January 17-24
-
1. Hollywood Stars Unite to Help HaitiOn Friday night, over 100 of Hollywood's biggest stars joined arms for Hope for Haiti Now: A Global Benefit for Earthquake Relief. The commercial-free telethon was organized and hosted by George Clooney and broadcast on over two dozen TV channels. While stars like Reese Witherspoon, Drew Barrymoore and Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio manned the phones to take donations from Los Angeles, others pitched in with satellite performances from across the globe. In London, Bono, Rihanna and Jay-Z performed "Stranded (Haiti Mon Amour)", a song written specifically for the cause. And from New York came a duet of "Halo" by Beyonce and Coldplay's Chris Martin, and emotional ballads from Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera and Mary J. Blige.
To donate, visit HopeForHaitiNow.org or RedCross.org. In the US, you can also call (877) 99-HAITI.
UPDATE: The live broadcast helped to raise over $57 million so far, a record for donations made through a disaster-relief telethon.
-Joyann King
-
2. Julia Roberts Talks Lipstick, Texts and Sir Paul McCartneyJulia Roberts made her official debut as Lancome’s global ambassador this week. So what does she think of her new gig? "It's kind of like every girl's dream," Roberts told WWD. The mom of three also admitted that her primping habits changed drastically when she became a mother. "It kind of comes to a screeching halt," she said. But her new role seems to be changing that already. Roberts looked gorgeous at the Golden Globes, thanks in part to the splash of color on her famous lips courtesy of Lancome's L'Absolu Rouge Lipcolor in Coquette. The actress admitted sitting next to Sir Paul McCartney at the award show was a highlight, although her phone began beeping non-stop. "It was so embarrassing!" Roberts said of the texts that came through. And what were friends saying? "OMG I can't believe you're sitting next next to Paul McCartney!"
- Joe Berean
-
3. Dianna Agron: New Style StarDianna Agron, who plays Glee’s knocked-up cheerleader Quinn Fabray, has traded in her TV uniform for a more grown-up style-and we’re taking note! At the Golden Globes the actress took our breath away in an ethereal Reem Acra gown, and now she’s been snapped looking chic in Chanel. Interview magazine features Agron wearing a few of our favorite designers (Versace, Armani and Chanel, to name a few) in a sleek black-and-white photo spread. She told Interview that her all-American looks almost kept her from playing the manipulative high-schooler: “They told me to come back with straight hair and dress sexier. Later that week, I started work.”
- Joyann King
-
4. SAG Awards: 5 Things You Need To KnowWe can't tell you who is going to win a coveted Actor statuette on Saturday, but we can give you a few ideas of what to expect at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
1. Sandra Bullock will present 88-year-old Betty White, her costar in The Proposal, with the 46th Annual Life Achievement Award.
2. Sexy Justin Timberlake will be handing off an award, as will George Clooney, and Meryl Streep.
3. Cue the after-dinner mints-the nosh of the night is chopped chicken salad with blue cheese and bacon by caterer Suzanne Goin.
4. Mad Men's John Slattery will kick off the broadcast with a Taittinger Champagne toast, and costar Christina Hendricks will be wearing a slinky red dress destined for auction by Clothes Off Our Back.
5. The decor will feature more than 2000 cream-colored roses and a thousand white orchids will be competing with gorgeous nominees like Penelope Cruz, Drew Barrymore and Diane Kruger.
Check out the SAG Awards on January 23rd, at 8 PM/ET on TNT and TBS.
-Betony Toht
-
5. Liv Tyler Models in G-Star AdsLiv Tyler is a model-turned-actress and now, a model again! Dutch denim label G-Star is planning for expansion in the U.S. and they've enlisted the gorgeous star to help. Tyler was chosen as the brand's new ambassador and will star in G-Star advertisements through Fall 2010. “Liv is a great fit for the brand because she exudes the perfect level of sensuality,” the company said in a statement. “She’s a strong, beautiful and independent woman with an impeccable feeling for style.” We couldn't agree more!
- Joyann King
-
6. Scar Jo Models Spring Must-HavesMango's Spring 2010 ad campaign features Scarlett Johansson in two of our favorite spring trends-the trench dress and floral prints! The actress looks as sexy in Mango’s curve-enhancing khaki wrap as she does sweet in their strapless liberty-print dress. This is Johansson's second season modeling for the label.
- Joyann King
-
7. J. Lo Reveals Her Beauty SecretsJennifer Lopez's go-to makeup artist Scott Barnes just penned a how-to book, About Face, and naturally the superstar was on hand to fete its debut. We asked her to share the most important lesson Barnes has taught her. “Stay out the sun! He really nailed into my head. Bronzer and self-tanners are so worth it. Stay out of the booth, girls! And boys!” she said. “He’s taught me so much about contouring… what should be highlighted and what should be left alone.” But even J. Lo can’t have Barnes on hand at all times! “He teaches you how to do everything step by step so you can do it on you own,” she said of his new book. But if she guest stars on Glee will Barnes be coming on set? “You bet he will be!”
- Joyann King, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp
-
8. Milla Jovovich For Ann TaylorMilla Jovovich will follow in the footsteps of Heidi Klum as the face of Ann Taylor for Spring 2010 and we got behind-the-scenes photos from the set! Shot by Peter Lindbergh, Jovovich models timeless pieces like this crisp white button-down, accented with pink and gold statement jewelry. The official campaign images will debut this February.
- Joyann King
-
9. Secrets of a Celebrity NutritionistExpert nutritionist Joy Bauer is sharing the secrets of more than 15 years of work with celebrities, Olympic athletes and models in her new book, Your Inner Skinny: Four Steps to Thin Forever. "I've tweaked and polished a weight loss plan that is 100 percent manageable and incredibly effective at shedding body fat quickly and reliably," says Bauer. The book includes delicious, low-calorie options that can be ordered at any restaurant, 42 days of menu ideas and an exercise plan. Plus, you don't have to give up your favorite foods to look great. "It's not a deprivation diet. The book includes versions of comfort food favorites like pizza, French fries and more!"
For more tips follow Joy Bauer on Twitter @JoyBauer
-Lisa Tilson
-
10. Omega: Olympic’s Official TimekeeperOmega has been the official timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932 and will continue to time the world’s greatest athletes through 2020. To commemorate the upcoming Games, they’ve created the a limited-edition watch, the Vancouver 2010 (top). “Together the red and white recall the colors of the Canadian flag,” said Stephen Urquhart, Omega’s CEO. Also in their Olympic-themed collection is the dandy Pocket Watch 1932 (bottom, left) and the sparkly Speedmaster (bottom, right). “Timekeeping is an essential part of the excitement generated by the games-no matter where the winners on the platforms come from, the performance is timed by Omega,” said Urquhart.
- Joyann King
-
11. Marc Jacobs To Be Knighted, Bid On Project Runway TicketsLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Lady Gaga’s new single "Just Dance" makes music download history. amp#91;Instyle.co.ukamp#93;
2. Bid on VIP seats to the Project Runway finale show! amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
3. Get a sneak peek of Carrie Underwood on the set of How I Met Your Mother. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
4. B.B. Dakota is capitalizing on the success of their "Bella" jacket with an entire Twilight-inspired collection. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
5. Calling all New Yorkers! Win prizes from David Yurman and more at KC/DC’s Help Haiti event tonight! amp#91;COACD.comamp#93;
6. Marc Jacobs and Sonia Rykiel will be honored with the French equivalent of knighthood. amp#91;Grazia.co.ukamp#93;
-
12. Movies, Must-Haves & Main Events at SundanceWe’ve landed at the Sundance Film Festival to shoot portraits of stars like Kristen Stewart, Dakota Fanning (both star in the Joan Jett biopic The Runaways) and Katie Holmes at our Village at the Yard studio. While Malin Akerman stopped by Think PR’s pre-Sundance suite at the W L.A. to pick up cold-weather must haves from EMU, Kipling and Junk Food last week, other celebrities will indulge in complimentary shopping sprees at gifting suites like the lia sophia lounge at The Lift, Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge and the Skechers Shape-ups shop. Our own neighbors include Fred Segal Fun, Sephora and Nintendo, who will pamper visiting VIPs with designer clothing, makeup touch-ups and Wii Fit Plus workouts. For those stars who prefer to keep a lower profile there’s the newly-opened St. Regis Deer Crest Resort, where amenities include a full-service Remede spa and master chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s JampG Grill. We’ve got the inside scoop on even the most exclusive events, so stay tuned for all our Sundance sightings and style news!
- Bronwyn Barnes
-
13. Michelle Obama's Stylish YearToday marks the one-year anniversary of the Obama administration and thanks to Michelle Obama, White House style will never be the same. Here are five ways she’s put her stamp on First Lady fashion:
1. She isn't afraid of wearing color-check out her rainbow-colored wardrobe!
2. She puts young designers on the map-just ask Jason Wu!
3. She know the power of statement accessories-see how she finishes a look!
4. She has fun with hair-get tips from her stylist!
5. She highlighs her assets-see how she makes the most of what she's got!
- Joyann King
-
14. Reader Q&A: We Want Your Bra Questions!Not sure how to find the right size bra for your body? Confused about what looks best under which kind of top (strapless, one shoulder, backless)? Are you looking for a bra to help with a specific concern (minimize, enhance, etc.)? Whatever your bra questions are, we want to answer them! Send your questions to us and we'll do our best to answer them in a future issue of InStyle!
Submit a bra question now!
- Isabel Gonzalez
-
15. Win a $40,000 Wardrobe from Net-A-Porter.com!In celebration of their millionth customer order, Net-a-porter.com is giving away a $40,000 shopping spree to one lucky lady! Wondering what you can get with $40,000? How about a new pair of Christian Louboutin shoes for every day of the week? Or 30 Herve Leger bandage dresses? Or even 125 pairs of designer sunglasses? You get the picture-this prize is huge! The sweepstakes launches tomorrow, January 21st, and all you have to do is enter to win, no purchase necessary. In three weeks a winner will be chosen at random, so mark your calendars to sign up tomorrow and good luck!
- Joyann King
-
16. Try On Sexy Golden Globes HairstylesUnlike years past, the 2010 Golden Globes wasn’t a time for crazy avant-garde hairstyles. But as far as we’re concerned, that’s a good thing! The stars turned up in gorgeous, classic styles, and we handpicked our favorites for you to try on in our Hollywood Makeover tool. We’ve got looks from superstars like Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock and styles from the hottest up-and-comers like Christina Hendricks and Zoe Saldana. The stars maybe have spent countless hours prepping these looks-but you can try them on in a single click.
Try on the best hairstyles from the Golden Globes now!
- Hannah Morrill
-
17. Johnny Depp Most Stylish, The Beckham Family DesignsLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Robert Pattinson joins the list of stars appearing in the Hope for Haiti relief show. amp#91;Eonline.comamp#93;
2. The Beckhams keep design in the family with a charitable T-shirt line. amp#91;InStyle.co.ukamp#93;
3. Julia Roberts bought her own Golden Globes LBD. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
4. Fashion week scheduling is never easy, just ask Giorgio Armani and Christian Dior. amp#91;NYMag.comamp#93;
5. Get the dish on model Coco Rocha's new fashion line. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
6. GQ hails Johnny Depp as one of the most stylish men in the world. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
-
18. POLL: Vote on Rachel Bilson’s New HighlightsRachel Bilson, our favorite raven-hair beauty (and InStyle contributing ed!), left the Andy LeCompte Salon in West Hollywood yesterday sporting a new set of highlights! Her colorist, Denis De Souza, added chunky, blond streaks to actress’s brunette tresses. We love her new sun-streaked color, what do you think?
- Joyann King
-
19. Designers You Adore On Sale NowStarting now you have exactly 19 hours, 7 minutes and 17 seconds to shop Saks.com’s Fashion Fix sale, where everything from Oscar de la Renta’s blue silk dress (left) to Ali Ro’s hot pink statement blouse (right) is 50 percent off! Choose from a selection of BCBG party dresses and Donna Karan’s versatile jersey separates. The sale ends tomorrow, January 21st, at 12 PM EST! Get the coupon here.
- Joyann King
-
20. Jessica Simpson Designs Denim With Jones New YorkJessica Simpson is expanding her fashion empire with a jeanswear collection by Jones New York. The eponymous line includes core denim styles-boot-cut, skinny, flare, straight-leg-in premium denim washes along with knit tops, jackets, skirts and easy layering pieces. For Simpson, fit is key to her line's jeans. "A girl’s booty needs to look good," she told WWD. The collection launches at department stores nationwide in July.
-Enid Portuguez
-
21. EXCLUSIVE! Rachel Bilson Designs Charitable (And Chic!) BraceletThis leather and diamond bracelet designed by InStyle contributor Rachel Bilson not only looks good, it does good too! Last December, Bilson traveled to Botswana and South Africa to report on the improvements diamond mining has made in the lives of the people there. Wanting to do what she could to help, Bilson created this bracelet, sold exclusively through InStyle.com. It retails for $100, with $20 from each sale going to the non-profit Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF). Money raised will help purchase additional student housing for the CIDA City Campus in Johannesburg, Africa’s first practically free university.
Purchase the charitable bracelet now
VIDEO See Rachel in Africa!
- Megan Deem
-
22. Kate Somerville Gives Stars Glowing SkinWhat's the secret behind the flawless faces of Golden Globes nominees like Lea Michele and Anna Paquin? Both ladies are among the loyal followers of skin care guru Kate Somerville, who helped them prep for the big night. "It was so great to see our clients on the red carpet," says Somerville, who gave us the scoop on the services each of her star customers received. Glee's Michele got red-carpet ready with the Ultimate Kate regimen, Paquin and presenter Kristen Bell both opted for DermaLucent facials, and Olivia Wilde treated herself to the ultra-moisturizing DermalQuench Oxygen Treatment. To get gorgeous skin at home, try the Quench hydrating serum. "It will definitely deliver that movie star glow," Somerville promises.
-Bronwyn Barnes
-
23. Christie's Launches Gucci CollectorLucky enough to have a vintage Gucci item in your possession? Perhaps a classic Jackie bag passed along from your super chic grandmother? (Well, a girl can dream.) Find out how much it's worth now that renowned auction house Christie’s has teamed up with the luxury fashion brand on a new online appraisal service, Gucci Collector. Simply upload photos of your vintage Gucci items, fill out an appraisal form and within 2-4 weeks you will receive an estimate. You will also be notified if your item would be appropriate for upcoming Christie’s vintage sales or if Gucci would be interested in it for the museum they plan to open in Florence next year in celebration of their 90th anniversary. Who knows, you might be sitting on a serious Gucci treasure!
- Joyann King
-
24. Ivanka Trump Designs ShoesReal estate mogul, author, fine jewelry designer and TV personality Ivanka Trump is ready for her next role-shoe designer! The newlywed is partnering with Marc Fisher Footwear on a line of contemporary footwear. “We saw Ivanka’s iconic style as an opportunity to fill a niche in the footwear business,” Marc Fisher President Susan Itzkowitz told WWD. “She has substance, a successful career and fashionable life that is appealing to all women.” It's a perfect fit for Trump, too: “I knew immediately that... he could execute our vision in accordance with my design aesthetic,” she said of partnering with Fisher.
- Joyann King
-
25. Kate Moss Engaged, Plus Victoria Beckham's Latest OfferLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. The Olsens's ultra-chic line, The Row, enters the New York Fashion Week fray. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
2. Giorgio Armani and Reebok join forces on a new activewear and shoe line. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
3. Beyonce definitely sees motherhood in her future. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Will Victoria Beckham be American Idol's new stylist? amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
5. Oscar de la Renta reveals a capsule bridal collection for Bergdorf Goodman. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
6. Are Kate Moss and Jamie Hince engaged? amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
-
26. Jennifer Lopez to Appear on Glee?Jennifer Lopez may guest star on Glee! After the Fox show won Best Comedy at Sunday's Golden Globes, creator Ryan Murphy revealed his plans for the actress-singer backstage. "I have a meeting with Jennifer Lopez in a couple weeks," he told People.com. "She wants to come on. We want her to be a cafeteria lady." Glee already plans to air an entire episode dedicated to Madonna when it returns in April and we can't wait to see what our favorite show has in store for J. Lo.
-Enid Portuguez
-
27. Lady Gaga’s Haitian Relief T-ShirtLady Gaga is doing her part to help the victims of Haiti's devastating earthquake. The singer is selling Lady Gaga’s Haitian Relief T-shirts (left) on her Web site, and all proceeds go to relief funds. She's also donating all proceeds from her sold-out January 24th concert in N.Y.C. to the cause.
- Joyann King
-
28. Alexa Chung Designs for MadewellAlexa Chung already has a Mulberry bag named after her-now she's set her sights on a clothing line with J.Crew's sister brand, Madewell. Alexa Chung for Madewell, the brand's first celebrity collaboration, introduces 20 styles-think dungaree dresses, high-waisted skinny jeans and oversize jackets-that capture Chung's downtown rocker-chic aesthetic. "I was being offered so many collaborations for a long time, but I held off," Chung told WWD. "But Madewell had a more organic approach. Hopefully, the authenticity of this collaboration will be obvious." The collection hits stores and Madewell's upcoming e-commerce site in late August.
-Enid Portuguez
-
29. Project Runway Alums Rule At GlobesProject Runway alums scored big on the Golden Globe’s red carpet this year, with not one but two major stars wearing their designs! Christian Siriano, winner of Season 4, created Christina Hendricks’s fierce, ruffled peach gown (left) and Chris March, the over-the-top costume designer also from Season 4, designed Meryl Streep’s black asymmetrical gown with shoulder drape detail (right). "I was introduced to Meryl Streep by a friend of mine, Roy Helland-Meryl's hair and makeup artist for the last thirty plus years. She was my guest at my Bryant Park finale show for Project Runway, and has become a fan of mine! She called about a month before the Golden Globes, and I came up with this design. She is so lovely, it was one of the greatest experiences of my life.” March told us. Tim Gunn should be proud!
- Joyann King
-
30. Last Night's Chicest Party: InStyle/Warner Bros. Golden Globes After-PartyAfter the awards ceremony, the stars flocked to the annual InStyle/Warner Bros. after-party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Best Actor and Actress winners Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Bullock congratulated each other with trophies in hand. The party was Bullock's only stop for the night, but she was determined to make it count. "We've got about another hour in us and then we're going home," said Bullock, who was accompanied by husband Jesse James. Other guests included Cameron Diaz, Kate Bosworth and Ashley Olsen, who celebrated boyfriend Justin Bartha's Best Comedy win for The Hangover.
See more photos from last night's chicest party.
-Enid Portuguez
-
31. Stars Auction Globes Dresses for HaitiBest Actress winner Meryl Streep, Olivia Wilde and Amy Poehler are among the stars donating their Golden Globes dresses for an auction benefiting Haiti earthquake victims. Next week's auction will feature Wilde's plunging Gucci gown, Poehler's fiery one-shoulder Jay Godfrey and Streep's off-the-shoulder, belted Chris March dress as well as suits worn by Josh Brolin and Gerard Butler. One hundred percent of the profits will go directly towards relief for the devastated Caribbean country. Check artistsforpeaceandjustice.com for more info.
-Enid Portuguez
-
32. And The Winners Are…Drew Barrymoore certainly has reason to celebrate tonight! The actress took home her first Golden Globe for her performance as the eccentric Edie Beale in Grey Gardens, which also won Best TV Movie. The actress, who wore Atelier Versace, was a bundle of nerves during her acceptance speech. “I’ve been in this room since I was seven years old!” she exclaimed. Night-favorite Sandra Bullock took home the award for Best Actress in a Drama for her riveting role as Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side. Bullock acknowledged the real Tuohy family in her acceptance speech for allowing her into their lives and their closets! For a complete list of winners go to goldenglobes.org.
See all of our coverage from the 2010 Golden Globes.
- Joyann King
-
33. Best Golden Globes StyleThe ballots are in and we’ve got the awards for the chicest red carpet moments at this year's Golden Globes! Diane Kruger took our breath away in a vibrant pink tulle bustier dress by Christian Lacroix Haute Couture that she accented perfectly with a Raven Kauffman Couture white clutch and Chanel jewels. Courteney Cox’s dazzling Lorraine Schwartz black sapphire and diamond statement earrings take home our award for best red carpet bling. And in the beauty department, Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks gets our vote for most stunning hair and makeup thanks to her shiny red locks and flawless red lips.
See all the red carpet trends from the 2010 Golden Globes.
- Joyann King
-
34. Last Night’s Chic Party: Art of Elysium Charity GalaThe third annual Art of Elysium charity gala held in L.A. last night was a star-studded affair, with no shortage on style. Nicole Richie (in Etro) and Rashida Jones were a vision of prints in colorful bohemian gowns and matching ’70s-inspired bangs! Kate Bosworth (in Alexander McQueen) gave Camilla Belle (in Valentino) a friendly squeeze, while Jessica Alba posed in a chic red silk dress and sparkling statement necklace. The event raised funds for The Art of Elysium charity, which provides an outlet for working actors, artists and musicians to teach artistic workshops for seriously ill children.
See more highlights from last night's chicest party.
- Joyann King
-
35. Lady Gaga Dishes To OprahWhat does one wear for her first interview with Oprah? If you're Lady Gaga, a white mesh jumpsuit covered in paillettes of course! The singer sat down with the queen of talk on Friday to discuss her wild fashion and her music wearing a custom-made bodysuit by Nicolas Petrou and a sporting a headful of spikes. Gaga (who doesn’t like the be called ‘Lady’) was in awe of her world-famous host. “You are the most amazing person in the world,” she gushed while presenting Oprah with a hair bow and Jean Paul Gaultier sunglasses (right). “All my songs have their own wardrobe,” she explained. “I really like shoulder pads and a lot of my outfits have them.” She also confessed her vice for buying teetering heels. “I love stripper shoes. So we buy very inexpensive ones and embellish them.”
- Joyann King
-
36. Michelle Obama’s New Hairdo!Michelle Obama traded in her sporty locks for a new, more coifed hairstyle-her first official hair change since she took to the White House! The First Lady showed off a shorter, above-the-shoulder bob last week that is more managed than her previous looser locks and side-swept bangs and it’s already proving to be quite versatile. Michelle styled it in a slicked-back updo one day and a sleek blow out the next!
- Joyann King
-
37. Try on 2009's Best Golden Globes Hairstyles!We're psyched to bring you live 2010 Golden Globes coverage tonight-but before we do, we wanted to take a minute to relive last year's best moments...hair moments, that is. Remember Angelina's subtle waves? And January Jones's structured '40s style? And of course there was Taraji P. Henson's glossy crop and Drew Barrymore's wild blow-out! We'll be loading up our Hollywood Makeover Tool with the prettiest styles from tonight's show too-so pick your favorites, and check back soon!
Try on the very best hairstyles from last year's Golden Globes!
Check out Golden Globe gowns we hope to see tonight.
-Hannah Morrill
