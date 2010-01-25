Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
January 25-31
-
1. Anne Gets Smooched By Men in Makeup!Anne Hathaway scored Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Award yesterday, plus smooches from Harvard men in drag! Following in the footsteps of past winners like Sandra Bullock and Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress was chosen by the university’s 205-year-old drama troupe, famous for its burlesque musicals. A Louis Vuitton-clad Hathaway was all smiles during her parade down Cambridge’s Massachusetts Avenue.
- Joyann King
-
2. POLL: Who Should Win Grammy's Album of the Year?We can't wait for this Sunday's Grammy Awards! Along with daring red carpet fashion and a surprise performance from Elton John and Lady Gaga, we're also looking forward to the showdown for Album of the Year. Will Grammy voters choose Beyonce's soulful I Am…Sasha Fierce or Taylor Swift's smash hit Fearless? Or perhaps Gaga's The Fame will take it all? Tell us: Who do you think should win the Grammy for Album of the Year?
GRAMMYS COVERAGE! Watch red carpet arrivals live starting this Sunday 6:45pm EST. Follow us on Twitter to find out what the stars are wearing and more!
-Enid Portuguez
-
3. Rachel Zoe's Brad and Taylor Get a MakeoverFormer colleagues on the The Rachel Zoe Project, Brad Goreski and Taylor Jacobson (who recently left the show), got a chance to work together one last time! Paper magazine tasked the duo with choosing outfits for one another. But did opposites attract? "She usually dresses in black," Goreski said of Jacobson. "Brad is always extremely put-together," said Jacobson. Check out the final outcome at Papermag.com.
-Enid Portuguez
-
4. Red Dress Fashion Show Models Revealed!Celebrities strut their stuff for a good cause at The Heart Truth’s annual Red Dress fashion show during fashion week, and this year's line-up includes Kristen Chenoweth (who walked the show in 2007), Kim Kardashian, Dania Ramirez, Jordin Sparks, Estelle, Jewel, Rose McGowan, Mamie Gummer and Felicity Huffman. Featuring red dresses created by some of the hottest American designers, the show helps raise awareness for heart disease and also raises money by auctioning off many of the dresses with Clothes Off Our Back. Stay tuned for our coverage of the show on February 11th.
- Joyann King
-
5. Chic Party: Calvin Klein's Starry NightLast night, Francisco Costa fans Michelle Monaghan, Molly Sims and Kate Bosworth hit the red carpet at the Calvin Klein Collection & LAND's 1st Annual Celebration of L.A. Arts looking sweet as sorbet in pastel linen dresses (wrinkled to perfection) by Calvin Klein. Monaghan worked a sleeveless shift in a soft jade, Sims a short-sleeve version in lemon yellow, and Bosworth a long-sleeve in strawberry pink, which she paired with matching lips. All three looked deliciously gorgeous!
See more highlight's from last night's chicest party. - Joyann King
-
6. Underwood Sings at Super Bowl, Leo's Online CrusadeLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Which Grammy nominee has Glee's Cory Monteith been spotted dining with? amp#91;LiveJournal.comamp#93;
2. Lacoste designs a limited-edition tee with Brazilian designers Fernando and Humberto Campana made of lace alligators! amp#91;MossOnline.comamp#93;
3. Carrie Underwood will sing the National Anthem at next week's Super Bowl. amp#91;EOnline.comamp#93;
4. Before tuning into the Grammys Sunday night, catch Beyonce's interview on 60 Minutes. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
5. Leonardo DiCaprio heads a viral campaign to lobby for the environment. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. Bid on a chance to pick a dress from Marchesa's design studio and VIP tickets to their fashion show. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
-
7. Narciso Rodriguez Launches eBay CollectionNarciso Rodriguez's elegant designs have earned him a following among sophisticates like Sarah Jessica Parker, Claire Danes (pictured at left) and First Lady Michelle Obama, and on February 15, his style will be all the more accessible! The designer has teamed up with eBay on a limited-edition 8-piece capsule collection and boutique. Expect everything from T-shirts, jersey dresses, a denim suit and chic cotton coats, priced from $65 to $350, and all in his signature sleek style. "It's... an intelligent group of pieces that work independently or as an all-in-one look," said Rodriguez. "I'm as excited about my eBay collection as I am about the one that will be coming down the runway."
-Enid Portuguez
-
8. Loss of a Teardrop Diamond StyleThe latest film recreation of Tennessee Williams’s play, The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond, starring Bryce Dallas Howard as troubled southern belle Fisher Willow, drips with debutante glamour and French-American flare. The film’s costume designer, Christi Karvonides-Dushenko, who says she was inspired by everything from Elizabeth Taylor to 1920s Sears Roebuck catalogs, told us that “Diamond was a costume designer’s dream!” Among her favorite pieces in the film are Willow’s cotillion gown, which she discovered in a friend’s private collection and immediately sketched, and, of course, the custom-made teardrop diamond earrings inspired by a pair belonging to Marie Antoinette. But filming wasn’t without a few hiccups: “We filmed down south and the humidity was so intense… the vintage clothing was so delicate, it would disintegrate!” The Loss of a Teardrop Diamond is in theaters now.
- Emma Oldenkamp
-
9. Taylor Swift's Unforgettable PlaylistShe's up for eight awards at this Sunday's Grammy Awards and will make her feature film debut next month, but Taylor Swift was living in the moment when she took the stage at the 13th Annual Unforgettable Evening to benefit the EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund. "I have a fascination with fairy tales and happy endings," Swift told the crowd during her performance. "I think that there will be a lot more happily ever afters thanks to your research for early detection of cancer." Listen to Swift's unforgettable playlist from the event:
1) "Fearless" Listen Now
2) "You Belong to Me" Listen Now
3) "Fifteen" Listen Now
4) "Love Story"Listen Now
- Bronwyn Barnes, with reporting by Kwala Mandel
-
10. Exclusive Giada de Laurentis Recipe!We're having a Giada moment! With a new line of affordable and lustworthy kitchen tools launching this month at Target and a new book, Giada at Home out in March, de Laurentis makes it easy to entertain with style. Enjoy an exclusive look at one of our favorite recipes from the cookbook, cheese-stuffed dates with prosciutto:
Ingredients:
1/4 cup (2 ounces) goat cheese, room temperature
1/4 cup (2 ounces) mascarpone cheese, room temperature
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh basil leaves
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
16 Medjool dates (12 ounces)
8 thin slices prosciutto, halved lengthwise
In a small bowl, mix together the cheeses and basil. Season with salt and pepper. With a knife, make a lengthwise incision in each date. Gently open the dates slightly and remove the pits. Spoon about 1 teaspoon cheese mixture inside each. Close the dates around the filling. Wrap a piece of prosciutto around each date and secure with a toothpick. Arrange the stuffed dates on a platter and serve with a crisp white wine as the ideal before-dinner tidbit.
- Kate Donovan
-
11. Last Night’s Chicest Party: EIF's Unforgettable EveningHollywood brought the glamour last night for the 13th Annual Unforgettable Evening benefiting EIF's Women's Cancer Research Fund held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. Taylor Swift, who did an acoustic number during the ceremony, looked chic in a one-shoulder red minidress from Valentino’s resort collection and Christina Applegate glowed in a silk Dolce amp Gabbana dress. The breast cancer survivor was presented with the Nat King Cole Award for her dedication to the cause. “I hate that having to be a cancer survivor was a way to open up the eyes and ears of women across the world. But, going through it and starting my foundation, Right Action for Women... was my gift, and the tragedy became a blessing,” the actress said.
- Joyann King, with reporting by Kwala Mandel
-
12. Costume Designers Guild Awards Announce NomineesIf you love watching movies more for the fashion than the plot, then this is the awards ceremony for you! The Costume Designers Guild Awards honor the most outstanding costumes on television and in movies and commercials. We're loving this year's nominees, like Coco Before Chanel (left), Nine, Mad Men, Grey Gardens, The Young Victoria and Glee! Winners will be announced at the ceremony February 25th. For a full list of nominees visit costumedesignersguild.com.
- Joyann King
-
13. Gisele's Post-Baby Pic, Ugly Betty Signs OffLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Take a peek at Gisele Bundchen's first post-baby pic. amp#91;GiseleBundchen.comamp#93;
2. ABC's Ugly Betty comes to an end after this season. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
3. Rachel Zoe's former assistant Taylor Jacobson now models for Everyday Minerals. amp#91;NYmag.comamp#93;
4. Was Lady Gaga's on-stage costume at the AMA's a girdle? amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
5. Expert makeup tips from a MAC artist are now just an IM away! amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
6. Diana Ross teams up with Steve Madden on a shoe collection. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
-
14. Fergie's Chic Cole Haan BootsFergie knows the secret to beating the winter chill in style-Cole Haan shearling boots! The singer kept warm with her hubby on her arm at the Sundance premiere of The Runaways in their Air Caprice boot. Along with the chic shearling trim, the waterproof, suede and leather boot features cozy wool lining, Nike Air technology for maximum comfort and a flattering wedge heel. The Air Caprice boot retails for $298 at Cole Haan stores and on their Web site.
-Enid Portuguez
-
15. Beckhams Book His and Hers CoversDavid and Victoria Beckham prove that the couple who land magazine covers together, stay together! The sexy British duo posed on his and hers covers for UK fashion magazine 10. Photographed by Cedric Buchet, David, in a grease-covered T-shirt, and Victoria, in skin-tight Roland Mouret, turn up the heat in the 40-page photo spread.
-Enid Portuguez
-
16. Kate Moss Debuts Longchamp LineKate Moss stepped out in Paris last night to fete the debut of her new collection for Longchamp. The supermodel wore a black minidress dress from Valentino resort (notably shorter than the original), a cream blazer, Christian Louboutin black pumps and a Longchamp evening clutch from her namesake collection. The collection won’t hit stores till February 11th, but you can get a sneak peek of all the bags in this behind-the-scenes video from Moss’s photo shoot.
- Joyann King
-
17. Sandra Bullock Teams Up With CoachHollywood leading lady Sandra Bullock has teamed up with Coach for a good cause! A percentage of proceeds from the sales of two of Bulllock’s favorite bags, the Kristen Leather Tote (right) and the Madison Leather Hippie, will benefit Beauty Bus Foundation, a Los Angeles-based charity whose mission is to enhance the quality of life for homebound, chronically ill patients and their caregivers. “We are so grateful to Sandra and Coach for teaming up to assist us in raising much needed funds to continue identifying and servicing individuals in need,” Co-founder and President Alicia Liotta told People.com.
- Joyann King
-
18. Chanel Couture Goes GagaGaga Ooh la la-it looks like Karl Lagerfeld has a new muse. At the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris yesterday, models sported "heart" hair that looked remarkably like Lady Gaga’s famous bow hairstyle. Maybe he's returning the love? The singer has made no secret of her favor for Chanel, wearing a black suit from the designer for her interview with Barbara Walters, and expressing worries that Mr. Lagerfeld might not dig her style: “Then I’d be upset. Because it’s Karl Lagerfeld!” she recently told People.com. We've been hotly anticipating what Gaga will wear for Sunday night's Grammy awards, and after seeing Chanel's latest lineup, perhaps we have a sneak peek!
Try on Lady Gaga’s bow hair now
-Joyann King
-
19. Tweet To Win a $100 Gift CardWe've spotted Hollywood moms Kourtney Kardashian and Tori Spelling in stylish tracksuits from Old Navy’s new line of activewear. The collection features the latest performance fabrics in fun colors and patterns, all for under $30! Check out our Twitter page today at 4pm EST for a special giveaway, courtesy of @OldNavy. Be one of the first 10 to re-Tweet it and you will receive a $100 gift card!
- Joyann King
-
20. Chic New Accessory: The Apple iPadApple CEO Steve Jobs revealed the long-awaited Apple iPad this afternoon, calling the e-book, iPod, iTouch all-in-one as a “magical” device. Priced between $499 and $829, this toy is for far more than reading your latest novel and at only 1.5 pounds and half an inch thick, it will slip easily into your favorite tote, and the super high resolution makes it as pretty as it is smart. Bring on the stylish accessories!
- Joyann King
-
21. More Stars Donate Fashion For HaitiKate Bosworth and Britney Spears have joined the list of stars who are auctioning off their red carpet looks to benefit Haiti. Spears has donated one of the two sequined Versace dresses she wore for the 2008 MTV VMA's to an undisclosed charity. And Bosworth offered up the mint green Chloe dress she wore to the Food Bank of New York gala in 2007 to benefit OxFam International's Haiti Relief Program. These stylish contributions come off the heels of the mega-successful Hope for Haiti Now telethon and Artists for Peace and Justice's Golden Globe gown auction.
-Enid Portuguez
-
22. Julia Roberts Leads Star-Studded CastJulia Roberts has one man to thank for superstar career-her Pretty Women director Garry Marshall. “He’s one of my favorite people in the world-he took a chance on me when it wasn’t the easiest decision to make,” the actress told WWD. So it was a no-brainer for the actress to join the star-studded cast of Marshall’s upcoming film Valentine’s Day. “It’s insane the people that are in the film!” The cast includes Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Garner, Taylor Swift and Jessica Alba, just to name a few. “This movie is just about people loving each other and missing out and getting it right, and it’s pretty incredible,” she said. Valentine’s Day hits theaters February 12th.
- Joyann King
-
23. Stars Hit the Salon at SundanceHats, high altitude, and freezing cold weather do not a good hair day make. And those are the exact conditions stars are facing at the 2010 Sundance Film Festival. Luckily, celebrity stylist Patrick Melville is set-up at the Aveeno Style + Shine pop-up salon for impromptu touch-ups-and Kristen Stewart, Malin Ackerman (left), Renee Zellweger and America Ferrera have been taking advantage. What look did Melville give rocker-chic Stewart? "It?s a simple blow dry with a little pomade and spray," he said. As for Ackerman, she just came in for a freshen-up. ?I flipped her head over, put in some Aveeno Volumizer hit it with a blowdryer and finished with shine spray for instant gloss and volume."
-Hannah Morrill
-
24. Hathaway To Reveal Oscar Noms, Rachel Zoe's Must-HavesLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Anne Hathaway will unveil the Oscar nominees next Tuesday. [Oscars.org]
2. Honora Pearls designed a necklace in Haitian colors to benefit relief efforts. [Honora.com]
3. Avatar surpasses Titanic at the box office. [JustJared.com]
4. See Rachel Zoe's top 20 wardrobe must-haves. [PeopleStyleWatch.com]
5. Our wallets shed a tear-Chanel is raising its handbag prices. [NYMag.com]
6. Get a first look at Temperley's new lower-priced collection, Alice by Temperley. [Vogue.co.uk]
-
25. EXCLUSIVE: Colbie Caillat’s Custom Grammy DressFirst-time Grammy nominee Colbie Caillat’s red carpet look is in good hands! The singer, who is nominated for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for her “Breathe” duet with Taylor Swift, plans to wear a custom dress by Badgley Mischka. "They love my music and offered to design something for the Grammys," she told us. "I’m going for a creme chiffon… it’ll be short. I showed them a mixture of the dresses I want. I was like, ‘I want the tube top like this dress and I want the length like this one. I like this material and this beading.'” But Caillat doesn't want to be squirming for her big photo op! "It'll show my body in a way I feel comfortable. It'll be flattering."
Stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards starting at 6:45 PM EST on Sunday, January 31st.
- Joyann King, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf
-
26. Alexa Chung's Favorite Retro-Style CameraIs that the next big fashion blogger sitting front row at the Chanel couture show in Paris? No, it's Alexa Chung taking shots with her Lomo Diana F+ camera! The retro-style camera is known for producing lo-fi, vintage-quality images using 120 mm film and an electronic flash. An avid vintage clothing collector herself, it's no surprise that Chung would choose the '60s-inspired camera to capture her favorite moments. The Lomo Diana F+ is on sale now for $99 at Fredflare.com.
-Enid Portuguez
-
27. Bar Refaeli's Latest Rampage CampaignModel Bar Refaeli returns as the face of Rampage with a sizzling new spring campaign. Shot by Gilles Bensimon at Paris Hilton's former home in Los Angeles, the Israeli stunner smolders in gingham lingerie for Rampage's intimates line but reveals a more playful side in behind-the-scenes shots for the apparel ads. "Rampage’s spring collection is amazing," said Refaeli. "The flirty dresses, fabulous swimwear and great shorts are perfect for warm weather, parties and weekends!" Rampage's spring campaign debuts in March and the collection, which also includes swimwear and accessories, is sold at department stores and on their Web site.
-Enid Portuguez
-
28. Scar Jo’s Stunning Broadway DebutScarlett Johansson made her Broadway debut Sunday night in Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge and, according to The New York Times, she melted “into her character so thoroughly that her nimbus of celebrity” disappeared. An InStyle editor on hand reported back that "she wears the period fashions beautifully in the show and holds her own with seasoned theater vets" like Liev Schreiber. "The audience let out a cheer when she entered for her curtain call," he added. Naomi Watts, Hugh Jackman and Ellen Barkin were part of the star-studded audience on hand to witness her debut. The actress celebrated that evening at the play's opening night party, where she glowed in a Dolce and Gabbana floral dress and glittering jewels.
- Joyann King
-
29. Spanx Launches Slimming SwimwearSpanx quells poolside anxiety with the launch of its new swimwear line. Built with the brand's signature tummy-control panels, suits such as the color-blocked one-piece ($198) and the bust-flattering tankini ($128 for top; $78 for bottom) provide proper support as well as instantly slim figures. That leaves less time for obsessing over bulges and more time for sunbathing! Spanx swimsuits are sold at Bloomingdale's, Saks and on Spanx's Web site.
-Enid Portuguez
-
30. Sundance Stars Give BackIn addition to scoring must-haves at gifting suites and making the rounds of movie screenings, celebrities at Sundance are giving back to some worthy causes. At the Lia Sophia lounge at The Lift festival stars America Ferrera and Kristen Stewart stopped to sign a Muscle Milk refrigerator to be auctioned off to raise funds for A World Fit For Kids!, an after-school mentoring program for underprivileged youth. Kristen Bell and Kerry Washington signed a surf board at The Village at the Yard's FilterForGood booth that will benefit the Surfrider Foundation's efforts to clean up the world's oceans and beaches. Stay tuned for auction information on these one-of-a-kind items.
- Bronwyn Barnes
-
31. We're Mad About... Sundance Coats!Staying warm is a priority in chilly Park City, Utah, and stars like Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts and Jon Hamm bundle up in style. At the premiere of The Killer Inside Me, Alba looked super chic in a faux fur coat from Opening Ceremony that was inspired by Carol from Where The Wild Things Are. Naomi Watts looked sleek in Tod’s black down jacket designed by the label’s creative director Derek Lam, and Howl star Jon Hamm was among the lucky stars who scored a limited-edition Woolrich parka when he stopped by the Variety Studio. Talk about luxe layering!
- Bronwyn Barnes
-
32. Justin Timberlake Is Honorary Harvard ManAfter a Hope for Haiti Now telethon performance and an appearance at the SAG Awards, busy Justin Timberlake has just received Man of the Year honors from Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals. The 205-year-old drama collective will debut their latest all-male cabaret show, Commie Dearest, on February 5th, following a roast during which Timberlake will be bedecked in a wig and a bra. Shouldn't be a stretch-after his "Single Ladies" sketch on SNL, we all know JT can handle a pair of heels.
-Betony Toht
-
33. Victoria Beckham To Design Dubai Hotel?Rumor has it that Victoria Beckham will design a luxury hotel on Isla Moda in Dubai. According to the Mirror UK, the fashion mogul has been offered $40 million to oversee the concepts behind the hotel rooms, furnishings and staff uniforms. If Beckham signs on, she'll work on the same island as Karl Lagerfeld, who's designing and developing limited-edition homes on Isla Moda.
-Enid Portuguez
-
34. Lady Gaga’s Fashionable After-Party DateLady Gaga celebrated after her sold-out Radio City Music Hall concert with one of fashion’s favorites-Marc Jacobs! The designer accompanied the singer to 1Oak in N.Y.C.’s meatpacking district where bottles of champagne were popped and sprayed, drenching the crowd, including Jacobs! Gaga danced to ‘80s tunes and a few of her own hits in a black minidress (heavy on the mini) and shades resembling Mickey Mouse ears. The superstar has reason to let loose-she is nominated for 5 Grammys, including Album of the Year!
Stay tuned for our upcoming coverage of the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards starting at 6:45 PM EST on Sunday, January 31st.
- Joyann King
-
35. Stars Come Out for Paris CoutureAlexa Chung, Anne Hathaway and Hilary Swank were among the stars that flocked to the City of Lights to see the Spring 2010 Haute Couture collections this week. Swank turned heads at the Ritz in a blue one-shoulder Elie Saab where she attended Etam's presentation of their Natalia Vodianova collection. Over at Chanel, Chung showed her head-to-toe support in the label's cream dress and clogs. Hathaway lit up the front row at Armani Prive where she eyed "about seven" looks from the collection. "I have a few events in mind," she told reporters. "If Mr. Armani would be generous enough, I'd love to wear them."
-Enid Portuguez
-
36. Gucci Goes Couture, Victoria Beckham Wears FlatsLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. The queen of stilettos, Victoria Beckham, was spotted in flats! [FabSugar.com]
2. Banana Republic's new flip-flops are as comfy as your barefeet. [Elle.com]
3. Marilyn Monroe's iconic undies inspire a namesake panty. [WWD.com]
4. Up-and-coming designers Peter Hidalgo and Joseph Altuzarra win FGI's Rising Star Award. [SplashNewsOnline.com]
5. Miranda Kerr sizzles on the shore in St. Barts. [WWD.com]
6. Gucci's Frida Giannini has her sights set on a couture! [Fashionista.com]
-
37. Tokidoki Designs T-shirt for HaitiAnime-inspired brand Tokidoki partnered with the American Red Cross to design a T-shirt for Josh Duhamel's Youth Run for Haiti event. Participants in Saturday's 2-mile run along the beaches of Santa Monica included Duhamel, Glee's Dianna Agron and Molly Sims (not pictured), all of whom sported the adorable red tee. The shirt is now on sale for $25 at Tokidoki's Los Angeles store and on their Web site, with all proceeds going directly to the Red Cross relief efforts in Haiti.
-Enid Portuguez
-
38. Dior Couture: Glamorous As Ever!Dressed in jodhpurs and a derby hat, John Galliano rode off with our hearts with his breathtaking, equestrian-themed creations for Christian Dior's spring haute couture show in Paris. Tailored riding jackets, romantic lace confections and billowing silk ballgowns referenced both the Belle Epoque era of British couturier Charles James and Dior's iconic 1947 New Look fashion show. Dita Von Teese tweeted from the front row that the show was "a marvel." Fellow front-rower Kylie Minogue agreed. "What John did today was take it to another, more extravagant and beautiful level," she told Fashion Wire Daily.
-Enid Portuguez
-
39. Stars Rock Out at SundanceAfter hyping their movies during the daylight hours, the stars are taking in Park City's night life with special one-night-only concerts. On Saturday, Joan Jett hit the stage at Harry O's to celebrate the release of the music flick The Runaways. In the middle of her 10-song set, Jett whipped the crowd into a frenzy when she pulled Runaways stars Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning on stage. At the Cornerstone Entertainment party at the Village at the Yard, actor Patrick Wilson belted out 70s hits by Foreigner and Journey with Rock of Ages star Constantine Maroulis. Performers John Legend and Kelis also entertained the festival crowds with memorable music.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
40. Barbie Gets A Designer MakeoverMattel and the CFDA have teamed up to launch a special initiative called Barbie Basics, a new line that features mini designer accessories kits to accompany an LBD-clad Barbie doll. Twelve designers, including Justin Giunta, Tory Burch and Rachel Roy, were commissioned to adorn each Barbie with their essential accessories. Giunta festooned his Barbie with a stacked pearl and chain necklace while Burch styled her doll with a feathered necklace and a beaded clutch. "I love something sparkling for evening," Burch told WWD. "Of course, add a bold necklace." The special edition dolls will be auctioned on eBay starting this Thursday through February 7.
-Enid Portuguez
-
41. Tom Ford Dishes on Red Carpet StyleWe may be fashion-obsessed during awards season, but according to designer-turned-director Tom Ford, the red carpet doesn't reflect the season's hottest trends. "Awards clothes don't ever represent what's happening with fashion," he told People.com at last night's SAG Awards. "Most girls are terrified to wear anything that has too much character because they're afraid they'll end up in the 'Don't' section of a magazine. [Award show dresses] are pretty much the same." That being said, Ford still did have a pick for the night's best dressed. "Meryl Streep looks pretty great," he said.
-Enid Portuguez
-
42. Jolie and Pitt Still Together, Jen Aniston's B-Day PlansLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Jennifer Aniston's planning her own 41st birthday. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
2. Banana Republic launches Luxe Leisure, a line of chic (and affordable!) resort wear. amp#91;Refinery.comamp#93;
3. Jane Fonda launches a new workout DVD-at age 72! Feel the burn. amp#91;Telegraph.co.ukamp#93;
4. Despite the rumors, sources say Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are still together. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
5. Eva Longoria Parker’s stylist Robert Verdi gets his own reality show. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
6. Low-profile couple Bradley Cooper and Renee Zellweger reunite at Sundance. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
-
43. Beards Are Back For Hollywood’s Finest!Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Jon Hamm have three of the most chiseled and most photographed faces in Hollywood-but lately, they've been shrouded in heavy facial hair! But no, the stars aren’t using their beards to dodge the paparazzi. Pattinson's look, which debuted at Friday night's Hope for Haiti Now telethon, is reportedly for his role in the upcoming film Bel Ami with Uma Thurman. Pitt's lengthy goatee is also in preparation for the movie The Lost City of Z, in which he plays a British colonel exploring the Amazon. As for Jon Hamm, facial fuzz seems to be an off-season look, which he's happily flaunted on the red carpet. The Mad Men actor still looks dapper, but we can’t help wonder: What would Don Draper think?
-Enid Portuguez
1 of 43
Anne Gets Smooched By Men in Makeup!
Anne Hathaway scored Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year Award yesterday, plus smooches from Harvard men in drag! Following in the footsteps of past winners like Sandra Bullock and Sarah Jessica Parker, the actress was chosen by the university’s 205-year-old drama troupe, famous for its burlesque musicals. A Louis Vuitton-clad Hathaway was all smiles during her parade down Cambridge’s Massachusetts Avenue.
- Joyann King
- Joyann King
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM