15 Times Jackie Kennedy Wore Her Favorite Accessory—White Gloves

Jackie Kennedy had many style identifiers: the pillbox hats, the ladylike suits, the oversize sunglasses, but one of our favorites was her white gloves. The polished accessory recalls a different time in fashion, when dressing the part was paramount (current style setters like Amal Clooney are attempting to bring them back).

Whether they were long or short, Jackie wore white gloves for many important occasions, including lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, the 1961 Inaugural Ball, and most importantly her picturesque 1953 wedding to John F. Kennedy. But the gloves didn't just make appearances at formal events—she even wore them when running around with her young children Caroline and John Jr. Ahead, we take a look back at the First Lady's most glamorous glove moments for some much-needed sartorial inspiration.