From Pumpkin to Teal, Here's How to Wear Fall's Hottest Colors

As admitted color-phobes, we understand how intimidating it is to wear any shade outside of our beloved neutral palette of black, white, camel, gray, and navy. Factor in trending runway colors, and the whole thing can be downright perplexing. What is pumpkin, and how does one wear pumpkin exactly? That's why we compiled a comprehensive guide to help you navigate every major color for fall. With every shade that we spotlight, we offer four complementary color pairings: three easy ones, and one wild card for when you're feeling bold.

And to answer the previous question, pumpkin is far brighter than the color of any PSL or pie you've had. It's a dark, yet distinctive orange that, according to designer Phillip Lim, takes "a good attitude and the desire to stand out" to pull off. Pair pumpkin with a calm Prussian blue, or a neighboring shade like chocolate brown, or with an army green. Feeling particularly gutsy? Experiment with berry currant.

Learn to navigate the rainbow spectrum of fall's 21 other color trends (teal! grass!) by heading to the free InStyle Magazine app if you're on an Apple device or to the Google Play Store on an Android to purchase the 2016 Fall Color Guide for $1.99. Or, choose any three of our Style Pro Guides by signing up for a one-year digital subscription to InStyle.