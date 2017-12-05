Got a Fancy Kid on Your Gift List? Here's What to Buy Them

My Hanukkah shopping list has one person on it and that’s my niece, Helaina. She’s 17 months old and has opinions about everything, especially when it comes to clothing and accessories.

As her aunt, I feel an exceptional amount of pressure to get her the best of the best for the holidays—eight presents that offer her equal parts playfulness and style. It’s not an easy task. It’s not a cheap task. But thanks to Janessa Leone, it’s a do-able task.

We at InStyle have known and loved Janessa Leone since the L.A.-based designer launched her eponymous accessories label in 2013. Her statement making, yet minimalist hats are the type of pieces that make an outfit without screaming “look at me! Look at me!”

So when I found out she was launching a collection for kids? Relief.

Aaron Feaver

“JL Mini” may run you up to $90 for a shearling fedora, but trust me, it’ll be worth the Instagram likes. They launch on Monday, Dec. 11th (just in time to arrive for the holidays), and we expect to see them promptly on the little heads of Leone’s celeb mom contingent’s kiddies, like Jessica Alba, Blake Lively, and Chrissy Teigen.

You can pre-order JL Mini and shop the collection on janessaleone.com beginning Monday.