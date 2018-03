Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson and Jon Hamm have three of the most chiseled and most photographed faces in Hollywood-but lately, they've been shrouded in heavy facial hair! But no, the stars aren’t using their beards to dodge the paparazzi. Pattinson's look, which debuted at Friday night's Hope for Haiti Now telethon, is reportedly for his role in the upcoming film Bel Ami with Uma Thurman. Pitt's lengthy goatee is also in preparation for the movie The Lost City of Z, in which he plays a British colonel exploring the Amazon. As for Jon Hamm, facial fuzz seems to be an off-season look, which he's happily flaunted on the red carpet. The Mad Men actor still looks dapper, but we can’t help wonder: What would Don Draper think?



-Enid Portuguez