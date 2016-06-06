5 Wedding Style Lessons to Learn from Jackie Kennedy

Few women compare to Jackie Kennedy, the icon whose grace and style forever set the bar for First Lady fashion. Even fewer can say they had the wedding of the century. When Jackie and JFK tied the knot on Sept. 12, 1953 in Newport, R.I., every moment from the Big Day went down in history for being memorable, from the walk down the aisle to the bridal party photo op to the 1,200-guest reception, all of which made national news (and drew a crowd of 2,000 fans).
Fast forward fifteen years, and her second wedding, to Aristotle Onassis, was also tastefully done—they were married in a tiny chapel located in Skorpios, Greece. Smaller in scale, but beautiful nonetheless.
And now that wedding season is upon us, there's no better way to celebrate upcoming nuptials than with a look at key wedding style lessons learned from one of the chicest brides in history. Looking to make an entrance? A dramatic, ground-grazing veil like Jackie's would definitely turn heads. If a traditional wedding dress isn't your thing, say "I do" in a sleek georgette lace cocktail dress, like Jackie's so-chic Valentino number. Lock down your bridal style with a scroll through Jackie-approved fashion lessons.
-
1. Pick a Dress That Marries Trend and Timelessness
An off-the-shoulder, portrait neckline with a pearl choker is a pairing that's currently favored by the street-style set. But Jackie offset those trendy elements with a traditional silhouette: a ball skirt made from 50 yards of ivory silk taffeta. Trendy, dramatic, and traditional all in one dress.
-
2. Find Your Something Borrowed
Jackie's something borrowed had sentimental value—her rosepoint lace veil was her grandmother Lee's, and it was draped from a tiara of lace and orange blossoms. But Jackie made her other bridal accessories her own, like white gloves that went on to become a style constant.
-
3. Have Your Bridesmaids Complement You
Jackie had a whopping total of 12 bridesmaids (including a matron of honor and maid of honor). Each one wore a pink taffeta ball gown that perfectly coordinated with the silhouette of Jackie's wedding dress. Some had matching pearl chokers, too.
-
4. You've Heard It Before, But Remember to Smile
Even a posed wedding cake-cutting photo can look candid with blissfully happy, giddy grins (cheesy, we know, but look at the picture!).
-
5. Tie a Ribbon
For her second wedding, Jackie eschewed a traditional princess-y wedding gown and went with a tasteful georgette lace cocktail dress by Valentino (perfect for unconventional brides or chic City Hall weddings). The finishing touch? An adorable ribbon tied in a bow—a statement accessory that's elegantly understated.