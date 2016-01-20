8 InStyle Editors Reveal Their Style Crushes for 2016

In the fashion industry, you hear a lot about muses. Designers are often referencing them in their show notes or during interviews, and stylists and photographers look to them when preparing for a photo shoot. A bevy of names usually come to mind, ranging from former First Lady Jackie Kennedy to model Kate Moss to Iris Apfel.

Here at InStyle, we take our fashion crushes seriously, so much so that our editors not only look to said muses for their day job, but also for sartorial inspiration when it comes to their personal style. We surveyed our very own staff, and found out who is giving them major closet envy. Scroll ahead to find out who our style crushes are for 2016 and beyond.

