally $108); at hbelledesign.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
14. Save 20% on New Boots!Pick from classic and vintage-inspired styles at shopmodernvintage.com.
Modern Vintage Mack riding boot, $340 after discount (originally $425); at shopmodernvintage.com.
DETAILS
Receive 20% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE10 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
15. 30% Off Vintage-Inspired JewelrySave on unique baubles like chain and rhinestone necklaces and braided leather bracelets at jenniferelizabeth.com.
Uptown Rockstar necklace, $262.50 after discount (originally $375); at jenniferelizabeth.com.
DETAILS
Receive 30% off any purchase. Enter promo code INSTYLE30 at checkout. Offer valid from December 14th until January 31st.
-
16. Win a Collagen-Boosting SerumEnter now through January 31st for a chance to win this miracle product from Ole Henriksen.
Ole Henriksen Truth Serum Collagen Booster, $48; at olehenriksen.com
DETAILS
Visit olehenriksen.com for a chance to win one of 25 Truth Serum Collagen Boosters. The sweepstakes starts December 14th and ends January 31st.
-
17. Win Reese Witherspoon's FragranceEnter now to win one of 26 bottles of In Bloom by Reese Witherspoon, plus this chic Avon bracelet!
$34; at shop.avon.com.
DETAILS
Contest begins on December 14, 2009 and entry deadline is January 31, 2009 at 5pm EST. Winners will be selected at random. One entry per person. Enter giveaway by emailing AvonRWInStyle@gmail.com. Winners will be notified via email by February 8, 2009. Avon will pay for ground shipping within the continental United States only. Offer is non-transferable. No cash value. Cost of package cannot be applied to other products.
-
18. Win a Napoleon Perdis KitEnter now through January 31st for a chance to win an amazing kit from Napoleon Perdis.
Napoleon Perdis kits, $152; at napoleonperdis.com
DETAILS
Visit napoleonperdis.com for a chance to win one of 10 Napoleon Perdis kits. The sweepstakes starts December 14th and ends January 31st.
