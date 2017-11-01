Chic iPhone X Cases That Fashion Girls Are Already in Love With

The iPhone is finally getting a shatter-free, water-proof upgrade, but that doesn't mean that we're giving up on cell phone cases. You'll still need one to protect your new iPhone X from nicks and dings. And honestly, it's one of the best accessories that fashion girls are completely obsessed with.
Seriously, stars like Gigi Hadid always keep a chic case in their arsenals. Brands like Vianel are one of the many companies that create fashion-forward cell phone cases that are just as fancy as your favorite handbag. Hey, you always have your phone in your hand anyways, so you might as well make it match your outfit, too. Ahead, you'll discover some of the most fashion-forward iPhone X cases around.
VIDEO: Have You Seen LuMee's LED Light Cases?
-
1. Vianel Lizard iPhone X Case
Get the celebrity-approved look with this ultra stylish iPhone X case.
$100
-
2. Sonix Snake Heart Print iPhone X Case
Put your cool-girl personality on full display with this see-through case, which is decked out with roses and a heart-speckled snake.
$45
-
3. Rebecca Minkoff Quilted Love Oil Slick iPhone X Case
Play with textures and holographic details like the one's shown on this iPhone X case.
$40
-
4. Iphoria Kiss Me iPhone X Case
Show off your love for a great lipstick, lashes, and highlighter with this sparkly option.
$55
-
5. Ringke Apple iPhone X Case
Take things up a notch with a shiny rose gold cover.
$9 (Originally $25)
-
6. BodyGuardz iPhone X Case
Keep things sleek and minimal with a rose-trim design.
$40
-
7. HADORO Alligator iPhone X Case
Go all out and cop a luxury iPhone X case from a chic French brand.
$460
-
8. Rifle Paper Co. iPhone X Case
Protect your iPhone X with a shabby chic case like this one from Anthropologie.
$34