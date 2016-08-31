Style Icon Iris Apfel Reveals Why She Started Wearing Glasses

Iris Apfel is known for many things—maximalism, aging gracefully, inimitable personal style—but chief among them is arguably her signature oversize glasses. How did the style icon come to love her specs? We sat down with the woman herself Tuesday afternoon at the buzzy Italian restaurant La Sirena in New York City to celebrate the launch of her fall 2016 collection for I.N.C. International Concepts (and her 95th birthday!) to ask the burning question on every fashion girl's mind.

"I was always fascinated with spectacles as a kid—I've always been a collector," she told InStyle. "Every time I saw an interesting pair at a store, I'd buy them. Growing up, I'd take them out and try them on without any lenses because I always thought they were such a great accessory. People thought I was crazy, but I didn't care. Then when I really had to wear glasses—I was well married by that point—I thought, Well, I want really big ones. I just like the way they look on my face."

We couldn't agree more.