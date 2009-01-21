Mar 16, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Inaugural Galas: Best-Dressed Stars
1. Anne HathawayAlthough Michelle Obama was the belle of the Inaugural balls, Anne Hathaway held her own in Dior at the Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball. The actress accessorized her brilliant crimson gown with C. Greene earrings and a Sara Weinstock ring.
2. Demi MooreFor the Youth Inaugural Ball, Demi Moore chose a sculptural Donna Karan dress from the designer's pre-fall collection. She added sparkle with onyx and ruby earrings, a diamond and onyx panther bracelet and a spike ring, all from Cartier.
3. Marisa TomeiThe Wrestler star Marisa Tomei channeled '50s chic at the Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball in a bateau-neck Giambattista Valli dress with a full skirt.
4. Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez took to the stage at the Western Inaugural Ball in a mint-green chiffon gown from Marchesa. The single-shoulder design featured embroidered insets.
5. Rosario DawsonRosario Dawson helped to host the Youth Inaugural Ball in a black satin corset gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The Seven Pounds star played up the formfitting design with loose locks and chandelier earrings.
6. BeyonceBeyonce serenaded the First Couple in a sophisticated bejeweled Armani Prive gown in pale lavender.
7. Ashley JuddFor the Inaugural Purple Ball, Ashley Judd selected a draped single-shoulder gown by Monique Lhuillier. The actress accentuated the ethereal chiffon look with pearl drop earrings.
8. RihannaRihanna showed off her signature style at the RIAA and Feeding America Inauguration Charity Ball in a single-strap Jasmine Di Milo minidress in bright mimosa.
9. Kerry WashingtonAt the Creative Coalition Inaugural Ball, Kerry Washington played up her shape in a leg-baring tulle couture gown from Georges Chakra.
10. Maria MenounosAccess Hollywood's Maria Menounous walked the red carpet at the Creative Coalition Inaugural Ball in a one-shoulder gown with a pleated bodice.
