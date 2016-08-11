Chokers! Platforms! Sunglasses! Tune In Right Now to Shop All the Best Fall Accessories Live from InStyle x Style Code Live     

There's no easier way to elevate your fall wardrobe than by investing in a few key accessories. Instantly, outfits that had previously fallen flat are suddenly fabulous with the addition of a great pair of platforms or statement sunglasses.

Right now, you can pick from a whole host of stylish items by tuning into Amazon's Style Code Live. Hosted by InStyle Executive Editor Amy Synnott, the livestream fashion segment focuses in on stylish accessories that will take you straight from summer to fall seamlessly.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

During the live airing, Synnott is giving viewers the rundown on three shoppable looks featuring fall's hottest accessories. Think: feminine chokers, chunky platform sandals, designer sunglasses, and more!

The best part is, all of the featured merch can be bought on Amazon. This means you can shop (and save!) on your favorite items for fall—all from one shopping destination.

RELATED: The 5 Loafer Styles You'll Want to Wear This Fall

Don't dally, though. Everything is sure to go quickly, especially these Marc by Marc Jacobs statement sunglasses and these burgundy platform sandals from Joe's Jeans.

For even more must-have fall accessories, keep scrolling through the editor-picked pieces below. Happy shopping!