3 InStyle Editors Reveal Their Favorite Purchases of 2015

"I made two really amazing purchases this year! The first was the fall runway shoes from Chanel ($800, chanel.com). I made an effort to be more ladylike in my style. They are timeless and the perfect, perfect, perfect heel height for me. The second purchase was a customized shirt from Anna Quan ($218; annaquan.com). I literally found Anna’s brand on Instagram one day and I emailed her that I was a fan and wanted to buy one of her shirts. She literally made me one in a week with my initials!"