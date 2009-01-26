Confessions of a Shopaholic star Isla Fisher may not have been the biggest fashionista before filming began, but by the end, she says, "I learned to respect fashion and style and see it in a new way." She confessed a few of her favorite things, which includes her character's best piece of jewelry: "It's an orange Hermes watch and it sums up Becky Bloomwood--it's playful, young and hip," says Fisher.



