Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
January Deals & Steals
-
1. Win one of a 100 CARGO "Tijuana" lip gloss quadsCARGO Cosmetics is now available online at DermStore.com. Celebs like Lindsay Lohan, Maria Menounos and Courtney Cox, are crazy about CARGO. Check out dermstore.com for a chance to score a quartet of gorgeous, silky-smooth glosses for a perfect pout from December 14th until January 31st.
-
2. Win one of five Tivoli SongBooksTote this fully loaded radio and bring high-quality sound wherever you go! We covet its sleek minimalist design and the vibrant colors of this functional radio. Sign up for a chance to win your own by logging onto tivoliaudio.com from December 14th until January 31st.
-
3. 20% off all purchases at b-glowing.comB-Glowing.com offers a well-edited collection of independently owned beauty brands for all beauty-file. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st. Log onto b-glowing.com and receive 20% off your purchases (Excluding Kai and Yosh brands).
-
4. 20% off all purchases at blondela.comThis Santa Monica boutique carries a fantastic selection of Development, Foley + Corinna and Mint. Check out blondela.com and receive 20% off your purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st.
-
5. 25% off all purchases at tuckerpaisley.comKnown for its unique signature paisley pattern, Tucker Paisley all about simple touches, lush colors and well-designed patterns. Katherine Heigl loves carrying her Molly tote. Score one for yourself and check out tuckerpaisley.com and receive 25% off your purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st.
-
6. 20% off of all purchases at shoprumor.comRumor has it that this LA boutique loves to stocks its shelves with well-known and emerging designers like French Sole, Julie Haus and Walter. Check out shoprumor.com and receive 20% off your stylish selects. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st.
-
7. 30% off of all purchases on amenityhome.comInspired by warmth and beauty of nature, these eco-loving designers have created simple prints silk screened onto pure organic fabrics. Bring nature into your home and receive 30% off all decorative throw pillows on amenityhome.com. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st.
-
8. 25% off of all purchases at gorjana.comHer effortlessly chic pieces adorn celebrities like Sophia Bush, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan. See what the buzz is about and check out gorjana.com and receive 25% off your purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st.
-
9. 25% off of all purchases on shopyupster.comThis up-and-coming boutique aims to be a source for creative young professionals to stock their working wardrobe with chic and stylishly affordable finds. From December 14th until January 31st, use promo code INSTYLE08 and check out shopyupster.com to receive 25% off your purchases.
-
10. 20% off of all purchases at giella.comThis fabulous line of cosmetics custom-blends all of its products! Was your favorite color discontinued? Just send your old lipstick tube, lip gloss container or nail enamel bottle over and they’ll recreate it for you! Known to create customized palettes, Giella aims to help you find your perfect color combinations.Check out giella.com and receive 20% off your perfect color palette purchases! Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st.
-
11. Win one of 10 T3 Mini ironsInfused with T3's tourmaline technology, the Mini is the ideal styling tool to keep your hair looking fabulous everywhere you go. Its adorably compact design makes it so easy to tote around. Score one for yourself by checking out t3micro.com for a chance to win from December 14th until January 31st.
-
12. 20% off of all purchases on shopbluegenes.comShopbluegenes.com was a concept driven by three sisters who aimed to unload a chic denim store carrying favorites like Citzens of Humanity, Joe’s Jeans and Paige Premium Denim. Now they’ve expanded with coveted designers such as Catherine Malandrino, Mayle and Mike amp Chris. Receive 20% off your fabulous finds by browsing through www.shopbluegenes.com Use promo code INSTYLE08 from December 14th until January 31st.
-
13. 20% off of all purchases on lilleashop.comThis shop carries unique pieces from favorites like Bodo Sperlein John Derian, and Dibbern. Check out lilleashop.com and receive 20% off your purchases. Use promo code INSTYLE08 from November 12th until December 31st.
1 of 13
