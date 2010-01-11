Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
January 11-17
-
1. Meryl and Sandra Share Award...and a Kiss!If last night's 15th Annual Critic's Choice Awards are any indication of what's to come, this awards season will be entertaining. Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock shared a win-and a kiss!-for best actress (Bullock for The Blind Side and Streep for Julie and Julia). "This is bulls---," Bullock joked before locking lips onstage with Streep. "It's an honor," she continued, after the surprising smooch. "And I don't know what else to say except Meryl's a great kisser".
See more photos from last night's Critic's Choice Awards.
-Joe Berean
-
2. Last Night's Chic Party: DIC/InStyle's Annual Diamond Fashion Show PreviewAshley Greene (in J. Mendel), Rachel Bilson (in Chanel) and Minka Kelly were among the stars at the Diamond Information Center and InStyle's 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview. Held at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the luncheon featured more than 45 jewelers, including Lorraine Schwartz, Bulgari and Chanel Fine Jewelry, who lent gems to the A-list guests. "Diamonds are a girl's best friend!" exclaimed Bilson, who designed an exclusive Everlon leather and diamond bracelet that can be purchased for $100 here.
See more highlights from last night's chicest party.
-Enid Portuguez
-
3. Inside the Golden Globe Gift BagOne major perk of attending awards show (besides the chance of a prestigious honor) is the gift bags and this year’s nominees have lots of chic goodies coming their way! The women’s bag (top, left) is a Dooney amp Bourke satchel packed with Calvin Klein Euphoria Eau de Parfum, InStyle “The New Secrets of Style”, L’Oreal makeup, CHOKOLINIS (Austrian organic apple pieces covered with chocolate) and a DVD of a film directed by Martin Scorsese, this year’s Cecille B. DeMille honoree. The men’s Tumi duffle bag (bottom, left) holds Calvin Klein Euphoria Men, CFDA-American Fashion Menswear, L’Oreal men’s products, a Alexander West custom shirt, a Container Store Eagle Creek Pack-it Folder for shirts or suits, plus the candy and DVD above. Each bag is worth $500.
GOLDEN GLOBES COVERAGE! Watch red carpet arrivals live starting this Sunday 6:45pm EST. Follow us on Twitter to find out what the stars are wearing, plus all the scoop from the show.
- Joyann King
-
4. Julianne Moore's Bulgari CampaignJulianne Moore's highly anticipated Bulgari campaign does not disappoint! Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott photographed the fiery-haired actress at Tony Duquette's Dawndridge house in Beverly Hills. Two cockatiels watch over the actress, as she models a stunning pair of 115 carat Colombian teardrop emerald earrings, Serpenti snake bangles and Bulgari's new Spring Chandra bag.
-Enid Portuguez
-
5. Kate Moss For LongchampFirst came her eponymous collection for Topshop, and now Kate Moss is collaborating with luxe French accessories brand Longchamp on a line of bags. The leather collection will include 25 pieces in seven styles, including a stylish weekender, everyday tote and evening clutch. Expect classic Longchamp colors as well as a zebra print that will serve as Kate Moss for Longchamp's signature. The line arrives in Longchamp stores on February 11th and select department stores in March.
-Enid Portuguez
-
6. Lady Gaga On Oprah, Spring's New Nail ColorsLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. We can't wait to watch Lady Gaga on Oprah today! [StyleList.com]
2. Take a sneak peek at looks from Zac Posen's collection for Target. [Fashionista.com]
3. Glee's Matthew Morrison scores a record deal. [People.com]
4. Prime your nails for Tart Deco, one of Essie's newest spring colors. [Essie.com]
5. Halle Berry's second fragrance, Pure Orchid, is described as "a seductive, sensual experience." [CocoPerez.com]
6. Don't give up shopping just yet-it could help you lose weight! [Glamour.com]
-
7. Marchesa Does Makeup!Marchesa made their name designing ultra-feminine, red-carpet frocks-and, lucky for us (!), now they're dipping into the beauty world, too. For awards season, the London-based designers collaborated with beauty.com for the Red Carpet Ready Kit-an adorable hat-box inspired by a dress from their Notte by Marchesa line that Ali Larter wore and stocked with sixteen samples of their favorite products. (The box, valued at over $200, is yours with any purchase over $150.) Come spring, they'll join forces with Le Metier de Beaute for a micro-collection inspired by their upcoming runway show. And if their taste in beauty products is anything like their design sensibility, we know we won't be disappointed.
GOLDEN GLOBES COVERAGE! Watch red carpet arrivals live starting this Sunday 6:45pm EST. Follow us on Twitter to find out what the stars are wearing, plus all the scoop from the show.
- Emma Oldenkamp
-
8. Taylor Momsen Celebrates New VS ScentGossip Girl’s Taylor Momsen took a break from high school drama last night to help celebrate the launch of Victoria’s Secret’s new scent, Love Rocks. Momsen signed autographs at the Soho store and tested the rocker-inspired fragrance, whose edgy red and black bottle was the perfect accessory to her glam-punk slip dress. The scent features plum, violet and vanilla flavors for a perfectly feminine dose of rock ‘n’ roll. The complete Love Rocks collection is available at victoriassecret.com.
- Joyann King
-
9. Ashley Greene Loves Wii FitIt was hard not to notice Ashley Greene’s sexy figure in her newly-released ads for SoBe (left)-the actress was covered in body paint! We caught up with the Twilight Saga star at the 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview hosted by the Diamond Information Center and InStyle and found out her secret to staying fit while on set. “I just got a Wii Fit because I’m going to Germany to shoot a new film, Apparition with Sebastian Stan. That thing is no joke! I got the Jillian Michaels workout and Jenny McCarthy and I was sweating! There’s Bikini Body Ready and Blaster. So that will be traveling with me to Germany.”
See more stars at the DIC/InStyle's Annual Diamond Fashion Show Preview
- Joyann King, with reporting by Bronwyn Barnes
-
10. Jen Rade’s Style SecretShe's the woman behind stars like Angelina Jolie's stunning red carpet looks, so naturally celebrity stylist Jennifer Rade has a few chic tricks up her sleeve! Rade attended the 9th Annual Awards Season Diamond Fashion Show Preview Hosted By The Diamond Information Center and InStyle with client Perrey Reeves, who wore a super-affordable HampM dress and Forever 21 ring. “I like shopping at places like Target, HampM, and Topshop. Style is not about money at all. The fit is the key! Buy something at a lower price and have it altered-a little tailoring goes a long way,” Rade divulged. Reeves agreed: “You could be wearing a $10,000 dress and if it doesn’t fit you, it’s going to look cheap.”
See more stars at the DIC/InStyle's Annual Diamond Fashion Show Preview
- Joyann King, with reporting by Bronwyn Barnes
-
11. Hollywood Stars Step In to Help HaitiStars are reaching out to help victims of the devastating earthquake that destroyed Port-au-Prince, Haiti on Tuesday. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt donated one million dollars, and Olivia Wilde has taken to her Twitter account: "My husband and I were just in Haiti a few weeks ago," she told us today. "When the earthquake happened, I tweeted about it. We've already raised $34,000." Haiti’s economic conditions have long been a celebrity cause: Haitian Wyclef Jean started Yele Haiti, a foundation also supported by Jolie (far left). And just last year, Mario Bello (near left) was featured in our July issue for her charitable efforts in the Caribbean country. "I've been to Haiti a few times and I've never witnessed such poverty," Bello said when we caught up with her today. "To help you can go to artistsforpeaceandjustice.com. 100 percent of the donations go right to the ground in Haiti. As we speak we are wiring money to help rescue the children."
UPDATE: InStyle's Ariel Foxman announced today that the magazine has made a donation to Artists for Peace and Justice. Learn about more ways you can help in Haiti by visiting redcross.org or simply text "HAITI" to 90999 to donate ten dollars to those in need instantly .
- Joyann King, with reporting by Bronwyn Barnes
-
12. Emma Watson Designs Eco-Friendly LineHarry Potter star and Burberry spokesperson Emma Watson can add creative advisor to her list of credits when her collection for British retailer, People Tree, launches next month. The entire collection, which includes a full range of separates for men and women, is 100% organic cotton and made entirely by hand by Fair Trade groups. "I think young people like me are becoming increasingly aware of the humanitarian issues surrounding fast fashion and want to make good choices but there aren't many options out there," said Watson in a statement. Click here for a first look at the collection.
-Enid Portuguez
-
13. How Stars Cope With Award Season StressAwards season can be a nail-biting time for stars, especially for newcomer nominees like Gabourey Sidibe and Carey Mulligan. We caught up with the rising stars at the National Board of Review Awards to find out what they carry in their clutches to keep their nerves at ease. “My cell phone. There are so many cracks in these shows that get a little boring so I need to text people to stay awake!” Sibide, who accepted the Breakthrough Performance Award for her Precious role, told us. Carey Mulligan, on the other hand, uses the actual accessory to relieve her stress! “I find myself gripping onto my clutch when I’m nervous at these things. It’s my stress ball or something!” she said.
- Joyann King, with reporting by Emma Oldenkamp
-
14. A Single Man’s Mid-Century HomeThe setting in Tom Ford’s new film, A Single Man, is a visual tableau of mid-century style. Fashion luminary Ford makes his directorial debut with the film (based on the 1964 novel by Christopher Isherwood), in which Colin Firth plays a grief stricken professor who has lost his longtime lover. The suburban Los Angeles home (currently for sale!) is the ideal modernist retreat for Firth’s reserved, soul-searching character. Designed by renowned architect John Lautner in 1949, the house is a gorgeous blend of natural wood, concrete and glass that merges seamlessly with the surrounding forest. Combined with Ford’s impeccable fashion sense and the chic ‘60s style furnishings (created by the production geniuses behind Mad Men), A Single Man perfectly captures the essence of an era.
- Kate Donovan
-
15. Try on Kate Gosselin's Extensions!Kate Gosselin's new extensions-the work of celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson-have been the talk of every blog, tabloid, and morning show since their debut last week. And now you can try them on in our Hollywood Makeover Tool! We've been predicting a big hair change for Kate since this summer, when Gibson himself told us he'd give the star a shorter, tighter crop. What made him change his mind? "She's already done the short hair thing," he told us this week. "I wanted to add some more length. She'd also look great with bangs and more layers." Clearly, Gosselin's open to change, and not just in the hair department: Yesterday the star announced a new reality TV show where she'll try out different professions.
See how star hairstylists make over Kate Gosselin!
Try on Kate Gosselin's new extensions and her old cut!
-Hannah Morrill
-
16. Sarah Jessica Parker To HalstonThis just in: Sarah Jessica Parker might become an advisor for a big fashion label-Halston! WWD.com is reporting that the actress has been in talks with the fashion house regarding a design consulting gig. Parker has already been spotted in two Halston dresses on the SATC2 set and according to sources, "There's quite a lot of vintage Halston in the movie." Sounds like a perfect style match to us!
UPDATE: Halston has confirmed that Parker has signed a deal with the fashion house to take on a design role for their secondary collection, Halston Heritage.
- Joyann King
-
17. Beyonce & Jay-Z Top Earners, Most Expensive CupcakeLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Beyonce and Jay-Z top the list of this year's highest earning couples. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
2. How much is the most expensive cupcake ever baked? amp#91;FashionWeekDaily.comamp#93;
3. Rachel Zoe has finally replaced Tay-Tay! amp#91;Fashionologie.comamp#93;
4. The history of Delman shoes goes on exhibit at F.I.T.'s museum. amp#91;Fashionista.comamp#93;
5. Thanks to smaller technology womens' bags are weighing less. amp#91;Dailymail.co.ukamp#93;
6. Katy Perry and Avril Lavigne sign on as a spokespersons for ProActiv. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
-
18. Victoria Beckham’s American Idol StyleLast night’s American Idol got a major boost of style thanks to a super-posh guest judge-Victoria Beckham! She took the judges table by storm wearing two frocks from her own collection-a strong-shouldered red dress and then, our personal favorite, a navy blue sheath with chiffon overlay (left) that put Simon Cowell's staple white v-neck to shame. She even admitted to judging the contestants style as much as their performance: “Even if someone was really not that great, they might have a great pair of shoes on that I really appreciated. I can find something good to say about most people,” she told E! after the show.
- Joyann King
-
19. The Latest from NARS OrgasmNARS Orgasm Blush is the most universally flattering peachy pink blush we’ve ever come across-but the new Orgasm Illuminator, which launches this month, might just give it a run for its money. The formula-a sort of highlighter/cream blush fusion-goes on sheer and leaves behind a warm rosy gold glow. Need further convincing? Check out supermodel Amber Valletta modeling the shade in her new ad campaign. We’ve heard of bedroom eyes, but NARS Illuminator in Orgasm might just be the way to perfect bedroom cheeks.
-Hannah Morrill
-
20. Gossip Girl Stylist Shares TipsLast night, Gossip Girl costume designer Eric Daman celebrated the launch of his new style book, You Know You Want It, at N.Y.C. department store Henri Bendel. Cast members Leighton Meester (who wrote the book's foreword), Blake Lively, Jessica Szohr, Michelle Trachtenberg and Ed Westwick came out to support. "The book is a motivational fashion book," said Daman. "I wanted to give back to the girls who watch the show." What fashion trends we can expect from Gossip Girl when the season reuturns March 8th? "The statement bracelet," revealed Daman. "That's my big tip!"
See more Gossip Girl style
-Enid Portuguez, with reporting by Joyann King
-
21. Stella & Disney Collaborate, The Obamas' TV Habits
LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Stella McCartney designed a limited-edition necklace and bracelet inspired by Disney's Alice in Wonderland. [ElleUK.com]
2. Lanvin's Alber Elbaz sometimes feels like Carrie Bradshaw-us too! [NYmag.com]
3. Tucker is the latest line to design a Target collection. [Fashionista.com]
4. See what TV shows the Obamas can't get enough of. [People.com]
5. You can now shop Matthew Williamson's latest looks on his Web site. [MatthewWilliamson.com]
6. Vera Wang feels more pressure designing an ice skating outfit than an Oscar dress! [HuffingtonPost.com]
-
22. BAFTA’s Rising StarsCarey Mulligan and Kristen Stewart were among the stars nominated for BAFTA’s Orange Rising Star Award, which "recognizes five international actors and actresses who have demonstrated exceptional talent and have begun to capture the imagination of the public as a star in the making." Other nominees include Jesse Eisenberg (who stars alongside Stewart in Adventureland), Tahar Rahim and Nicholas Hoult, all of who are both incredibly talented and attractive. Vote now for the star you think shines the brightest and see who wins at the ceremony February 21st.
- Joyann King
-
23. Ugg Teams Up With Jimmy ChooWe did a double take too! Ugg Australia is set to collaborate on a five-piece limited-edition collection with Jimmy Choo this fall. The pieces, which will retail from $595 to $795, are based on Ugg's sheepskin boots "with design details that embody the Jimmy Choo brand," the two companies said in a statement. Jimmy Choo president and founder Tamara Mellon didn't seem surprised by the pairing. "Ugg Australia is the only other footwear I have in my wardrobe," she told WWD. We can't wait to see the results!
-Enid Portuguez
-
24. Megan Fox Stars in Armani AdsMegan Fox is the new face of Emporio Armani Women’s Underwear and Armani Jeans, and the just-released images of her spring ad campaigns are hot! Fox shows off her assets in a demi bra and matching panties for the lingerie ad and a classic white blouse and jeans for the denim ad. “Megan is young and sexy and has a lot of spirit. Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans are all about a youthful attitude making her the perfect choice for the collections,“ Giorgio Armani said in a statement. We couldn’t agree more!
Try on Megan Fox's lush waves now!
- Joyann King
-
25. Aniston and Winslet Present at Golden GlobesThis Sunday's Golden Globe Awards are primed to be a star-studded affair. Jennifer Aniston and Kate Winslet have just been added to the list of presenters, which already includes Julia Roberts, Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman. Not only are we looking forward to Aniston's and Winslet's appearances on the show, we also can't wait to see what they'll wear down the red carpet!
GOLDEN GLOBES COVERAGE! Watch red carpet arrivals live starting this Sunday 6:45pm EST. Follow us on Twitter to find out what the stars are wearing, plus all the scoop from the show.
-Enid Portuguez
-
26. Uma Co-Stars With RPatts, Simon Cowell Leaves IdolLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. A look at Sandra Bullock's career by the numbers. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
2. George Clooney's girlfriend, Elisabetta Canalis, is the new face of Robert Cavalli Underwear. amp#91;StyleList.comamp#93;
3. Uma Thurman is the next lucky lady to share an onscreen kiss with Robert Pattinson. amp#91;InStyle.co.ukamp#93;
4. This is Simon Cowell's last season on American Idol. amp#91;CNN.comamp#93;
5. Olivia Newton John is the one that Glee wants. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
6. Is former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair getting a job with Louis Vuitton? amp#91;HuffingtonPost.comamp#93;
-
27. Avatar’s Zoe Saldana Newest Avon LadyZoe Saldana has been named the new face of Avon's fragrance Eternal Magic. The scent-inspired by the rare Princess Monaco Rose-is powerful and alluring, much like her blockbuster role as the warrior princess Neytiri in Avatar. Following in the footsteps of Avon spokeswomen Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Hudson, this is Saldana‘s first major endorsement. “It means so much to me to be associated with a company that shares my values and believes in empowering women,” the actress said in a statement. "We were drawn to her inner and outer beauty, and feel she represents the perfect combination of strength and femininity," said Geralyn Breig, Senior Vice President and President of Avon North America.
- Joyann King
-
28. Heidi Klum Is Our February Cover GirlWhile Heidi Klum's fairy-tale love affair rivals anything Hollywood could dream up, the supermodel/supermom remains firmly planted in reality, especially when it comes to her booming career. “Models have a sell-by date. There are certain jobs I don’t do anymore, like the young, sexy, cute things for teenagers, or even 25-year-old girls. I go in a different bracket now," she told InStyle. Check out more of Heidi's exclusive interview (including details on that incredible marriage of hers!) in our February issue, on newsstands this Friday.
Get a sneak peek at Heidi's InStyle cover shoot in our exclusive video.
Try on Heidi's gorgeous cover hairstyle now!
- Joyann King
-
29. Bobbi Brown Launches Twitter CampaignCosmetics queen Bobbi Brown hits Twitter today for a press conference about her new Pretty Powerful multimedia campaign. Starting at 12:30pm EST, bloggers and Twitter followers can ask Brown questions and receive her answers in real-time. "There are so many ways to get information out there these days," Brown told WWD. The Pretty Powerful campaign, which includes 50 of Brown's friends, staffers and consumers, consists of video, photos, face charts and application tips for all complexions. Pretty Powerful launched today on her Web site. Click here to follow Bobbi Brown on Twitter.
-Enid Portuguez
-
30. Eva Mendes For Calvin Klein JeansJust–released images of Eva Mendes’s spring ad campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans do not disappoint! A glowing Mendes was photographed alongside model Jamie Dornan by Steven Klein, and the sexy ads feature the pair wearing Calvin Klein Jeans Body Whitewashed, a contour-hugging jean now available in surface-treated translucent washes. This is Mendes’s second season as the face of the brand.
- Joyann King
-
31. EXCLUSIVE: The Bachelor Contestants Get InStyle Makeovers!Spoiler alert! On tonight's episode of The Bachelor, six of Jake Pavelka's prospective fiancees get dolled up for an InStyle photo shoot. Pilot Pavelka, who says he typically prefers the "sundress, flip-flop, ponytail" look on women, admitted that he doesn't have "a great fashion sense" but turns to the pages of our magazine when it comes to choosing a girlfriend gift. "I bet you I could pick a couple of things out-I guarantee I could," he told us. "You guys would make me look really good!"
Tune in to the The Bachelor Monday nights on ABC at 8/7 central.
-Karen Levy and Betony Toht
-
32. Rule the Virtual Red CarpetIf you've ever wondered why men go mad for Fantasy Football, try playing the new online game, Red Carpet MVP, this awards show season. Instead of football players, you choose a dream roster of celebrities and fashion designers, from Anne Hathaway and Penelope Cruz to Giorgio Armani and Christian Louboutin. Keep track of each award show and win points every time you spot one of your picks on the red carpet. With so many shows on the horizon, it's a fun, interactive way to channel your celebrity and fashion obsession. Sign up for free here!
-Enid Portuguez
-
33. Win a Trip to See Oprah, Blake Lively's New RoleLUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Ashley Greene bares all for a sizzling new SoBe ad campaign. amp#91;InStyle.co.ukamp#93;
2. Earn store credit for styling your friends on TheOutnet.com! amp#91;TheOutnet.comamp#93;
3. Win a fabulous weekend in N.Y.C. to celebrate the 10th anniversary of O magazine. amp#91;People.comamp#93;
4. Being pretty pays-just ask top model earner Gisele Bundchen. amp#91;CocoPerez.comamp#93;
5. Cynthia Rowley introduces her adorable new shapewear line. amp#91;WWD.comamp#93;
6. Blake Lively lands the female lead opposite Ryan Reynolds in Green Lantern. amp#91;JustJared.comamp#93;
-
34. Ralph Lauren to Dress Team USATeam USA will hit the Winter Olympics in Vancouver next month in style. Polo Ralph Lauren has designed the team's official Opening and Closing Ceremony parade outfits as well as their Olympic village-wear and accessories. "The Olympic Games are the greatest sporting event in the world and we are incredibly honored to play a part and celebrate the achievements of American athletes,” David Lauren said in a statement. You can purchase the ceremony outfits, which consist of blue and red collared cardigans and crisp white pants, at Ralph Lauren stores and on their Web site.
-Enid Portuguez
-
35. The Glee Cast Preps for the GlobesOn Saturday, InStyle threw a party to congratulate the cast of Glee on the show's four Golden Globe nominations. Cory Monteith, Lea Michele and Dianna Agron gave us the scoop on ditching their geeky Glee duds in favor of more red carpet-appropriate ensembles for Sunday's ceremony. "I have a fitting tomorrow. I usually wear black, but I'm looking forward to experimenting with color," said Michele. Agron hinted that she had found her gown. "It was kind of the wedding dress moment when you try it on and go, 'Oh my God, I think this is it!'" she gushed. As for Monteith, he's approaching awards show fashion with all the sweet charm of his character Finn. "I'm wearing a Hugo Boss tux," he revealed. "I [had help] because left to my own devices I'd wear a burlap sack. I can't compete with George Clooney!"
GOLDEN GLOBES COVERAGE! Watch red carpet arrivals live starting this Sunday 6:45pm EST. Follow us on Twitter to find out what the stars are wearing, plus all the scoop from the show.
-Bronwyn Barnes; with reporting by Andrea Simpson
-
36. Katy Perry’s Cartier Engagement RingKaty Perry was spotted on the arm of fiance Russell Brand out and about in London this weekend sporting her beautiful Cartier engagement ring! According to the Diamond Information Center, the Cartier sparkler is an estimated 3-carat round diamond set atop a yellow gold band. The comedian proposed to the singer during a spiritual ceremony while vacationing in Thailand. Congratulations to the happy couple!
- Joyann King
1 of 36
Meryl and Sandra Share Award...and a Kiss!
If last night's 15th Annual Critic's Choice Awards are any indication of what's to come, this awards season will be entertaining. Meryl Streep and Sandra Bullock shared a win-and a kiss!-for best actress (Bullock for The Blind Side and Streep for Julie and Julia). "This is bulls---," Bullock joked before locking lips onstage with Streep. "It's an honor," she continued, after the surprising smooch. "And I don't know what else to say except Meryl's a great kisser".
See more photos from last night's Critic's Choice Awards.
-Joe Berean
See more photos from last night's Critic's Choice Awards.
-Joe Berean
