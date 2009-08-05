Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
It's All in the Details Sponsored by Tide
-
1. The Statement HatWhat makes this season stand out? It's all in the details. From a bold topper to flamboyant shoes, accessories are the way to dress up your fall basics into your own smashing style. Start with a hat; what you choose and how you wear it can be one of the hallmarks of your own personal style. A dashing wool fedora? Jaunty cashmere beret? Or perhaps a low-key fisherman's cap?
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
-
2. A Chunky ScarfWrap a bright scarf around a dark coat to pop your outfit; the thicker and funkier, the better. Wind it around several times for a stacked style. Better yet, wind two of varied colors and textures. The finishing touch: Pair with a schoolboy cap and swingy A-line mod coat.
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
-
3. MetallicsWho's the shiniest of them all? You, if you're in the biggest trend this fall - metallic fabrics. From bold accessories to copper and gold tunics, metals were one of the biggest runway trends, which means they're sure to be stocking the aisles of your nearest fine department store. Wear these fabrics sparingly, as a little goes a long way.
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
-
4. PonchoThey're back! Easy warmth and a flowing shape make the poncho a perennial favorite. Standard in a crochet yarn, the poncho also looks fabulous in stiff tweeds, bright felted wool, or even a flashy neon sateen for evening. Check the label carefully, but many wools and synthetics can be machine washed on the delicate cycle. Bring on Tide TOTALCAREamp#153;, which will help your clothing keep its distinctive shape and color, and will help prevent pilling, even after 30 washes.
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
-
5. Star StuddedStudded accessories - belts, hats, bags, shoes - and even clothing is a star player for fall. By studs, we mean everything from big bronze balls to sparkly sequins. Wash these items by hand or separately, if in a machine, and use a laundry bag to prevent snagging and stretching. Air dry.
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
-
6. Celtic JewelryJoin the Celtic jewelry craze with a long cross pendant, band ring or brooch - the bigger and bolder, the better. Colored gemstones add an additional wow factor. You can also wear the traditional Claddagh fidelity ring even if you're not Irish, but be sure to wear it with the heart facing outward if you're available!
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
-
7. Statement ShoesHear me roar! If you invest in one accessory this year, make it a pair of statement shoes; high, bold and strappy. Platform toe beds are still very much in vogue as we go into cold weather days. But that's just the beginning. Elaborate laces, prints, feathers, jewels or animal prints (and sometimes all of these) on elevated footwear rules the day.
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
1 of 7
The Statement Hat
What makes this season stand out? It's all in the details. From a bold topper to flamboyant shoes, accessories are the way to dress up your fall basics into your own smashing style. Start with a hat; what you choose and how you wear it can be one of the hallmarks of your own personal style. A dashing wool fedora? Jaunty cashmere beret? Or perhaps a low-key fisherman's cap?
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
GET MORE INFO
www.tide.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM