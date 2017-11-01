Chic iPhone X Cases That Fashion Girls Are Already in Love With

The iPhone is finally getting a shatter-free, water-proof upgrade, but that doesn't mean that we're giving up on cell phone cases. You'll still need one to protect your new iPhone X from nicks and dings. And honestly, it's one of the best accessories that fashion girls are completely obsessed with.

Seriously, stars like Gigi Hadid always keep a chic case in their arsenals. Brands like Vianel are one of the many companies that create fashion-forward cell phone cases that are just as fancy as your favorite handbag. Hey, you always have your phone in your hand anyways, so you might as well make it match your outfit, too. Ahead, you'll discover some of the most fashion-forward iPhone X cases around.

