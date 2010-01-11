On Saturday, InStyle threw a party to congratulate the cast of Glee on the show's four Golden Globe nominations. Cory Monteith, Lea Michele and Dianna Agron gave us the scoop on ditching their geeky Glee duds in favor of more red carpet-appropriate ensembles for Sunday's ceremony. "I have a fitting tomorrow. I usually wear black, but I'm looking forward to experimenting with color," said Michele. Agron hinted that she had found her gown. "It was kind of the wedding dress moment when you try it on and go, 'Oh my God, I think this is it!'" she gushed. As for Monteith, he's approaching awards show fashion with all the sweet charm of his character Finn. "I'm wearing a Hugo Boss tux," he revealed. "I [had help] because left to my own devices I'd wear a burlap sack. I can't compete with George Clooney!"



GOLDEN GLOBES COVERAGE! Watch red carpet arrivals live starting this Sunday 6:45pm EST. Follow us on Twitter to find out what the stars are wearing, plus all the scoop from the show.



-Bronwyn Barnes; with reporting by Andrea Simpson