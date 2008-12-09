Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
January Deals & Steals
-
1. Win one of 50 clutches from AvonCheck out avon.com for a chance to win from December 19th to January 31st.
-
2. 20% off all purchases on ninashoes.comCheck out ninashoes.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
3. Win one of five pink DXG-567 HD CamcordersThis compact and stylish gadget is perfect for recording video in high definition and uploading files directly to YouTube. Check out dxgtechusa.com for a chance to win from December 19th to January 31st.
-
4. Win one of two Nyrius Entourage7 Talking TranslatorsSleek and compact with a user-friendly design and functionality, this handheld device translates seven international languages. With eight conversational categories this gadget makes it easy to communicate while traveling abroad. Check out nyrius.com for a chance to win from December 19th to January 31st.
-
5. Win one of 50 Napoleon Perdis setsStars like Debra Messing, Amanda Bynes, Hilary and Hayley Duff are fans of this brand. The Kiss Miss XO set includes lip lacquers in several shades for a sultry pout. Check out napoleonperdis.com for a chance to win from December 19th to January 31st.
-
6. Win one of 150 Bare Escentuals RareMinerals Purely Nourishing moisturizersLight-weight and gentle this new moisturizer from RareMinerals will help renew and nourish your skin. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Rene Zellweger are fans of this beauty brand. Check out bareescentuals.com for a chance to win from December 19th to January 31st.
-
7. 20% off all purchases on JulesSmithDesigns.comCelebs like Cameron Diaz, Angelina Jolie, Leighton Meester, Blake Lively, and Eva Longoria love the intricate pieces from this jewelry designer. Check out JulesSmithDesigns.com and use promo code JULES20 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
8. 25% off all purchases on pauladorf.comCeleb fans of this makeup artist include Jennifer Love Hewitt, Renee Zellweger and Debra Messing. Check out www.pauladorf.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
-
9. 25% off all purchases on lauraelizabethjewelry.comStars like Hayden Panettiere, Brooke Shields and Maria Menounos are fans of this jewelry designer. Check out lauraelizabethjewelry.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
-
10. 15% off purchases on richandskinnyjeans.comCelebs like Blake Lively, Rhianna, Cameron Diaz and Hillary Duff are fans of this denim brand. Check out richandskinnyjeans.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 15% off. Discount does not apply to Boyfriend jeans or men's jeans.
-
11. 25% off all purchases on sureshbeauty.comMake-up pro, Suresh Seneviratne created looks for the fashion industry-runway, fashion editorials and advertising campaigns- before launching his own beauty collection. Check out sureshbeauty.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
-
12. 20% off all purchases on tejani.comStars like Teri Hatcher and Kim Kardashian love the timeless, artful, and hand-crafted designs of jewelry designer Urvi Prunier. Check out tejani.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
13. 20% off all purchases on idomdesigns.comWith design stints at Peter Som, Donna Karan, and Armani, Modi Soondarotok launched her collection and set up shop carrying lines like Jenny Yuen and Dolce Vita. Check out idomdesigns.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 20% off all purchases.
-
14. 20% off all PureGloss on janeiredale.comMary Louise Parker bought this shade! Check out www.janeiredale.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 20% off all PureGloss (with the exception of In the Pink.)
-
15. 25% off all purchases on eyebuydirect.comMake stylish statement in these specs. Check out eyebuydirect.com and use promo code INSTYLE09 from December 19th to January 31st to receive 25% off all purchases.
-
16. 20% off sale items on daniblack.comCheck out daniblack.com and use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 19th to February 14th to receive 20% off sale items.
