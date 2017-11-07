7 Woolly Intarsia Knits to Wear on Repeat This Winter

As temperatures continue to plummet from pleasantly autumnal to downright unbearable, it may be time to re-evaluate your winter clothing. Leather and delicate cotton-blend knits sound and look great in theory, but chattering teeth and the shivers flatter no one. A plush teddy bear-like sweater should be on the top of your shopping list if you don’t already own a couple.
VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds
We at InStyle are huge, huge fans of Intarsia sweaters. Intarsia, which is actually a type of knitting, begets fun patterns and graphics and keeps you warm during the blustery days ahead. Versatile enough to be dressed down with classic Levi’s or dressed up with a utilitarian mini-skirt, you’ll be wearing yours a lot.
Look ahead for your new snug-as-a-bug-in-a-rug pullover inspiration.
-
1. Allude
Floral-intarsia cashmere sweater
Allude available at Matches Fashion | $470
-
2. Banana Republic
Italian Superloft Graphic Crew
Banana Republic | $78
-
3. Chloe
Intarsia Mohair-blend sweater
Chloe available at Net-a-Porter | $995
-
4. Joseph
Chunky Intarsia High Neck Sweater
Joseph | $525
-
5. Intropia
Vintage Motifs Sweater
Intropia | $168
-
6. Coach
Rexy Intarsia Sweater
Coach | $695
-
7. COS
Intarsia Ribbed Top
COS | $99