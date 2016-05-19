The Styling Tricks We're Stealing from Celebrities This Summer

With Memorial Day less than two weeks away, we are officially transitioning into summer. Get ready for a season full of longer days, beach side retreats, and just about any reason to drink rosé. Naturally, you're going to need fresh wardrobe ideas—think beyond your basic uniform of tees and denim cutoffs—to tackle the sometimes balmy, sometimes humid days. So, our editors turned to our favorite celebrities for inspiration. And while we love our style icons (Brigitte Bardot! Jane Birkin!), we took a look at the A-listers of today, who provided plenty of sartorial creativity. So ahead, dress your best this summer with lessons from Kate Bosworth, Alicia Vikander, Amal Clooney, and more.