These Are Instagram's Best-Dressed Fitness Stars—Shop Their Closets

As resolution season draws nigh, it's the perfect time to upgrade your gym gear. Start your shopping list here, where we've tapped three of the most stylish social media stars and asked them about the fitspirational pieces that see them through that extra mile/plank/whatever—and, of course, still look great in a post-workout selfie.
1. Nicole Loher (@nicoleloher): Global digital editor at Christian Louboutin, triathlete, Adidas ambassador
1. “I gravitate toward sports bras with unexpected feminine details—think strappy backs and halter necklines.”
2. “For my bike training, I prefer supportive high-waist shorts to balance out a bra top. With this pair, it never feels like I’m baring too much skin.”
3. “It took me a decade to find my perfect training sneakers: the Adidas Ultraboost. They feel like running on clouds.”
Shop the look: LNDR bra top, $85; bandier.com. Outdoor Voices shorts, $65; outdoorvoices.com. Adidas sneakers, $180; adidas.com.
2. Naomi Shimada (@naomishimada): Model and content creator, Nike ambassador
1. “The flattering cuts of Puma’s workout tanks are just what I need to liven up my dance looks.”
2. “I wear my running puffer with everything—even dresses and heels.”
3. “With Nike’s extended range of bra sizes, my search for cute yet comfortable options is finally over.”
Shop the look: Puma top, $25; zappos.com. Tory Sport puffer, $198; torysport.com. Nike sports bra, similar styles on nike.com.
3. Heather Andersen (@heatherandersen): New York Pilates founder and program director
1. “This corset bra from Live the Process is amazing. I have it in four colors.”
2. “I love leggings in soft neutrals such as oatmeal and gray."
3. “My New York Pilates pullover is the perfect cropped length to pair with higher-rise bottoms.”
Shop the look: Live the Process corset bra, $68; livetheprocess.com. No Ka’Oi leggings, $164; matchesfashion.com. New York Pilates top, $80; newyorkpilates.com.
For more stories like this, pick up the January issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Dec. 8.