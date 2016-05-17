Jackie Kennedy's Most Iconic Hyannis Port Style Moments

Fact: Jackie Kennedy was, is, and forever will be a style icon. The woman oozed glamour, whether she was donning a pillbox hat during her First Lady years or sporting oversize sunglasses and sportswear separates during her working woman '70s days. Simply put, she always managed to project polish and sophistication, no matter what she was wearing.
Case in point: During her summers in Hyannis Port, Mass., with the rest of the Kennedy family, she dressed in simple everyday pieces, like tees, shorts, and wide-brim sun hats. Now given the unexpected summer temperatures (sometimes sunny, other times windy), sand, and sunscreen, this is an extra hard feat, but Jackie never lost her sartorial savvy. Below, get some summer style inspiration from the former First Lady's most iconic fashion moments at Hyannis Port.
-
1. A Classic Shift
Here, Kennedy was snapped with the rest of her brood (dogs included) in an easy pink shift dress, square shades, and a half-up, half-down 'do.
-
2. A Glamorous Headscarf
Kennedy updated her shift uniform with a white headscarf that was equal parts glamorous and practical (it shielded her hair from the whipping sand).
-
3. A Printed Dress
Kennedy proved a pretty printed dress was perfect for sunny days and reading with your daughter. Just pick a hue from your dress to match with your accessories.
-
4. A Bright Skirt
Tennis whites don't have to mean tennis whites, according to Kennedy, who paired a berry skirt (that matched back to her lipstick) with a cream sleeveless Oxford.
-
5. Head-to-Toe Color
Kennedy thought outside the box with unexpected color combinations—her orange pullover and pink pants (that again matched her lipstick)—were positively chic.
-
6. A Boho Skirt
Kennedy was rarely seen in tees, but she pulled this one off with aplomb, thanks to a sweeping boho maxi skirt and sandals.
-
7. An All-White Look
Wearing white to beat the heat is practically a summertime rule. Here, Kennedy did so in the most sophisticated of ways with a headscarf, cropped jacket, breezy skirt, and cut-out pumps.
-
8. A Statement Necklace
Jewels on the beach can be tricky, but when you aren't stuck in the sand, make like Kennedy and don layers of necklaces.
-
9. A Standout One-Piece
The one-piece is back, but rather than choosing one color all over, make like Kennedy and select a cute printed style.
-
10. A Wide-Brim Sun Hat
How playful did Kennedy look in her floral sleeveless top and khaki shorts? But what made the outfit was her oversize wide-brim sun hat.
-
11. Bermuda Shorts
With itslonger silhouette, the Bermuda short can seem somewhat unwearable, but Kennedy showed us just how stylish they can be with a sleeveless Oxford shirt and woven belt.