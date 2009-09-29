Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Inside Star Jewel Boxes
1. Molly SimsInspired by a treasure trove of her mom's vintage jewelry, model-actress Molly Sims created her Grayce line for HSN."I focused on mixed metals, '80s influences, and pearls," she told InStyle. "It's not about totally rocking up your look, just making it a little bit edgier!"
-Blaine Zuckerman
On Molly: Metal Endless Strand necklace with glass pearls, $120 at hsn.com. Hematite plated Grayceful necklace, $90 at hsn.com. All jewelry, Grayce.
2. Tassel Necklaces“Lariats are amazing. You can wear them so many different ways. I sometimes wear mine as a belt!”
Left: Gold-plated Tassel necklace with glass crystals, Grayce, $120; at hsn.com.
Right: This vintage find influenced her design.
3. Rose-Gold Cuff"Sometimes all you need is a strong cuff. I like the geometric shapes on this. It's feminine but still bold and modern."
Rose-gold-plated Crystal Point cuff with glass crystals, Grayce, $90; at hsn.com.
4. Vintage Collection"I have boxes and boxes of stuff from my mom. There's such a wide range of looks. Her best style advice is, Dare to be different."
5. Cocktail Ring"I've worn diamond earrings with my own rings to red-carpet events-it was really cool to mix high and low."
Antiqued gold-plated Cocktail Party ring with glass crystals, Grayce, $35; at hsn.com.
6. Layered Necklaces"I wanted to make everything easy. Wear this layered look with a white tee or a black evening gown."
Silver-plated Lovely Layered necklace with metal beads and glass crystals, Grayce, $99; at hsn.com.
7. Vintage Yves Saint Laurent Earrings"I love fuchsia. I bought these in London. I thought they were amazing and I just had to have them. I had to go back three times and bargain with the woman because I couldn’t afford them."
8. Vintage Brooch"My mom gave this to me when she was trying to teach me how to wear a brooch. She always wore it on her lapel. The neat thing is you can wear it on a necklace. You can always change it up. Women are starting to wear two brooches as a necklace. I saw Diane Kruger doing it."
9. Maria SharapovaLife continues to sparkle for Maria Sharapova, the three-time Grand Slam winner, who has very definite opinions on jewelry.
On Her Collaboration with Frank Gehry for Tiffany & Co."His whole thing was movement-for the piece to move when I [play tennis] and run and to have that free movement style."
Do you ever give jewelry as gifts? "I have this crazy picture of my Christmas tree with all these blue boxes and I gave everyone something different from Tiffany. It was really fun."
10. Frank Gehry Collaboration"I've been a fan of Frank Gehry since I was 12. When Tiffany told me he wanted to collaborate on designing these for the U.S. Open, I was blown away. I've always loved architecture, plus I own, like, half of the jewelry line he does for Tiffany. It was such an incredible honor."
Sterling silver double-drop diamond earrings, Frank Gehry for Tiffany amp Co., $925; at tiffany.com.
11. Her Jewelry Weakness"My friends and family joke that the greatest gift I could receive would be more fingers for all of my rings!"
12. Aquamarine Ring"A friend got this aquamarine for me in India. I couldn't believe the quality and clarity. I went straight to Tiffany and had it set."
13. Baptismal Cross"I got this at my baptism when I was 4 years old. It's from my parents and makes me feel secure, so I wear it all the time."
14. First Tiffany & Co. Piece"I got this Bubble ring for my 16th birthday. It started my whole collection."
Diamond and platinum ring, Tiffany amp Co., $9,550; at tiffany.com.
15. Vintage Locket"I bought this vintage locket at Fetneh Blake, a boutique in Laguna Beach. I love to wear it because it always makes the outfit."
16. Her Wimbledon Pick"These are the ones amp#91;in 18kt yellow goldamp#93; that are perfect for this year's Wimbledon."
Drop earrings by Paloma Picasso for Tiffany amp Co., $275; at tiffany.com.
17. Ivanka TrumpTrump's love of sparkle started when she watched her high-fashion mom [Ivana Trump] dress up. Now Donald's daughter is designing her own line of jewelry, Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry-already spotted on stars like Ginnifer Goodwin at the Emmys.
Why are diamonds the heart of your collection? "I love the purity of a gorgeous white diamond. The first important piece of jewelry I ever got was a diamond necklace my mom gave me from her collection when I turned 21. That necklace still inspires me."
Shop Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry at ivankatrumpcollection.com
18. First Important Piece of Jewelry"My father gave my mom this necklace as an anniversary gift. She gave it to me when I turned 21."
19. Ivanka's Engagement RingFiance Jared Kushner proposed to Ivanka with this 5-carat stunner, which he designed. "It's perfect," she says. "I love the effort and thought he put into it."
20. What's Really an Accessory?"Clothing has less of an immediate appeal to me. Jewelry is more than an accessory. In fact, a dress is an accessory to the jewelry!"
21. First Jewelry Purchase"I bought this Cartier ring when I was 14, using my first modeling paycheck."
22. Stackable Rings"I have given these as birthday presents. They are simple and beautiful."
18kt white gold and enamel open oval stackable rings, Ivanka Trump Fine Jewelry, $650 each; call 212-756-9912.
23. Costume Bib Necklace"This is from my favorite vintage store in Los Angeles called Shareen. I bought it for $10 and I wear it all the time."
24. Christina AguileraChristina Aguilera reveals what she finds beautiful when it comes to baubles and bijoux.
What inspired your jewelry collecting?
"I like to use my imagination. I think it is just so creative to be able to play with accessories…to let your imagination and creativity just explore and go crazy. Alice in Wonderland inspires me-I collect certain things. There's just something about that story that really connects with me. It is all about this young girl who never wants to leave her imagination behind."
25. Mic Pendant"I got this necklace when I wrapped Back to Basics. The microphone pendant is a throwback to the jazz and soul eras."
Custom-made 18kt yellow gold necklace with diamonds by Stephen Webster.
26. Aisle Style"This was inspired by the belt of a Christian Lacroix wedding gown I saw. I held it during my ceremony."
18kt white gold and diamond 28" Phoebe Cross necklace by Devon Page McCleary.
27. Hotlips Ring"Jordan gave me this ring for Valentine's Day this year. It's bold, bright and a shade of red that I love."
Sterling silver ring with enamel by Solange Azagury-Partridge, $1,500; call 212-879-9100.
28. Custom Locket"This is my first Mother's Day present. Jordan had this locket made secretly. I love the symbolism of the blood droplet. It's like Max pierced my heart."
18kt white gold necklace with rubies, diamonds and enamel by Stephen Webster.
29. Batmoth Ring"This is the ring I wear when I want to have an extra special night. It's a little cooler and edgier than a simple butterfly."
18kt white gold Batmoth ring with diamonds by Stephen Webster.
30. Padma LakshmiJewelry lover and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi launches her own line.
What prompted you to add jewelry designer to your resume? I wanted jewelry that was pretty and feminine but didn't look ostentatious. My statement pieces don't look good on TV because they fill the small screen, so I wanted to do a line that was very wearable-everything I found in the marketplace was too ethnic or too big. I began to take my mother's old pieces and have simpler, more modern versions made.
Gold double-row hoop earrings with tricolor sapphire briolettes, Padma, $1,965. Gold front-to-back tiered pod necklace (20"), Padma, $3,975. Gold long pod necklace (42"), Padma, $2,385; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
31. Bean Earrings"Food influences my line. If you look at the shape of beans and pods, they are quite beautiful."
Bean earrings with rubies, Padma, $1,148; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
32. Gold Rings"Using solid 10kt and 14kt gold in all my jewelry means the rings won't get damaged when I'm banging away on my computer."
Pod cluster ring, Padma, $788. Adjustable solid pod ring, Padma, $698. Cala lily pinkie ring, Padma, $375. Nav cluster ring, Padma, $450; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
33. Beaded Bangles"I used to always play on my mother's dressing table and try on all of her bangles. These make some noise-but not too much, or else I couldn't wear them on TV!"
Nav gemstone bangle set, Padma, $3,431; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
34. Drop Earrings"My jewelry from India would be heavy on my ears, but these are light."
Pod earrings with pave diamonds, Padma, $4,275; visit padmalakshmi.com for stores.
