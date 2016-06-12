Channel Jane Birkin's Seaside Glamour this Summer

There is something about looking through vintage photographs. Though a picture may be 50 years old, certain images have timeless appeal and offer not only insight into the present, but also the future. Case in point: This 1969 image of Serge Gainsbourg taking a photograph of then-girlfriend Jane Birkin in Cannes. Clearly, the two lovers only have eyes for each other, even when the camera is on them (the duo actually met filming the movie Slogan and stayed together for more than a decade). While this shot is 47 years old, it looks thoroughly modern, especially if you dissect Birkin’s all-white seaside ensemble.

The British actress’s lightweight eyelet crop top is something that could easily be worn today, as it has been reinterpreted by a bevy of designers. Birkin obviously could have predicted our continued interest of the '70s by pairing her blouse with flared bottoms instead of a skinnier silhouette—a cropped kick flare jean would do the trick today. Rich brown leather extras tie the look together, including a classic loafer, which help to ensure the outfit doesn’t read too sexy for a daytime beach stroll. Capture the winning uniform yourself, below. Just make sure to keep your hair appropriately beach blown, i.e., loose and tousled.

RELATED: 7 Vintage Icons to Give You Summer Style Inspiration

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Theory top, $345; theory.com. Abercrombie & Fitch jeans, $24 (originally $78); abercrombie.com. Lauren Ralph Lauren belt, $48 (originally $64); bloomingdales.com. Gucci loafers, $695; gucci.com.