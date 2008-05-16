Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
InStyle Celebrates TV's Hottest Stars
1. Becki Newton & Chris DiamantopoulosInStyle and The Gersh Agency toasted stars of the small screen at its annual TV upfronts party, held at a stunning four-story home at 807 Park Avenue in New York City. Ugly Betty's Becki Newton (in Sass & Bide) and husband Chris Diamantopoulos joined fellow guests Josh Duhamel, Jane Krakowski and Eliza Dushku to take time off from their busy work schedules and enjoy each other's company.
-Meg Hemphill
2. Yaya DaCostaAmerica's Next Top Model alum Yaya DaCosta's chic maxi dress was the object of desire for many of her fellow female guests. DaCosta's most recent turn on the small screen was in the Lifetime movie, Racing for Time.
3. Jane KrakowskiAfter posing pretty, Jane Krakowski toasted to the return of her NBC hit, 30 Rock with co-stars Judah Friedlander and Scott Adsit.
4. Josh Duhamel & Eliza DushkuJosh Duhamel took a break from filming When in Rome to stop by the soiree, where guests noshed on mini tacos with margarita shots, mushroom tarts and grilled cheese bites. When asked what she was wearing, Eliza Dushku enlisted the help of Becki Newton to take a peek at the tag. The verdict? Her glittering mini dress was by desinger Kaufman Franco.
5. Jordana SpiroJordana Spiro celebrated the return of her record-breaking TBS comedy, My Boys, which returns to the airwaves with new episodes on June 12th.
6. Bob Gersh & Olivia ThirlbyGersh Agency head Bob Gersh (left) mingled with It girl client Olivia Thirlby, who is riding the buzz of appearances in indie hits Juno and The Wackness.
7. The AtmosphereThe Atmosphere, InStyle and The Gersh Agency annual Upfronts party, New York City
8. Eddie Kaye Thomas & Ari GraynorThe following evening, InStyle moved the party from Park Avenue to Manhattan's hip Union Square, where the eclectic guest list at the Untitled Entertainment bash included stars like Til Death's Eddie Kaye Thomas and girlfriend Ari Graynor.
9. Simon Baker & Jesse Spencer"I'm just practicing my wave," said House star Jesse Spencer of prepping for the Fox network's presentation of its newest slate. Spencer and Simon Baker-who will play the leading man in the new CBS series, The Mentalist-found a moment to talk shop by the bar.
10. Jason Weinberg & Nicole MillerJason Weinberg and Nicole Miller, In Style and Untitled Entertainment Upfront Party, New York City.
11. Debbie HarryRock legend Debbie Harry (right) held court for fans and friends as waiters passed bite-sized appetizers like mini-tuna burgers and asparagus fries.
12. The AtmosphereAt the Untitled Entertainment party, guests sampled brie, humus and mini-burgers from an artful spread accented by the view. The building was the original site of jeweler Tiffany & Co.
