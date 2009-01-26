Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Isla Fisher's Confessions of a Shopaholic Favorites
-
1. Hermes Watch
Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher may not have been the biggest fashionista before filming began, but by the end, she says, "I learned to respect fashion and style and see it in a new way." She confessed a few of her favorite things, which includes her character's best piece of jewelry: "It's an orange Hermes watch and it sums up Becky Bloomwood--it's playful, young and hip," says Fisher.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hermes Cape Cod watch, $1,850; at hermes.com.
-
2. Shopping in Henri Bendel
A necessary stop for any hardcore shopaholic is Henri Bendel on Fifth Avenue. Shopping there ranks as Isla Fisher's favorite New York moment in the movie. "It was incredible to shoot there," she says. She wears a vintage yellow coat with Peter Pan collar, a Vicky Tiel dress and carries a Nila Anthony envelope clutch.
SHOP ONLINE NOW henribendel.com
-
3. Ferragamo BagThough the collection of purses used in the movie is fabulous, Fisher says "the gorgeous red Ferragamo she carries through much of the movie" is her favorite bag.
BUY ONLINE NOW Salvatore Ferragamo python bag, $2,450; at saks.com.
-
4. Dior Heels
On an excursion to Barneys, Rebecca (center, with Alette (Kristin Scott Thomas), left, and Alicia (Leslie Bibb), right), wears Isla's favorite shoes from her character's trove: the gold snakeskin Dior heels, which she wears with a Prada jacket and skirt and a Gap top.
-
5. Gucci Bag“The Gucci bag at the beginning was really fun,” says Fisher when asked her other favorite accessories featured in the movie. The rest of this look includes a Zac Posen dress, Todd Oldham belt, Dress Code coat, Japan boots and a Gucci scarf tied onto the bowler bag.
BORROW ONLINE NOW Gucci tote, $57/week; at bagborroworsteal.com.
-
6. Sample SaleHer favorite shopping scene? "The sample sale!" she says, enthusiastically. "I had a similar experience in France with a friend-and she went crazy! I felt like we captured that environment well."
1 of 6
Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher may not have been the biggest fashionista before filming began, but by the end, she says, "I learned to respect fashion and style and see it in a new way." She confessed a few of her favorite things, which includes her character's best piece of jewelry: "It's an orange Hermes watch and it sums up Becky Bloomwood--it's playful, young and hip," says Fisher.
Hermes Watch
Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher may not have been the biggest fashionista before filming began, but by the end, she says, "I learned to respect fashion and style and see it in a new way." She confessed a few of her favorite things, which includes her character's best piece of jewelry: "It's an orange Hermes watch and it sums up Becky Bloomwood--it's playful, young and hip," says Fisher.
BUY ONLINE NOW Hermes Cape Cod watch, $1,850; at hermes.com.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These Outfits Prove You Can Wear Sequins Even If You're an Introvert
Mar 16, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
7 Winter Staples InStyle Editors Are Devastated To Put in Storage
Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop the Under $100 Pieces That Celebrities Love Before They Sell Out
Mar 16, 2018 @ 9:00 AM
This Is the Dress Alexa Chung Wants to Be Buried In
Mar 15, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
The 11 Must-Have Spring Shoes for Wide Width and Extended Sizes
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 11:30 AM