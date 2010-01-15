We can't tell you who is going to win a coveted Actor statuette on Saturday, but we can give you a few ideas of what to expect at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.



1. Sandra Bullock will present 88-year-old Betty White, her costar in The Proposal, with the 46th Annual Life Achievement Award.

2. Sexy Justin Timberlake will be handing off an award, as will George Clooney, and Meryl Streep.

3. Cue the after-dinner mints-the nosh of the night is chopped chicken salad with blue cheese and bacon by caterer Suzanne Goin.

4. Mad Men's John Slattery will kick off the broadcast with a Taittinger Champagne toast, and costar Christina Hendricks will be wearing a slinky red dress destined for auction by Clothes Off Our Back.

5. The decor will feature more than 2000 cream-colored roses and a thousand white orchids will be competing with gorgeous nominees like Penelope Cruz, Drew Barrymore and Diane Kruger.



Check out the SAG Awards on January 23rd, at 8 PM/ET on TNT and TBS.



-Betony Toht