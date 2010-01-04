Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
January 4-10
-
1. 'Mad Men' Designer Pens BookWe covet the sophisticated looks on Mad Men and were excited to hear that the show's costume designer, Janie Bryant, is coming out with a book this fall. Co-written with fashion writer Monica Corcoran, the still-untitled book will offer tips on accessorizing and choosing the right silhouettes, as well as a chapter on menswear. "The book is all about creating and defining your own personal style with an emphasis on femininity and elegance," says Corcoran. "Of course, Janie will also talk about her experiences on Mad Men and reveal some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories too." One tip we hope makes the book's pages: How to get as effortlessly chic as Betty Draper.
-Enid Portuguez
-
2. Lady Gaga's Latest Crazy 'DoLady Gaga brought new meaning to the term hat hair at yesterday's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The pop singer arrived at the Polaroid event to announce her new role as the brand's creative director wearing a wide-brimmed hat-made of her signature platinum hair! While this isn't the first of Lady Gaga's hairpiece to capture our attention (we loved her hair bow!), it's certainly the largest. We can't wait to see what she comes up with next!
Try on Lady Gaga's daring hairdos in our Hollywood Makeover!
-Enid Portuguez
-
3. Carrie Underwood's Dream DressWe got the scoop on what Carrie Underwood envisions wearing when she marries fiance Mike Fisher. Underwood told InStyle.com exclusively: “I want it to be pretty traditional. I think I want flowers on it-not real flowers! It’ll probably be by someone I’ve worked with before,” she told us. Whatever gown she chooses, her wedding style is off to a great start thanks to Fisher’s good taste in engagement rings. “My ring is by Jonathon Arndt. I love him to death. Mike knew that by all the little boxes in my room!”
- Joyann King and Lindzi Scharf
-
4. Gywneth’s Holiday Detox SecretPost-holiday over-indulgence can leave everyone feeling sluggish and bloated, including Hollywood celebrities! In her latest GOOP newsletter, Gwyneth Paltrow shares her secrets behind her new year’s detox plan-Organic Avenue’s LOVE cleanse! The N.Y.C. health food store, founded by Doug Evans and Denise Mari, offers four different 5-day cleanses of varying levels. "The result was pretty amazing and the juices and smoothies (esp. the coconut mylk and the cacao smoothie) were so delicious. They make a cleanse easy,” wrote Paltrow. If you aren’t in Manhattan, Mari shared at-home recipes for a DIY fast.
- Joyann King
-
5. Chanel's Bringing Lipstick Back!If you're like us, you've got at least three lip glosses in your handbag at any given time. But according to an article in Women's Wear Daily, Chanel's looking to change that. “Women seem to have forgotten how to apply lipstick. We have a whole generation of lip gloss girls," Chanel's global creative director for makeup Peter Philips said. His antidote? Rouge Coco, a 30 shade range of moisturizing, conditioning lipsticks to launch in March. "I want to make lipstick as easy to apply as lip gloss, and for a long-lasting formula to feel comfortable on the lips," he said. If anyone can change our minds, it's Chanel-our lips are waiting with baited breath! In the meantime:
See yourself in every shade of Chanel lipstick now with our Hollywood Makeover Tool!
-Hannah Morrill
-
6. Victoria Beckham Judges Idol, Happy Birthday, Elvis!LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Victoria Beckham brings style to the American Idol judges table. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Tory Burch names Subversive's Justin Giunta her new jewelry design director. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
3. Celebrate Elvis Presley's 75th birthday with a gallery of his lady loves. amp#91;TheDailyBeast.comamp#93;
4. VIDEO: Go behind-the-scenes at Julianne Moore's Bulgari shoot. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
5. Anti-wrinkle bras are the newest in lingerie innovations. amp#91;Yahoo.comamp#93;
6. Jason Wu designs a line of digital cameras. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
-
7. @InStyle's Top Tweets of the WeekTo ring in the new year, we tweeted tips, tricks and products that can help you look and feel better than ever. Here's what our Twitter fans loved this week:
1. 10 Ways to Wake Up Beautiful
2. 10 Ways to Detoxify Your Life
3. New year, new lip color!
4. Looking for a new job in the new year? Start here!
5. Start your new year with new shoes.
-Bronwyn Barnes
Follow InStyle on Twitter for breaking style and beauty news and the chance to win hot products in our exclusive giveaways!
-
8. The New Tech-Chic ApartmentCutting-edge company Savant’s new ROSIE home control systems are perfect for tech lovers who fantasize about a streamlined and modern lifestyle, and the super-sleek equipment is now showcased in a loft apartment in N.Y.C.’s Soho. Apple technology is used throughout the entire space, and the lush interior, designed by Thom Felicia of Dress My Nest and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, perfectly complements the futuristic vibe. Touch panels control everything throughout the home, and an iPhone will do it too (turn off the lights from 3,000 miles away!). Play digital board games on coffee table touch screens or scroll through recipes on a screen in the kitchen. Even waking up in the morning is a snap: timed with your alarm clock, first the lights and TV turn on, and then the window shades open-now that’s a good morning! For more information or to tour the apartment see savant.com.
- Kate Donovan
-
9. PHOTOS: People's Choice AwardsTaylor Swift was among the fan favorites at the 2010 People's Choice Awards, held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. See all the stars like Jessica Alba, Carrie Underwood and Twilight Saga hunk Taylor Lautner in our red carpet round-up.
See more photos from the People's Choice Awards
See the best-dressed stars and vote for your favorite
-
10. Sandra and Nicole Rock the Same HairstyleAt the People’s Choice Awards last night, both Bullock and Kidman wore their hair super straight and swept to the side. “Nicole Kidman and I wore our hair alike on purpose,” Bullock quipped as she accepted the Favorite Movie Actress Award for her performance in The Blind Side. “I just wanted to clarify that.” Good sport Nicole Kidman jokingly gasped for the camera from the audience, where she sat next to husband Keith Urban, who was nominated for Best Country Artist.
- Joyann King
-
11. Get Carrie’s SATC2 DressesSex and the City 2 doesn't hit theaters until May, but you can get a head start on the style by snagging the latest Carrie Bradshaw looks! The Halston Heritage dresses she has been spotted wearing on set are now available at Madison in L.A. Choose from the purple pleated disco dress (left, $435) or the chic white jersey number (right, $325), that is even featured on the film's poster! Call 310-275-1930 to order.
-Enid Portuguez
-
12. Heidi Klum Designs Maternity LinesProject Runway host Heidi Klum is now taking a stab at designing, with not one, but two maternity lines for A Pea in the Pod and Motherhood Maternity. The supermodel and mother of four is following in the footsteps of Nicole Richie, who designed a line for A Pea in the Pod. Lavish by Heidi Klum is a glamorous 15-piece collection with ‘iconic style and seamless fit.' Loved by Heidi Klum is the more affordable line focused on comfort and wearability. “I experienced fashion challenges during my four pregnancies and combined my knowledge of what works in terms of style, comfort and practicality to create these lines,“ said Klum. “Being pregnant shouldn’t stop you from being fashionable and feeling great about you changing body. It’s an exciting journey.”
- Joyann King
-
13. Meet Victoria's Secret's New Cover GirlVictoria’s Secret has taken model Lindsay Ellingson under its wings to work its supermodel-making magic! Ellingson is the latest beauty to grace the cover of its swim catalogue, where the California-girl is photographed in a sexy bandeau bikini. Having walked the runways for designers like Chanel, Gucci and Dolce amp Gabbana, Ellingson is no stranger to the spotlight, but she told People the shoot was “an experience of a lifetime! Being chosen for the cover is one of the most exciting things that has happened in my career.”
- Joyann King
-
14. Banana Republic's Chic New JeansWe loved the nod to American sportswear in the head-to-toe denim looks seen on Banana Republic's Spring 2010 runway last fall and they're finally in stores! Banana Republic just launched The New Blues, a collection of easy-to-wear denim for men and women. With new twists on closet staples like The Boyfriend and The Ultimate Skinny and color choices ranging from faded azure to deep indigo, it’s easy to find a pair you’ll love.
- Joyann King
-
15. Clooney vs. Pattinson, Marion Cotillard's Dior Music VideoLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Channel your inner Carrie with new Sex and the City-themed necklaces. [CocoPerez.com]
2. DKNY's candy-colored shapewear is too cute to hide! [Elle.com]
3. Chanel makes transfer tattoos undeniably chic. [ElleUK.com]
4. Robert Pattinson and George Clooney engage in a war of wits. [People.com]
5. Marion Cotillard premieres her first music video for Dior. [Fashionista.com]
6. Precious star Gabourey Sidibe gets a high fashion makeover. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
-
16. Is Lady Gaga Slowing Down?As if! After enjoying a fantastic 2009, Lady Gaga continures to reign in 2010. First, she guest starred on Bravo's fashion reality show Launch My Line. Now it's been announced that the singer has been appointed creative director and inventor of specialty products for Polaroid. Up next is a performance at amFAR's annual gala fundraiser during New York Fashion Week next month followed by the launch of her own comic book series titled "Fame," which debuts on May 5th.
-Enid Portuguez
-
17. Amy Adam's Maternity Look: Custom Carolina HerreraAmy Adams is getting every mom-to-be’s dream-a custom-made maternity wardrobe from Carolina Herrera! The designer is reworking pieces from her collection to accommodate Adams’s ever-growing baby bump as she promotes her new film Leap Year. "They made my clothes for the entire press tour. They're amazing. They did such a great job,“ Adams told us. The actress wore the designer's soft gray coat with red silk piping and matching red dress outside of David Letterman’s studio and a bright blue dress on the set of Good Morning America.
- Joyann King and Bronwyn Barnes
-
18. Sandra Bullock Makes Film HistorySandra Bullock will make the history books thanks to her new film The Blind Side. The movie has made over $200 million at the box office-a first for any female-driven film-and it's only been in theaters for seven weeks! Nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance as real-life hero Leigh Anne Tuohy, Bullock plays a homemaker who takes a homeless African-American teenager under her wing and helps him discover his calling as an all-star football player. Stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of the 2010 Golden Globes and check out what gown we would love to see Bullock wear on the red carpet!
- Joyann King
-
19. Who Will Donna Karan Dress for the Globes?It sounds like Donna Karan is working like mad in preparation for award's season! A publicist for the designer dished on dress requests via Twitter: “Bullock, Sevigny, Paquin, Beyonce, Aguilera, Patton, Sedgwick, Collette, Falco-and it’s only 12:43pm!" We can't wait to see who will wear the designer's gorgeous gowns-and apparently neither can the folks at Donna Karan! “I hate the silence when waiting for a fitting result," @DKNY tweeted. "Then you get the email and it’s like opening your SAT scores all over again!” The outcome might be up in the air, but with a prelim list like this, it sounds like Ms. Karan is on track to score high this awards season!
Stay tuned for more 2010 Golden Globes coverage and check out what we'd like the nominees to wear!
- Joyann King
-
20. Men Prefer the Natural LookForget bold red lips and a smoky eye, a recent survey by St. Ives found than men prefer when women wear less makeup. It’s no surprise that men find a natural glow, like model Bar Refaeli's, to be most attractive. "For many guys, makeup can act as a barrier between them and their partner, and it seems they simply prefer their women to go natural,” said a spokesperson for St. Ives. Cheers to a shorter beauty routine!
- Joyann King
-
21. Kate Gosselin's Longer Locks, Katy Perry & Russell Brand EngagedLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Kim Kardashian takes a sexy swing for her new fragrance ad. amp#91;PeopleStyleWatch.comamp#93;
2. Prince William and Harry's historic dual portrait is unveiled at London's National Portrait Gallery. amp#91;Dailymail.co.ukamp#93;
3. Attention Alicia Keys fans! Stream her Apollo Theater concert live tomorrow night here. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
4. Kate Gosselin rings in the new year with new hair extensions. amp#91;USAToday.comamp#93;
5. It's confirmed: Russell Brand and Katy Perry are engaged! amp#91;USmagazine.comamp#93;
6. Mischa Barton's canceled series The Beautiful Life gets a second shot on YouTube. amp#91;CNN.comamp#93;
-
22. We’re Mad About… Messenger Bags!Messenger bags are having a moment! Spotted on stylish stars like Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes, this laid-back sack is not only practical (look mom, no hands!), but ruggedly chic. We love this double-zippered version by Donna Karan. Dress it up with sleek pants and knee-high boots or throw it over your shoulder with your favorite sweater and jeans.
Shop all messenger bags.
- Joyann King
-
23. Aniston, Clooney Voted 'Best Tressed'Who has the best hair in Hollywood? According to Sally Beauty's 16th annual Best Tressed Survey, Jennifer Aniston and George Clooney do! Aniston, whose locks have been envied ever since the "Rachel," earned the most votes among female celebrities, followed by Taylor Swift and Rihanna. Clooney scored the highest on the list of Best Celebrity Men, which also included Mario Lopez and Zac Efron. Honors also went to Kelly Ripa for Best Tressed Talk Show Hostess and Halle Berry, who inspired the most people to cut their hair short.
-Enid Portuguez
-
24. Cover Girl Launches Campaign for Clean WaterStart the year off by giving back! Cover Girl announced a partnership with the Children's Safe Drinking Water program to provide 50 million liters of clean water to children around the world. Newly anointed Cover Girl Dania Ramirez and Queen Latifah are the faces of the Cover Girl Clean Makeup for Clean Water campaign, which encourages people to give back to the community. Submit a short video and you'll be entered into a contest to win a humanitarian trip to Africa. For every entry, Cover Girl will provide a week's worth of clean water to a child in need.
-Enid Portuguez
-
25. Emma Watson Stars With Brother in Burberry AdsEmma Watson is keeping it all in the family! In Burberry’s new Spring/Summer 2010 ad campaign, photographed by Mario Testino, Watson poses alongside model Max Hurd and one extra special guest-her baby brother Alex! See the actress in a strong-shouldered lilac trench (left) and an abstract black-and-white print trench, among others, and check out this behind-the-scenes video from the shoot-can you spot Burberry’s fun-loving Creative Director Christopher Bailey?
- Joyann King
-
26. When Will Marc Jacobs Tie the Knot?Today, Guestofaguest.com reported that Marc Jacobs made it official with his boyfriend Lorenzo Martone in St. Barts, where the two have been spotted vacationing with matching Louis Vuitton towels in tow. But a rep for Jacobs has officially denied the report: “Someone had a party for them, but there was no wedding. They are still engaged.” The adorable cake topper could have fooled us!
UPDATE: The fete was an engagement party given by Larry Gagosian. A rep for Martone said the couple plans to wed in March.
- Joyann King
-
27. Robert Pattinson Named Best-Dressed ManGQ UK has chosen its best-dressed man of the year: Robert Pattinson! The Twilight Saga star beat out David Beckham, Daniel Craig and Tom Ford for the top spot on the magazine's annual list-an impressive climb from his No. 39 rank last year. Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana describe Pattinson's style as "extremely elegant and inspiring, the true essence of a contemporary man." We couldn't agree more!
-Enid Portuguez
-
28. Rihanna's New Man, Lady Gaga's Style GuruLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. France's First Lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, records a song on a David Bowie tribute album. amp#91;Twentyfourbit.comamp#93;
2. Take a peek at Alexander Wang's debut sunglass collection. amp#91;Refinery29.comamp#93;
3. See what scandal hit the set of ABC's The Bachelor. amp#91;CNN.comamp#93;
4. Who has Rihanna been smooching while on vacation in Mexico? amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
5. The new year means a new look for President Obama's Oval Office. amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
6. Meet the man responsible for Lady Gaga's fierce fashion choices. amp#91;NYTimes.comamp#93;
-
29. Is David Beckham Designing A Clothing Line?Soccer star David Beckham has built a stylish reputation off the field as both an Armani model and Victoria Beckham's husband-could designing his own line of menswear be his next step? Rumors are swirling that Victoria is expanding her fashion line into men's clothing and tapping her hubby to design. David recently did a line of laid-back sportswear for Adidas Originals, so we imagine his new designs would incorporate his more sophisticated side, not to mention a sure-to-be sexy ad campaign!
-Enid Portuguez
-
30. Kate Winslet, Halle Berry Top Desirable Figures ListAccording to a recent survey, most women want a figure like Kate Winslet! The classic beauty took the top spot on the Daily Mail's list of most desirable celebrity bodies. Other stars called out include Halle Berry, Beyonce and Megan Fox. Congrats to Hollywood's hourglass hotties!
- Joyann King
-
31. Michelle Obama’s Hawaiian StyleMichelle Obama's back in Washington now, but we loved the collection of easy-to-wear resort dresses she wore on her 11-day vacation with her family in Hawaii. The First Lady arrived in Honolulu in a peacock blue shift dress that was the perfect backdrop for the white lei with which she was immediately greeted. She visited soldiers on Christmas Day at the Marine Corps Base in Kailua wearing a fresh white cotton dress by Narciso Rodriguez and elegant hoop earrings. And for dinner at Alan Wong's restaurant with family and friends, she wore a festive rainbow-colored floral print dress with sleek flat sandals.
- Joyann King
-
32. Which Star’s On-Stage Outfit Was Most Daring?New Year’s Eve is always a good time to have a little fun with fashion and the celebration of a new decade? An even better excuse! Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Rihanna went all out for their NYE performances: J.Lo wore a skintight, see-through catsuit during her performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve that caused a Twitter frenzy. Lady Gaga performed poolside in a crazy headdress and outfit that appears to made of foil at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel. And the always fashion-forward Rihanna donned a futuristic bustier and sheer paneled tights for her concert at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi. All three stars rang in the new decade in some seriously fierce get-ups, but whose was most daring?
- Joyann King
1 of 32
'Mad Men' Designer Pens Book
We covet the sophisticated looks on Mad Men and were excited to hear that the show's costume designer, Janie Bryant, is coming out with a book this fall. Co-written with fashion writer Monica Corcoran, the still-untitled book will offer tips on accessorizing and choosing the right silhouettes, as well as a chapter on menswear. "The book is all about creating and defining your own personal style with an emphasis on femininity and elegance," says Corcoran. "Of course, Janie will also talk about her experiences on Mad Men and reveal some fantastic behind-the-scenes stories too." One tip we hope makes the book's pages: How to get as effortlessly chic as Betty Draper.
-Enid Portuguez
-Enid Portuguez
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM