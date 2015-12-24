3 InStyle Editors Reveal Their Favorite Purchases of 2015

All December, we've been thinking about 2015. We took a look back at the best celebrity kisses of the year, the stellar red carpet fashion risks, the blockbuster beauty trends, and more. But, if there's one thing that's really worth commemorating, it's that one amazing purchase we made during the last 12 months. Ahead, three InStyle staffers gush on their best dollar spent.
-
1. Priya Rao, Senior Fashion Writer
"I’m always in black, and I can’t get enough black skirts—they’re timeless for a reason. I bought this Derek Lam 10 Crosby style with gold studs ($238, originally $595, dereklam.com) at the beginning of the season, and I can’t tell you how many times I’ve worn it. Depending on the day, I just unbutton the buttons for a sexier look that I wear with over-the-knee boots or treat it like a classic pencil (buttons closed) with a white oxford and lace-up flats."
-
2. Danielle Prescod, Accessories Editor
"I made two really amazing purchases this year! The first was the fall runway shoes from Chanel ($800, chanel.com). I made an effort to be more ladylike in my style. They are timeless and the perfect, perfect, perfect heel height for me. The second purchase was a customized shirt from Anna Quan ($218; annaquan.com). I literally found Anna’s brand on Instagram one day and I emailed her that I was a fan and wanted to buy one of her shirts. She literally made me one in a week with my initials!"
-
3. Caroline Vazzana, Digital Fashion Assistant
"I had been on the hunt for a shoe that was comfortable enough to wear all day at work, but still fashionable ($695; christianlouboutin.com). Since I’m tall, I don’t really need a shoe with a ton of height, so this block heel style was perfect."