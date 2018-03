Stars are reaching out to help victims of the devastating earthquake that destroyed Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Tuesday. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt donated one million dollars , and Olivia Wilde has taken to her Twitter account: "My husband and I were just in Haiti a few weeks ago," she told us today. "When the earthquake happened, I tweeted about it. We've already raised $34,000." Haiti’s economic conditions have long been a celebrity cause: Haitian Wyclef Jean started Yele Haiti , a foundation also supported by Jolie (far left). And just last year, Mario Bello (near left) was featured in our July issue for her charitable efforts in the Caribbean country. "I've been to Haiti a few times and I've never witnessed such poverty," Bello said when we caught up with her today. "To help you can go to artistsforpeaceandjustice.com . 100 percent of the donations go right to the ground in Haiti. As we speak we are wiring money to help rescue the children."UPDATE: InStyle's Ariel Foxman announced today that the magazine has made a donation to Artists for Peace and Justice . Learn about more ways you can help in Haiti by visiting redcross.org or simply text "HAITI" to 90999 to donate ten dollars to those in need instantly .- Joyann King, with reporting by Bronwyn Barnes