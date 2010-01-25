First-time Grammy nominee Colbie Caillat’s red carpet look is in good hands! The singer, who is nominated for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals for her “Breathe” duet with Taylor Swift, plans to wear a custom dress by Badgley Mischka. "They love my music and offered to design something for the Grammys," she told us. "I’m going for a creme chiffon… it’ll be short. I showed them a mixture of the dresses I want. I was like, ‘I want the tube top like this dress and I want the length like this one. I like this material and this beading.'” But Caillat doesn't want to be squirming for her big photo op! "It'll show my body in a way I feel comfortable. It'll be flattering."



- Joyann King, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf