The Styling Tricks We're Stealing from Celebrities This Summer

With Memorial Day less than two weeks away, we are officially transitioning into summer. Get ready for a season full of longer days, beach side retreats, and just about any reason to drink rosé. Naturally, you're going to need fresh wardrobe ideas—think beyond your basic uniform of tees and denim cutoffs—to tackle the sometimes balmy, sometimes humid days. So, our editors turned to our favorite celebrities for inspiration. And while we love our style icons (Brigitte Bardot! Jane Birkin!), we took a look at the A-listers of today, who provided plenty of sartorial creativity. So ahead, dress your best this summer with lessons from Kate Bosworth, Alicia Vikander, Amal Clooney, and more.
1. Lou Doillon
"It must be in the genes—Lou Doillon has the same effortlessly chic style as her famous mother, Jane Birkin. This jean jacket and slip dress combo is on point." — Wendy Wallace, Market Director
2. Amal Clooney
"I live in dresses in the summer, and this picture of Amal Clooney gives me major fashion inspo—there is something so easy about her striped midi dress, sling-backs and oversize shades. The accessories project polish, but it's not too hard to do." —Priya Rao, Senior Fashion Writer
3. Alicia Vikander
"Alicia Vikander never fails to nail it when it comes to fashion. Here, she is showing just the right amount of skin in this woven floral dress that's slightly bohemian. Just match it back to classic pale accessories." —Mia Solkin, Market Editor
4. Eva Mendes
"I love great prints and a chic headscarf for the summer, which Eva Mendes makes look so chic, yet easy. With the temperatures rising, a scarf is a great way to tame unruly hair!" — LaShauna Williams, Senior Credits Editor
5. Kristen Stewart
"I am so obsessed with this look. I love that Kristen Stewart revived the basic white pocket tee by styling a cropped version with something as elegant as a tweed Chanel pencil skirt, and then toughening it up with layered chains. Edgy, chic, and glam all rolled into one." — Andrea Cheng, Associate Fashion Editor
6. Sienna Miller
"Sienna Miller is effortless, but never boring. Don't be afraid to mix proportions, fabrics, and patterns all at once." —Callie Turner, Assistant to the Fashion Director
7. Kate Bosworth
"Kate Bosworth has a minimal and effortless Californian style. She never shows too much skin, but still looks weather-appropriate and polished. To do it yourself, pair a long-sleeve shirt with a mini skirt and covetable accessories." — Steffi Lee, Fashion Assistant
8. Gigi Hadid
"I would never have thought to try jean shorts that are a Bermuda cut, but paired with a sexy heel and a cute crop, like Gigi Hadid, it makes the bermuda jort super cool and sexy." — Alexis Parente, Fashion Assistant
9. Kate Bosworth
"Maybe it’s because she can pull off a billowy sundress or maybe it’s because I still look at her and think Blue Crush, but Kate Bosworth is a summer style icon in my book. She knows how to pull off a relaxed, casual vibe while still managing to look effortlessly chic and put-together: ladylike flats and a structured bag do the trick." — Ann Jacoby, Fashion Assistant